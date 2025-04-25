If you need examples of this, you came to the right place—today's list is full of them. Maybe this will be pure entertainment for you, or maybe it will be a good reminder to be cautious of even the most innocent-seeming stuff in your life. Either way is good, as long as it has some kind of positive effect on your life.

Usually, throughout our days, we do a lot of things without thinking about what we would do if the worst-case scenario were to happen. After all, even the most common activities or things can be dangerous in certain conditions.

#1 Resistance bands. 3 years ago one snapped loose from a door and I lost an eye, just like that..gone. Doctor said that during surgery he found a major blood clot, I'm assuming that could have killed me, he didn't elaborate.



Be careful with things under tension, is all I can add here 🙄.

RELATED:

#2 Eating. One wrong breath and you could be choking a shameful death. This is my number one concern about living alone.

#3 Driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

We, as humans, are relatively fragile beings. And while this applies to emotional fragility as well, today we’re talking more about physical form. Just think about it—some organisms can live in very extreme conditions. For instance, archaea can adapt to a variety of environments, as they are hyperthermophilic (heat-resistant), acidophilic (can thrive in an acidic environment), alkaliphilic (can survive in an alkaline environment), and halophilic (don't fear salty concentrations). So, it's hard to destroy something that can adapt to basically anything.

#4 Walking down the stairs. A slip and fall can break your neck.

#5 Climbing ladders.



It is shockingly common that middle-aged and older people get severely or mortally injured due to falls off of ladders.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Taking Tylenol. Extra strength Tylenol is 500mg and the max safe daily dosage for adults with healthy livers is 4000mg so that’s 8 pills in 24 hours. Any more Tylenol can damage the liver. Also other pain meds like Percocet have 325mg of Tylenol per pill so taking these pain meds and then taking Tylenol stacks the toxicity.

And while that’s a rather drastic comparison, the human body is nowhere near those survival skills. In fact, simply take away the oxygen source and it won’t be long before it gives up. It only takes about 30-180 seconds of oxygen deprivation for a person to lose consciousness. Within a minute, brain cells start dying, within three more, extensive damage becomes likely, and within five, the loss of life is basically imminent. Again, this is quite an extreme example. It doesn’t even take so much for a person's body to be injured. Sometimes, even the seemingly harmless things or actions might do the job. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Balloons can be a deadly choking hazard for small children. If a toddler bites a balloon and a piece of it flings into the back of their throat, there’s nothing you can do to save them. No back blows or Heimlich maneuvers will help because it gets stuck in their throat like glue. All you can do is helplessly watch as they choke to death.



It’s this reason that I make sure ALL balloons are kept out of reach of my 2 year old. .

#8 One that doesn't get talked about - people kayaking over low head dams. Avoid them. They are not harmless.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Hiking. Even a leisurely walk in the woods can turn deadly if you aren’t prepared. Stay on the trails, research before you go, and for the love of god take water with you.

That’s what we’re focusing on today. Such an idea was brought on by several online threads discussing what harmless-looking things are secretly dangerous. So, we collected a list of what netizens suggest are the answer. One of the most interesting points on this topic is that food, something we can’t live without, is actually a hazard for us as well. This is due to the fact that one wrong breath can cause us to choke, which, in a worst-case scenario, leads to a person's demise. And it’s not as uncommon as one might think. In the United States, choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury and death. So, it’s no wonder some people even develop a phobia of choking, which is called phagophobia. It’s believed that around 7% to 9% of people have that. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Cleaning.



Too many people aren't aware of the kinds of deadly fumes they can create when they mix cleaners(or other things). Even if they aren't directly mixing them.



For example cleaning up pet urine from the floor using bleach. It will create chloramine gas and could k**l you. (ammonia + bleach).

#11 Apparently digging a hole at the beach k***s more folks than shark attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Walking while sipping something through any kind of rigid straw, then tripping.

What’s even worse is that choking isn’t the only way food can hurt a person. Among others are things like food poisoning, which is usually caused by germs found in eaten items. They end up there either by contamination, improper preparation, or storage, and so on. In extreme cases, such poisoning can harm one’s body (by dehydration, bacteria, or other complications) so much to, that it can be fatal. Food allergies can be extremely dangerous, too, especially when it causes anaphylaxis. In case you didn’t know, that’s a serious allergic reaction that's usually symptomized by things like an itchy rash, throat closing, trouble breathing, and vomiting, to name a few.

#13 Son’s dog licking my leg while I was watching tv with his family, next morning I’m in the er with cellulitis that would have k****d me had my DIL not been a former nurse. Couldn’t remember my address or social security number when admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Leftover rice. Unrefrigerated rice k****d a lot of people. It will grow tons of bacteria sometimes in the manner of 2-4 hours and it's not immediately visible to the eye, nose, or taste. It will cause a severe bacterial infection.

#15 Air compressor - don't put it up someone's butt as a joke, they can die.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the most common allergens are foods like peanuts, shellfish, and dairy. Granted, the levels of allergic reaction to it can differ from person to person—some might not get anaphylaxis, but it still hurts them in some way. ADVERTISEMENT As you can see, even a thing that’s supposed to keep us alive can destroy us. That means that nothing is 100% safe in this world. So, we hope that this list will bring not only entertainment for you but also a reminder to always be cautious.

#16 Stupid pranks.

#17 Working out too much.



As you work out, muscles are damaged and break down a bit. If you break down enough muscle you can clog the kidneys, leading to a condition called rhabdomyolysis.



It can result in kidney failure, heart rhythm issues, electrolyte imbalances, and clots. The combination can be fatal if untreated.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Bicycling. There's a lot of nuts on the road now.

#19 Taking apart a microwave.



The capacitor in there can stop your heart. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Electricity. Most folks have no respect for voltage. Faulty sockets, downed wires, too close to water….

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Bananas. You peel one wrong, slip on the peel, and next thing you know, you’re in the ER with a broken ankle and an existential crisis about your fruit choices.

#22 Sleeping.



About 450 people die annually from falling out of bed, mainly from head and neck injuries.

#23 Swimming in a hot spring. Hot springs are a common habitat for Naegleria fowleri. Not that it’s found in every hot spring but I wouldn’t go sinking your head under water in any hot spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Sleep walking. I once climbed out my bedroom window to escape the thunderstorm I was experiencing, to end up in the downpour of the actual thunderstorm outside. Thankfully I lived in a basement apartment at the time.

#25 Alcohol.

#26 Driving on flooded roads, even if the water looks shallow.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Garage door springs. Leave those to the professionals. .

ADVERTISEMENT