Here Is My Art Series Re-Imagining Characters From Alice In Wonderland

Hi guys, I’m Talis, and this is my second time posting my artwork here. This time, it’s a digital art series done in Procreate showing my versions of the classic Alice in Wonderland characters.

I am a Russian-born artist living in the US, a Navy veteran, and a horror/dark artist. If you like my work, feel free to check out my Instagram. My commissions are currently open and I love to network with other artists!

