The halls of high school, are home to some of the most interesting drama. Share a story that makes you wonder if your school is actually Euphoria High!

Oh my where to begin...

Heres one:
So this girl in my english class told us about an incident in her classroom, amd heres how it went...

Shes sitting in class when this guy, [we shall call jake] jake barges into the classroom and approaches this student, [we will call parsley] jake approaches parsley and in a matter of a second starts beating him sensless right there in the middle of the class...
Parsley, in order to get away from jakes hits, leans back in his chair and falls onto the floor and begins crawling away. The girl telling the story, [her name will be celery] celery stands up from her chair and walks towards parsley telling him to get behind her...
Then the teacher (idk what they were doin during that massacre) drags jake out of the room into the hallway...


For context on why jake was punching parsley:
Previously either that day or week, parsley made a yo mama joke to jake, and jakes mum had died recently so it didnt sit well with him...

My school is the literal deffinition of a hollywood film, love and blood literally, so many kids with gf/bf drama, and so so many fights

