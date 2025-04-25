ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, throughout our days, we do a lot of things without thinking about what we would do if the worst-case scenario were to happen. After all, even the most common activities or things can be dangerous in certain conditions.

If you need examples of this, you came to the right place—today's list is full of them. Maybe this will be pure entertainment for you, or maybe it will be a good reminder to be cautious of even the most innocent-seeming stuff in your life. Either way is good, as long as it has some kind of positive effect on your life.

More info: Reddit | Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person exercising with resistance band on track, illustrating how everyday items can be unexpectedly dangerous. Resistance bands. 3 years ago one snapped loose from a door and I lost an eye, just like that..gone. Doctor said that during surgery he found a major blood clot, I'm assuming that could have killed me, he didn't elaborate.

Be careful with things under tension, is all I can add here 🙄.

Welby1220 , Anna Shvets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Person in a city setting eating from a takeout container, highlighting everyday things that seem harmless. Eating. One wrong breath and you could be choking a shameful death. This is my number one concern about living alone.

    Key_Drawer_3581 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Person driving a car on a road, highlighting everyday things that seem harmless but can be dangerous. Driving.

    the__humblest , pvproductions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We, as humans, are relatively fragile beings. And while this applies to emotional fragility as well, today we’re talking more about physical form. Just think about it—some organisms can live in very extreme conditions.

    For instance, archaea can adapt to a variety of environments, as they are hyperthermophilic (heat-resistant), acidophilic (can thrive in an acidic environment), alkaliphilic (can survive in an alkaline environment), and halophilic (don't fear salty concentrations). So, it's hard to destroy something that can adapt to basically anything. 
    #4

    A person in a business suit walking down stairs, holding a laptop, illustrating how everyday things might be dangerous. Walking down the stairs. A slip and fall can break your neck.

    Red_Marvel , andrewminsk123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Person climbing a ladder in distressed jeans and sneakers, illustrating hidden dangers of everyday activities. Climbing ladders.

    It is shockingly common that middle-aged and older people get severely or mortally injured due to falls off of ladders.

    titsmuhgeee , Uriel Mont Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know "off of" is correct, more often used in American English, but the expression still makes my teeth itch! Falls from ladders, ok, but falls off of. Just me, or is it?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    "Tylenol cold medicine box on a table, highlighting its everyday appearance yet potential dangers." Taking Tylenol. Extra strength Tylenol is 500mg and the max safe daily dosage for adults with healthy livers is 4000mg so that’s 8 pills in 24 hours. Any more Tylenol can damage the liver. Also other pain meds like Percocet have 325mg of Tylenol per pill so taking these pain meds and then taking Tylenol stacks the toxicity.

    Petunia_pig , Erik Mclean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    katharinasei_ avatar
    Katharina Sei.
    Katharina Sei.
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Paracetamol, the active component is PARACETAMOL! Tylenol is the brand name, there are plenty of different medications with Paracetamol. Please, always have a look at the active components of the medications you take.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    And while that’s a rather drastic comparison, the human body is nowhere near those survival skills. In fact, simply take away the oxygen source and it won’t be long before it gives up.

    It only takes about 30-180 seconds of oxygen deprivation for a person to lose consciousness. Within a minute, brain cells start dying, within three more, extensive damage becomes likely, and within five, the loss of life is basically imminent. 

    Again, this is quite an extreme example. It doesn’t even take so much for a person's body to be injured. Sometimes, even the seemingly harmless things or actions might do the job. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Colorful balloons on wooden floor, highlighting the hidden dangers of everyday objects. Balloons can be a deadly choking hazard for small children. If a toddler bites a balloon and a piece of it flings into the back of their throat, there’s nothing you can do to save them. No back blows or Heimlich maneuvers will help because it gets stuck in their throat like glue. All you can do is helplessly watch as they choke to death. 

    It’s this reason that I make sure ALL balloons are kept out of reach of my 2 year old. .

    Moal , Kenny Eliason Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Two people kayaking on a calm river, wearing life vests; an activity that seems harmless but can be dangerous. One that doesn't get talked about - people kayaking over low head dams. Avoid them. They are not harmless.

    ForgottenInception , Shivkumar Sd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no intention of doing so, but thanks for the warning.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Person hiking in scenic mountains under a clear blue sky, highlighting everyday dangers in outdoor activities. Hiking. Even a leisurely walk in the woods can turn deadly if you aren’t prepared. Stay on the trails, research before you go, and for the love of god take water with you.

    24carrickgold , Himalaya Shelter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    That’s what we’re focusing on today. Such an idea was brought on by several online threads discussing what harmless-looking things are secretly dangerous. So, we collected a list of what netizens suggest are the answer. 

    One of the most interesting points on this topic is that food, something we can’t live without, is actually a hazard for us as well. This is due to the fact that one wrong breath can cause us to choke, which, in a worst-case scenario, leads to a person's demise. 

    And it’s not as uncommon as one might think. In the United States, choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury and death. So, it’s no wonder some people even develop a phobia of choking, which is called phagophobia. It’s believed that around 7% to 9% of people have that. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Eco cleaning products and pink gloves on a bathroom sink, highlighting their seemingly harmless yet potentially dangerous nature. Cleaning.

    Too many people aren't aware of the kinds of deadly fumes they can create when they mix cleaners(or other things). Even if they aren't directly mixing them.

    For example cleaning up pet urine from the floor using bleach. It will create chloramine gas and could k**l you. (ammonia + bleach).

    Niodia , GoGoNano Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man sitting on sand with legs buried, illustrating how everyday things can be dangerous. Apparently digging a hole at the beach k***s more folks than shark attacks.

    FourWordComment , benevolente82 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Woman drinking iced coffee in parking lot, illustrating everyday things that seem harmless but can be dangerous. Walking while sipping something through any kind of rigid straw, then tripping.

    Kewkky , pvproductions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What’s even worse is that choking isn’t the only way food can hurt a person. Among others are things like food poisoning, which is usually caused by germs found in eaten items. They end up there either by contamination, improper preparation, or storage, and so on. In extreme cases, such poisoning can harm one’s body (by dehydration, bacteria, or other complications) so much to, that it can be fatal

    Food allergies can be extremely dangerous, too, especially when it causes anaphylaxis. In case you didn’t know, that’s a serious allergic reaction that's usually symptomized by things like an itchy rash, throat closing, trouble breathing, and vomiting, to name a few. 
    #13

    Woman and fluffy white dogs sharing a close moment, showcasing an everyday interaction. Son’s dog licking my leg while I was watching tv with his family, next morning I’m in the er with cellulitis that would have k****d me had my DIL not been a former nurse. Couldn’t remember my address or social security number when admitted.

    rubberguru , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would think you are just lucky or not with this one. I have been kicked by a horse that broke the skin on my shin, bitten by a dog, hamsters, mice, a rat, scratched and bitten by cats, stung by wasps and a bee (sorry bee, I didn't mean to k**l you) bitten by ants, horseflies and so on and all I have to show for it are some feeble scars.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Hand holding wooden spoon over cooked rice in an open electric rice cooker; everyday thing with hidden dangers. Leftover rice. Unrefrigerated rice k****d a lot of people. It will grow tons of bacteria sometimes in the manner of 2-4 hours and it's not immediately visible to the eye, nose, or taste. It will cause a severe bacterial infection.

    PunchOX , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Person inflating a car tire in a garage, demonstrating the hidden dangers of everyday things. Air compressor - don't put it up someone's butt as a joke, they can die.

    JimmDunn , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Among the most common allergens are foods like peanuts, shellfish, and dairy. Granted, the levels of allergic reaction to it can differ from person to person—some might not get anaphylaxis, but it still hurts them in some way. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As you can see, even a thing that’s supposed to keep us alive can destroy us. That means that nothing is 100% safe in this world. So, we hope that this list will bring not only entertainment for you but also a reminder to always be cautious.
    #16

    White shoe about to step on a banana peel in a parking garage, illustrating everyday danger. Stupid pranks.

    chardistinct , Nima Aksoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Woman doing plank exercise outdoors on a sunny day, emphasizing everyday activities. Working out too much.

    As you work out, muscles are damaged and break down a bit. If you break down enough muscle you can clog the kidneys, leading to a condition called rhabdomyolysis.

    It can result in kidney failure, heart rhythm issues, electrolyte imbalances, and clots. The combination can be fatal if untreated.

    MyNameIsRay , Maksim Goncharenok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This has been in a couple of Chubbyemu's medical videos.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Cyclist riding on a mountain road, highlighting seemingly harmless everyday activity surrounded by scenic views. Bicycling. There's a lot of nuts on the road now.

    Plastic-Response6204 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Retro microwave with plants on top in a kitchen, highlighting everyday things that may seem harmless but can be dangerous. Taking apart a microwave. 

    The capacitor in there can stop your heart.  .

    Helpinmontana , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Danger sign on fence highlighting high voltage risk, illustrating how some things seem harmless until they're not. Electricity. Most folks have no respect for voltage. Faulty sockets, downed wires, too close to water….

    Playful_Climate6413 , Tim Mossholder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Hand holding a peeled banana outdoors, highlighting everyday items that seem harmless but can be dangerous. Bananas. You peel one wrong, slip on the peel, and next thing you know, you’re in the ER with a broken ankle and an existential crisis about your fruit choices.

    No_Temperature_6519 , Nadiia Ganzhyi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    A woman peacefully sleeping in bed, illustrating how everyday things like sleep can be unexpectedly dangerous. Sleeping.

    About 450 people die annually from falling out of bed, mainly from head and neck injuries.

    goodreadKB , diana.grytsku Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Woman relaxing in a hot tub with steam rising, illustrating how everyday things may be more dangerous than they appear. Swimming in a hot spring. Hot springs are a common habitat for Naegleria fowleri. Not that it’s found in every hot spring but I wouldn’t go sinking your head under water in any hot spring.

    pootscootboogie6969 , dmitrytph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    A person sleeping on a bed in a cozy room, highlighting everyday things that might be surprisingly dangerous. Sleep walking. I once climbed out my bedroom window to escape the thunderstorm I was experiencing, to end up in the downpour of the actual thunderstorm outside. Thankfully I lived in a basement apartment at the time.

    doubleudeaffie , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    People clinking beer mugs in a bar, celebrating with drinks. Alcohol.

    ADeleteriousEffect , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    A submerged car in a flooded street, highlighting everyday dangers during heavy rain. Driving on flooded roads, even if the water looks shallow.

    linuxgeekmama , Wes Warren Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Red car parked in a garage, illustrating how everyday things like garages can be surprisingly dangerous. Garage door springs. Leave those to the professionals. .

    CountFauxlof , KarmaWolfie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Person woodworking with a chisel and hammer, highlighting everyday things that can be dangerous. Woodworking.

    muzik4machines , Ono Kosuki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!