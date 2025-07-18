Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Runs Away From A Random Man In The Woods, Realizes He Might Have Been Lost And Feels Silly
Young woman walking through dense woods, looking concerned and followed by a strange man in the background.
Social Issues

Woman Runs Away From A Random Man In The Woods, Realizes He Might Have Been Lost And Feels Silly

Being followed is almost always an unnerving experience, particularly if you are alone in the woods. Recently, online, this issue has come to light when women were asked if they’d rather encounter a bear or a man in the woods and many answered “bear.” As it turns out, this can often come from real experiences.

A woman shared her experience of taking her daily walk in the woods when she realized that a man seemed to be following her. She turned to the internet for advice on whether she overreacted when she ran away. As it turns out, this question, in one form or another, has been pretty hotly debated online.

    Someone following you in a remote place is nightmare fuel

    Image credits: EyeEm

    So one woman detailed how she very literally ran away when she thought a man was trailing her

    Image credits: freepik

    Image credits: Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

    Image credits: Woodwalk

    Readers thought she did the right thing

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    I think if he was lost it would have been the first thing out of his mouth.

    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Not only did she do the right thing she should also give a report and description to the park rangers

