 “He’s All The Kid One Woman Can Handle”: This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her Son | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“He’s All The Kid One Woman Can Handle”: This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her Son
32points
Parenting

“He’s All The Kid One Woman Can Handle”: This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her Son

Justin Sandberg and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Unless you are dead set on an arranged marriage, having your mom help your dating life is basically a worst-case scenario. However, ever-present, helicopter moms generally do not really understand that hovering around their kids at all times is unhealthy, counterproductive, and pretty embarrassing, particularly when the kids are already adults.

So imagine opening your Facebook feed one day to see that your mom made a rather unhinged post attempting to solicit a date for you. This is what netizens saw one day when a mom made a long and somewhat absurd list of things her 26-year-old son presumably wanted in a partner.

A mom tried her hand at finding her son a date through Facebook

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her Son

Image credits: ask_aubry

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her Son

Overprotective parents are a headache for all involved

The origin of the phrase “helicopter parent” is not even that far from the first usage of helicopters. The 1969 book “Between Parent & Teenager,” by Dr. Haim Ginott, contains the phrase “Mother hovers over me like a helicopter…” which is said by a long-suffering teen. First and foremost, props to the teen for so quickly developing a new metaphor using, at the time, cutting-edge technology. This teen was absolutely ahead of their time, as it would be a full decade later when the term became more commonplace, mostly with educational specialists who had to deal with parents that were a bit too involved in every facet of their child’s life. This behavior could be found both with younger children and even college students. Some summer camp organizers have also reported a barrage of messages and calls from parents who could not relax.

Of course, in most cases, this term had a pretty pejorative meaning, both annoying and embarrassing to the children and exhausting to deal with for educators. The mother in this post calling herself one without a hint of irony is a burning, bright red flag for anyone potentially involved. Even if a woman (although that is just the son’s preference) was interested in this offer, it would mean dealing with an aggressively involved mother, a herculean task for anyone.

Helicoptering, if we were to convert this adjective-from-a-noun into a verb, normally represents an overprotective behavior from a parent. Now, being protective is by no means bad, children can and should not be expected to protect themselves at all times, we do not live in a “state of nature,” but the emphasis here is on the prefix “over.” Similar to our immune systems, children need some room to fight their own battles and learn from them. The mother in this post calls her adult son “all the kid one woman can handle,” when realistically this man needs to stand on his own two feet. While adults do need to take responsibility for their own actions and, by extension, who they are, the mother may be to blame for him still being a “kid.”

Helicopter parents tend to leave lasting, negative impacts on their kids

The long-term consequences of helicopter parenting are hard to study at scale, as there are so many things that can influence how an adult or young adult develops. Just the degree of “helicoptering” might vary from person to person, and certain young people will react differently. Some studies indicate that helicopter parents are often the cause of teenage rebellion, which is a pretty natural behavior at that age. However, “helicoptering” is often so much “worse” than normal parental controls, that the teenage rebellion stage lasts into young adulthood. While there are few things more insufferable than a twenty-five-year-old who defines themselves by anti-social behavior and “rebellion,” we might have to place the blame squarely on the parents. On the flip side, it can lead to adult-children who, well into their twenties and thirties, are incapable of independent decisions and “real life.”

Other research suggests that since helicopter parents really make all the calls, their children (or victims) struggle with leadership, self-confidence, and basic decision-making. After all, why even try when your parents will criticize, control, and coral you into doing exactly what they want? As previously stated, the two main reactions are just compliance and rebellion. Counterproductive to this mom’s wishes, most people do not actually find man-children attractive, so it does not help that she explicitly calls her son a kid. While it’s possible to agree to disagree on the values posited here, regarding the partner’s position in the relationship, she is the main barrier to his success. There no doubt are women and even men out there who would be ok with the sort of relationship she seems to be looking for, but these people, hypothetically, are interested in dating her son, not her. Based on her own description, where her son goes, she will be hovering nearby, which sounds like a date from hell, let alone a marriage.

Commenters had a field day mocking the requirements and speculating about some of the more vague phrases

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: emilysears

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: thomas_not_tom

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: subbykitten86

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: NicoletteFuller

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: glennthegreat

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: PaulKorney

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: bunspunabitch

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: elopezsj

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: AlliePsychic

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: 286Hog

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: Dranemra

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: ttariahhealth

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: PresidentLokii

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: NappyHairedGod

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: IsabellaMcnone

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: Dranemra

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: bolsoregrets

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: StephanieBumpus

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: sarah_sprason

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: AngelaLovesNY

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her Son

Image credits: ndisgize

"He's All The Kid One Woman Can Handle": This Mom Is Trying To Find A GF For Her SonImage credits: Williukea

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just love a mother with healthy boundaries. For some reason I do not love this mother.

3
3points
reply
Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s probably because you’re sane 😊

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Prefers females, but ...? Is a butt guy? Needs references from ex-sboyfriend? I'm thinking he's after the ex-boyfriends' contact details ...

1
1point
reply
Kat Lyle
Kat Lyle
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Patty is blind to her son's actual preferences... and he should cut that umbilical cord by telling her.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just love a mother with healthy boundaries. For some reason I do not love this mother.

3
3points
reply
Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s probably because you’re sane 😊

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Prefers females, but ...? Is a butt guy? Needs references from ex-sboyfriend? I'm thinking he's after the ex-boyfriends' contact details ...

1
1point
reply
Kat Lyle
Kat Lyle
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Patty is blind to her son's actual preferences... and he should cut that umbilical cord by telling her.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda