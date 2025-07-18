Woman Runs Away From A Random Man In The Woods, Realizes He Might Have Been Lost And Feels Silly

Being followed is almost always an unnerving experience, particularly if you are alone in the woods. Recently, online, this issue has come to light when women were asked if they’d rather encounter a bear or a man in the woods and many answered “bear.” As it turns out, this can often come from real experiences.

A woman shared her experience of taking her daily walk in the woods when she realized that a man seemed to be following her. She turned to the internet for advice on whether she overreacted when she ran away. As it turns out, this question, in one form or another, has been pretty hotly debated online.

RELATED:

Someone following you in a remote place is nightmare fuel

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual photo)

So one woman detailed how she very literally ran away when she thought a man was trailing her

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Woodwalk

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers thought she did the right thing

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon