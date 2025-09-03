Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hiker’s Tragic Last Text To Wife Revealed After He Was Found Lifeless On 13,000ft Mountain
Smiling male hiker wearing a blue shirt and backpack with rolled sleeping pad, surrounded by forested mountain landscape.
Society, World

Hiker’s Tragic Last Text To Wife Revealed After He Was Found Lifeless On 13,000ft Mountain

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño
Entertainment News Writer
Grant Gardner, a 38-year-old father of two from Minnesota, disappeared during a solo hike in Wyoming’s Cloud Peak Wilderness on July 29. Weeks later, his wife Lauren received confirmation of his passing, along with a final message she never got to answer.

The heartbreaking update was shared by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office after a professional climbing team from North Carolina discovered Gardner’s body beneath a ledge near the 13,000-foot summit, bringing a devastating close to a search that had gripped an entire community.

Highlights
  • Grant Gardner went missing on July 29 during a solo hike in Wyoming's Cloud Peak Wilderness.
  • A climbing team discovered his body beneath a ledge nearly a month later.
  • His final message to his wife brought some degree of closure for the family.

Now, officials have confirmed the contents of that final message: It wasn’t a call for help. It was a confirmation.

    Authorities have revealed the final message Grant Gardner, a 38-year-old father who lost his life while hiking, sent to his wife before tragedy struck

    Smiling hiker wearing blue shirt and backpack near forest trail sign, related to hiker’s tragic last text and mountain incident.

    Image credits: Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

    Gardner was far from a rookie, in fact, he’d done the trek before. The Misty Moon Lake loop and Cloud Peak summit were familiar ground for him. He was an experienced solo hiker who knew how to plan, and handle the terrain.

    Because of that, when he failed to return home, Lauren raised the alarm.

    Mountain landscape with trees under a clear sky symbolizing the hiker’s tragic last text on a 13,000ft mountain.

    Image credits: KARE 11

    His car was soon located at the West Ten Sleep trailhead, tucked away in the gravel lot where hikers often begin their ascent. The doors were locked and nothing looked out of place. 

    Inside the vehicle sat everything Grant didn’t take with him, which was taken as confirmation that he had indeed set off into the wilderness alone.

    Rocky mountain peaks at 13,000ft capturing the terrain where hiker’s tragic last text to wife was revealed.

    Image credits: Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

    On August 1, the official search began. It quickly escalated into a multi-agency operation involving search-and-rescue crews, K9 units, helicopters, drones, and volunteers, all combing the rugged terrain of the Cloud Peak Wilderness.

    But as the days stretched into weeks, so did the silence. No signal. No trace. No sign of where Grant might have gone after reaching the summit.

    For Lauren and the couple’s two children, the wait became a waking nightmare.

    Grant was wearing clothing that blended into the terrain, making him especially difficult to spot

    Smiling couple posing by lake shore at sunset, representing hiker’s tragic last text to wife found lifeless on high mountain.

    Image credits: Grant Gardner/Facebook

    The rescue efforts were suspended on August 21 due to lack of leads. It wasn’t until August 26 that a glimmer of hope appeared, just not the kind anyone had wished for.

    That morning, a climbing team making their descent spotted a flicker of light under a ledge, something they believed to be a backpack.

    Couple wearing sunglasses posing with cityscape behind, related to hiker’s tragic last text on mountain at 13,000ft.

    Image credits: Lauren Gardner/Facebook

    “They noticed a slight reflection a few hundred feet above them,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “They were in exactly the right spot, at the right moment, with the right light.”

    Rescue teams arrived at daylight. What they found confirmed what Lauren had feared.

    Mountain landscape at 13,000ft with hikers near a lake, related to hiker’s tragic last text reveal.

    Image credits: Brittany Berven/KARE 11

    “Grant Gardner’s remains were located near the backpack.” the Sheriff’s Office wrote, noting the climber was wearing clothing that matched the terrain, making the search even harder. 

    “A difficult and dangerous recovery was conducted, and Grant Gardner is being brought home to his family.”

    The Gardner family has found some solace in knowing that Grant passed away doing something he loved

    Mountain trail with trees and rocky terrain beside a calm river, scene related to hiker’s tragic last text on 13,000ft mountain.

    Image credits: KARE 11

    As part of the investigation, authorities reviewed Grant’s phone records, finding his final message to Lauren.

    “He told her he had made it to the summit,” the Sheriff’s Office explained. “That the climb was more taxing than he expected, and he was tired.”

    Young couple wearing sunglasses smiling during a mountain hike, with a village visible far below at high altitude

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    The text provided little solace to the family, but at least confirmed that Grant tried to communicate with his wife before tragedy struck.

    For Lauren, the last three weeks had been filled with unbearable uncertainty. The couple shared two children, ages 13 and 11. While the world kept moving, her family stayed frozen in hope and dread.

    “It’s all definitely surreal,” she told local media.  “I’m in shock, I think, and trying to stay strong for the kids.”

    Hiker in snowy mountain gear with frost on beard, smiling during a cold outdoor expedition at high altitude.

    Image credits: Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

    While she didn’t get the ending she prayed for, she at least got some amount of closure, and is now finding solace in the fact that her husband lost his life doing something he loved.

    Smiling hiker with backpack and rolled sleeping mat in a forested mountain area, representing hiker’s tragic last text.

    Image credits: Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

    “We are trying to find peace knowing that aside from being with his family, his favorite place to be was in nature,” Lauren wrote in a public tribute.

    “I want to again thank every person who helped look for him. I know how emotionally and physically draining the last 3 weeks have been for everyone. I’m eternally indebted to the kindness of strangers. I know we all wish this ended differently.”

    In the meantime, a fundraiser campaign was created to support Grant’s family. At the time of writing, the campaign has raised $68,174 out of a $100,000 goal.

    “Unpredictable.” Netizens took the chance to reflect on the dangers of solo hiking

    Advice on hiking safety from Betty Lundigan, emphasizing use of locator beacon and precautions for mountain hikers.

    Comment warning about the dangers of hiking alone on high mountains, referencing hiking experience in Sierra Nevadas.

    Comment by H.L. Stephenson discussing search and rescue experience and the importance of tracking devices for hikers in mountains.

    Comment mentioning hiker’s tragic last text and the dangers of mountain hiking near a 13,000ft peak.

    Comment text on a social media post reflecting on risk and confidence, related to a hiker’s tragic last text on a mountain.

    Comment from Jack Mainer questioning the use of drones to locate missing hikers on a high mountain.

    Comment from C.A. Nix III discussing hikers using GPS trackers and panic buttons for safety on high mountain treks.

    Comment from Marchelle Brunelle cautioning against hiking alone, reflecting on nature’s unpredictability after hiker’s tragic last text.

    Comment by Ellis Mattison expressing condolences and thoughts on wilderness freedom after hiker’s tragic last text revealed.

    Comment by Jonathan Miller discussing the search efforts after a hiker was found lifeless on a 13,000ft mountain.

    Comment by Cathy Sorensen describing the treacherous Bighorn Canyon roads, relating to hiker’s tragic last text.

    Social media post discussing hiking as an individual activity related to a hiker’s tragic last text on a 13,000ft mountain.

    Comment expressing the need for GPS chips for solo hikers and a tribute to a hiker found lifeless on a 13,000ft mountain.

    Comment expressing sympathy for hiker’s tragic last text to wife after being found lifeless on 13,000ft mountain.

    Comment from Giselle Tran reflecting on the hiker’s tragic last text and the danger of nature’s beauty at high altitude.

    Facebook comment from Pia Sanchez expressing love for hiking but caution about doing it alone after hiker’s tragic last text revealed.

    Comment from Eunice Aliyu expressing condolences after hiker’s tragic last text revealed and lifeless on 13,000ft mountain.

    User comment expressing condolences related to hiker’s tragic last text found lifeless on 13,000ft mountain.

    User comment about the dangers of hiking and the importance of safety, related to hiker’s tragic last text on 13,000ft mountain.

    Comment expressing concern about hiking alone and offering condolences after hiker’s tragic last text revealed.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

