Guy Spends A Month Fighting For Survival In The Wild After Getting Lost While On A Run With His Dog

Getting lost in the woods is not something anyone ever really plans for. And yet, when that does happen, it’s all up to our survival capabilities and luck to get us back home in one piece.

It’s well known that not every story like this has a happy ending, but fortunately, the one we’re talking about today most certainly does. A guy and his dog went out for a run in a national park, lost their way, and got stranded there for a month. But just when the man was about to give up the last grain of hope, his one last call for help was finally heard. Scroll down to read the full story!

No one ever really plans to get lost in the woods, but sometimes, even a simple run through a forest trail can turn into a month-long fight for survival

Image credits: Jan Thompson

Robert Schock and his dog Freddy went out for a 20-mile run at North Cascades National Park without informing anyone of their plans or taking almost any equipment or supplies

July 31st began like any other regular day for the musician Robert Schock and his trusty dog, Freddy. The duo arrived at North Cascades National Park for a strong 20-mile run in nature, which was supposed to be followed by quiet relaxation back home. Little did they know they wouldn’t see their home for the next month.

“I am an ultra runner. I want to finish a course as fast as I can and come back home,” Robert shared in his interview with People, adding that he’s no hiker or survivalist and he most definitely wasn’t preparing for a multiday trip. “I had no shirt. I had a pair of shorts, I had Freddy and a dog pan. These were the only items in my small backpack.”

When this one-day run turned out to be a lot longer than planned, things looked dire for the musician and his dog. They had no food, no phone service, barely any clothes, and only a small backpack for cover.

Image credits: Jan Thompson

Image credits: Jan Thompson

The man was familiar with the location, but he didn’t know that the trail had undergone some significant changes that were forced by the wildfires in the previous years

Robert had previously visited the park multiple times some years ago. It didn’t even occur to him that something could’ve changed. He even had an old map for reference. However, according to Julia Tellman of Cascadia Daily, wildfires of 2021 and 2022 forced the closure of the trail’s eastern portion while also altering the terrain, making the man’s information quite outdated.

Having gotten up near the Copper Ridge Trail and crossing the river in a cable car, the musician found no trail he was sure was supposed to be there. “I was curious to know what happened to this trail, and my curiosity kind of kept me going.”

Image credits: Pacific Northwest Trail Association

Image credits: Jan Thompson

Robert sent out Freddy to look for a way home on the 3rd day, and when the dog was found, then the search for the man was initiated, but it brought little results

The man’s phone died on the second day, and on the third one, he told his dog Freddy to find his way home, seeing that things were much more serious than they first appeared. Robert was left on his own, getting by on berries and mushrooms, holding on to hope that someone was coming for him yet.

On August 4th, Freddy managed to make his way back to the trail, where some people picked him up. The dog was then transferred to the Whatcom Humane Society, who contacted Robert’s mom, Jan Thompson. Realizing what this meant, the woman reported that her son was missing the very next day.

However, none of the search attempts bore any fruit. The man remained in the wilderness, freezing at night and starving almost all of the time.

Image credits: Jan Thompson

Image credits: Pacific Northwest Trail Association

Things were getting worse, and the man was about to give up when he let out one final call for help, which reached a group of PNTA members returning to camp after work

When things got bad enough for him to understand that he might not make it through the night, Robert cried out for help one last time. As luck would have it, this one last call happened to reach a group of Pacific Northwest Trail Association (PNTA) members returning to their camp after performing maintenance work on the trail.

According to PNTA executive director Jeff Kish, the group, which mostly consisted of youth and young adults, was tired after a long day of hard work and trained to take care of themselves, not executing full-on rescue operations. Nonetheless, their heroic actions are the reason why Robert is still among us today.

Image credits: Jan Thompson

Robbert was rescued a month after initially leaving for a run and had to spend another month recovering in a hospital, but is finally getting back to normal

The man was discovered immobile, stuck in the same spot for around 2 weeks. “One of the guys took his shirt off and gave it to me. That guy who came and clothed me and very well saved my life. It is an understatement to say how truly thankful I am for those people to be there that day because it came pretty close to the finish line,” shared the musician.

After being found, Robert was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital, where he spent another month recovering. But now, as time has passed, he seems to be recovering exceptionally well.

Having resided in Ohio, where he grew up, for the end of his recovery, the man says he’s actually looking forward to returning to the Northwest and getting back into his music. This nightmarish experience has taken a massive toll on Robert, but he remains positive. “I’ve aged several years because of it. Hopefully, I get those years back.”

Image credits: Jan Thompson

Ultimately, it pays to be careful, and it’s infinitely wiser to learn from others’ mistakes than to wait until something like this happens to you. Some, like Robert Schock, are relatively lucky and, despite all the nightmares they have to endure, emerge almost unscathed.

Other stories like that of Aron Ralston, which even had a movie based on it, end up costing a lot more than just a couple of biological years. But some don’t come back at all. Therefore, if you’re ever doing something like this, let others know your plans. Or better yet, get a GPS locator. You never know; something so simple may just end up saving your life.

The commenters were joyous that his story had a happy ending, as many similar ones don’t, and encouraged people engaging in similar activities to carry GPS trackers