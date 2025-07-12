ADVERTISEMENT

Microfeminism is a strategy some women use to gently, yet meaningfully raise up other women in, often, male-dominated spaces. This can be everything from not defaulting to masculine pronouns to battling manspreading, but some folks get even more creative.

So some women turned to the internet to share the ways they practice “microfeminism” so others can try it too. Settle in, get comfortable as you scroll through, maybe take some notes if you see something useful and be sure to add your own thoughts and examples in the comments section down below.

#1

Woman in a judicial robe reading documents at a desk with a statue of justice and legal books in the background, representing microfeminism. I refer to every judge, CEO, lawyer, doctor, detective, and more as “she” by default until and unless I’m corrected.

eorlins , KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA/Pexels Report

emilu avatar
Emilu
Emilu
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminds me of Ask a Manager; she refers to everyone as 'she' unless otherwise it's specifically stated they're not she. I love it.

    #2

    Woman wearing a mask and patterned hair scarf sits on public transit, using phone, reflecting unhinged microfeminisms in a candid moment. Standing my ground on public transit vs the manspreader, leaner, snorer. Yes I will hip-chuck, shoulder nudge, or clap my hands to wake you up.

    twin_grammy , Ahmed/Pexels Report

    #3

    Woman holding clipboard and pen, thoughtfully listening during a discussion about big burly men and microfeminisms. Not laughing at sexist jokes 😐 I blink like a ferbie and play dumb. It didn’t take much practice because these dudes have like 3 jokes between them all from 1993

    kateshelty , Alex Green/Pexels Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you hear a joke like that, ask them to explain again and again and slowly watch them shrink.

    #4

    Two women chatting and smiling while seated in wooden pews inside a church discussing microfeminisms and social views. Mine is consistently using the feminine gender when referring to God in my Christian church. She and Mother God word well. A lot less “Lord”

    yetanothermartha , RDNE Stock project/Pexels Report

    #5

    I stopped fake laughing at “jokes” and let them feel the awkward or I’ll ask in a genuine “I don’t get it- what do you mean” kind of way

    discover_bliss Report

    #6

    Group of women collaborating and discussing ideas, highlighting diverse perspectives on microfeminisms and social dynamics. I never use “guys.” Team, folks, colleagues, occasionally gang, but not gals either.

    n728tc , RF._.studio _/Pexels Report

    fuhleeheece_1 avatar
    Fuhleeheece
    Fuhleeheece
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about "friends and neighbors"? I always say this in class: "Okay, friends and neighbors, get to page 127."

    #7

    Woman in a red dress holding a door open on a city street, illustrating microfeminisms and social interactions. I like to hold doors open for big burley men

    didigayle , RDNE Stock project/Pexels Report

    #8

    Three people having a serious conversation outdoors in an urban setting, reflecting diverse perspectives on microfeminisms. Whenever a male coworker tells me his wife is pregnant I excitedly ask if he’s coming back to work after the baby is born. And then sit in the silence while they work through what just happened

    lizscottt , August de Richelieu/Pexels Report

    #9

    Two female basketball players on court competing during a fast-paced game in an indoor gymnasium setting. Refusing to default sports to men and requiring a qualifier for women (e.g., basketball and women’s basketball). If the Lakers are playing, I say men’s basketball is on. If I see someone wearing a Red Wings hat, I’ll ask if that’s their favorite men’s hockey team.

    adrienneqw , Joel De Leon/Pexels Report

    #10

    Woman looking out airplane window, reflecting on feminist perspectives about holding doors open for big burly men. Claiming all of my legroom on an airplane. If you're man-spreading into my space, prepare to awkwardly touch my calf the entire flight. Then I double down by taking both armrests if I'm in the middle.

    mileenddigital , Adrienn/Pexels Report

    #11

    Close-up of big burly men and women’s feet, highlighting contrast in footwear and microfeminisms in a casual setting. I cross my legs so he’s risking getting his trousers’ leg dirty by the bottom of my shoe if he man spreads. Works very well on the ones with suits/work attire on :)

    kiana_mka , Kahli Brown/Pexels Report

    #12

    Woman using laptop indoors, reflecting on microfeminisms and social dynamics involving big burly men. I used to refer to everyone on an anonymous mom’s site as ‘she’ even if I knew there were men posting. But I stopped because I didn’t want to cause dysphoria for trans folks.

    rowenamurillo , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels Report

    #13

    Close-up of a thoughtful woman indoors, representing diverse perspectives on microfeminisms and gender dynamics. I was walking with my son all the way nearly up next to a store wall and I noticed a man not moving outta the way coming toward me...it's the first time i really noticed-HE DIDN'T MOVE! I had to move to dodge him and nearly stepped on my kid. I was stunned & now I can't usee this bs

    g.i.t.s.podcast , Mikhail Nilov/Pexels Report

    #14

    A woman and a big burly man shaking hands outside a building, illustrating microfeminisms in a professional setting. When I meet a male CEO I cheer “Boy Boss!”

    taracoomans , Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels Report

    #15

    Young woman in glasses and black coat standing near briefcases, reflecting themes of microfeminisms and cultural attitudes. Putting my hand up like a traffic cop when male opposing counsel interrupts me in court and saying “stop”

    fureyous13 , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #16

    Hands typing on laptop keyboard with phone and keys on wooden desk, illustrating microfeminisms discussion online. I’m a stand-up comedian. Whenever I see a lineup advertised that’s all men (usually all white men, too), I’ll leave a glowing comment about how wonderfully diverse their lineups are.

    cornishcalzone , Vlada Karpovich/Pexels Report

    #17

    Young woman with long dark hair looking thoughtful in a neutral indoor setting, reflecting on microfeminisms discussion. When I'm in the grocery check out and a man is encroaching in my space, I just turn to face them and dead eye stare till they back up.

    lithium_cupcakes , Ron Lach/Pexels Report

    #18

    Two commuters sitting on a subway bench, one holding a coffee cup, illustrating diverse urban interactions. I spread my legs and nudge them if they get too close. When I was on a near empty bus I used to move seats if someone tried sitting next to me and bring out my pepper spray if he looked like was going to move again.

    lpavon2005 , Liliana Drew/Pexels Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do the same minus the pepper spray (carrying it here is illegal).

    #19

    Woman sitting on a chair filling out a form on a clipboard, illustrating microfeminisms discussion on big burly men. Mine is marking every marital status box incorrectly because if I have to disclose my marriage in my “address”, men should too.

    alleycatnameddog , RDNE Stock project/Pexels Report

    #20

    Group of people having a conversation at a table, illustrating holding doors open for big burly men concept. When they're talking about how great men are at being providers and protectors I like to point out that it's "not all men"

    caffeinated.miscellany , Edmond Dantès/Pexels Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha ! It's so crazy how we're always told it's "not all men" and not to make generalities when they do all the time "women are bad drivers", "blondes are stupid"...

    #21

    Never cleaning the kitchen at the office. It’s nobody’s job, which means it’s not my job.

    firecatten Report

    #22

    Honestly, I’ve just let my entire existence become my resistance.

    lauren_runswild Report

    #23

    I’ve been calling out men’s mistakes at work and covering up women’s mistakes. Kind of how men have been doing for decades.

    e_mck2734 Report

    #24

    As a teacher I start the day with a picture of a woman on the board, I ask my class to grab their laptops and find out who she is and what she did or does. We’ll have a little history lesson or a lesson about standing up for yourself etc. Women are often written from history, I write them back in. ✌🏼

    dice.and.dishes Report

    #25

    If you see/meet another woman in passing and you think “wow she’s stunning”, or “she’s so well spoken”, or “I love her style”, simply tell her! Spread love to the women in your space ❤️

    staying_sharpe Report

    #26

    When I hear men say ‘that takes balls’ I say ‘you mean that takes ovaries’

    dianeheaton Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Balls only hurts when you kick them, ovaries and the whole female reproducing system hurts for 40 years and sometimes longer every month. Ovaries are definitely strongest.

    #27

    Young woman in a blue blazer smiling playfully, illustrating microfeminisms and social interactions with big burly men. When men look like they are agro at each other, going to fight, or ones standing up to another one etc, I say omg yall are the cutest couple, where did yall meet?

    the_sound_sculptress , Vladimir Konoplev/Pexels Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is being gay treated as an insult or something not to be ?

    #28

    Woman in a striped dress holding a door open, illustrating themes related to microfeminisms and social interactions. For me it used to be opening doors or giving up my seat. Never again though.

    paul.pillio , Sindy Willems/Pexels Report

    #29

    Woman bowling at an indoor alley, focusing on her throw, illustrating microfeminisms in a casual setting. I’m in a bowling league that’s majority men. It’s well-established courtesy to wait for the bowlers on the lanes next to you to finish their throw before you step up. If I’m up, and they ignore me, so they can go first, I bowl anyway.

    theroyalkellyk , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels Report

    #30

    A woman attentively taking notes during a discussion on microfeminisms in a modern conference room setting. Whenever I attend a gathering I always try to sit in the front and ask questions and speak up. I also would have sat in the back and kept quiet when I was younger.

    sonnimun1 , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels Report

    #31

    A man and woman having drinks at a bar with dim lighting, illustrating social interaction and microfeminism themes. If I see another women who obviously wants to get away from the dude who has cornered them at a bar, I walk by and cropdust. I also like to call certain types of men "little buddy" online. And my favorite is telling men to smile more.

    biffany_thhuombs , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Report

    #32

    Woman in a business suit holding a phone during a serious conversation about microfeminisms with a male colleague. Mine lately has been "why is that the focus?" Any time a man tries to deflect when women are talking.
    And the only way to avoid answering the question is going to be them ending the convo cuz there will be follow up if they give a non-answer

    encouraging.conversations , August de Richelieu/Pexels Report

    #33

    Young professional woman holding folders, dressed in a gray coat, representing microfeminisms in a modern urban setting. I've stopped saying "I'm sorry" automatically when someone is blocking my path or knocks their shopping cart into mine.
    Instead, I make eye contact and wait until they move and/or apologize.

    kristinrogersdotter , Sora Shimazaki/Pexels Report

    #34

    Woman with blonde hair smiling and talking to a man indoors, illustrating microfeminisms in casual conversation. Looming. Sir, I have been short my entire life. You being taller than me doesn't make you right.

    retail_minion , Mizuno K/Pexels Report

    #35

    Person in a green suit jacket writing on a document with a pen, illustrating microfeminisms and social commentary. I work in an office for a construction company. When I draw up contracts, I put the wife/female partner's name first before her man's. 🙂‍↕️🖤

    jiannafrantz , Monstera Production/Pexels Report

    #36

    Man wearing orange beanie and denim vest, sitting at a table with laptop while talking to a woman in a yellow jacket. I make sure I correct the salesperson when I’m actually next to be served but they defer to the man who just arrived.

    elainesmith_art , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Report

    #37

    One of mine has always been paying for a meal/event tickets occasionally on a date. I can tell a lot by the way the guy responds.

    cascade.made Report

    #38

    I don't move for anyone on the sidewalk unless they're pushing a stroller, walker, or walking a dog or child. I keep to the right, as is correct.

    abominablyawsm Report

    #39

    I cuss and never apologize. Since I'm tall and big, I get misgendered as a man, so I say in my highest-pitched voices, "What do you mean, sir?" Always embarrasses dudes. I also wear a US Army veteran cap in the sun.

    anneyounger Report

    #40

    Woman and man shaking hands in an office setting representing discussions about big burly men and microfeminisms. A firm handshake and look them right in the eye.

    sstephanie.s , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels Report

    #41

    I call the dad first for emergency contacts for students when they’re sick.

    boltj Report

    #42

    My favorite thing to say is, "How hard can it be? Men do it," every chance I get.

    its.addie13 Report

    #43

    Im no longer helping, teaching or instructing men. Can’t find the can opener? Can’t help you. Don’t know how to wash your wool sweater? Too bad. Need help choosing a bday gift for your mom? You’re on your own

    courtneyjustinecarroll Report

    #44

    I stopped listening to a man at work who whines endlessly. I look at him and walk away. If I'm not your mom, wife, therapist, or friend, I'm not carrying your emotional baggage.

    christydrake719 Report

    #45

    Give least one woman a day a compliment that doesn’t revolve around looks

    the_62_cat Report

    amydbaker avatar
    Hollerfloozy
    Hollerfloozy
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Examples: Hair style, clothes choices/colors, eye wear choice, say their choice of beverage/food is awesome, their shoes, a job well done, their choice of accessories, their dog/cat, the way they hold themselves.. it's easy...

    #46

    I walk faster than most people so I swerve to pass people while walking on busy footpaths. I do wish we would go back to walking on the same side of the footpath as when you drive on the road. In New Zealand that would be left side. That all seems to have disappeared in the last 20 odd years.

    kayph86 Report

    #47

    Type man/men as "m*n". Also, refer to them as "males". 😆

    schrodingerswoman Report

    #48

    I look men directly in the eyes if I catch them looking at me, fix my gaze, and refuse to look away - like everytime they they glance again they see me looking at them - until they physically respond in some way (like completely turning away, talking to someone next to them, looking at their phone etc)

    kfron Report

    #49

    Refusing to ever write or say “Mrs” or “Miss” only Ms.

    jaylee14055 Report

    #50

    When greeting a man I know, instead of a hug I give a handshake. I distinctly remember one time a guy shook my bf’s hand and then tried going in for a hug with me but I didn’t want to & he was very weirded out

    magalygk Report

    #51

    The Sheriff's Dept. Posted on Facebook a picture of their new deputies, fresh out of the academy. All men, of course. I posted a question, "Do you ever hire women?" And here came the trolls......

    vintagekayaker Report

    #52

    Taking both armrests and spreading in the middle seat

    drkcain Report

    #53

    Sitting at the head of the table. Not apologizing for every little thing (or for getting old).

    girlyfeminist Report

    #54

    Excusing myself from - or strategically avoiding - discussions with a mansplaining relative instead of allowing him to pull me into a lecture about a totally inconsequential topic. I'm surprised how many people allow him to control the energy in the room, laugh at all his unfunny jokes, and accept his egocentric and arrogant conversation style.

    mmholmquist Report

    #55

    I don't know if this is considered micro, but I LOVE loudly pointing it out to anyone that can hear my booming voice, "I SEE YOU!" when they are sexually assaulting one of us with their eyes or when they're looking at underage girls. To watch them cower in embarrassment is one of the most powerful feelings. We're not going to ignore the predators trying to creep all around us anymore. We're calling that sh*t out!

    likewaterwithin Report

    #56

    I'm at that age where I walk straight into the middle of the pack of teenage boys crowding the footpath and expect them to scatter.

    travelswithautismandboo Report

    #57

    Whenever I’m at a red light and the driver next to me is a man who is obviously staring at me- I roll down my window, make eye contact, and initiate a staring contest.

    dearsummrr Report

    #58

    Being 5'11 telling "6' men" that they indeed cannot be 6' if they're shorter than me

    jules.oakly Report

    #59

    Have introduced several friends to my "ploy" . When I see men walking directly at me, I turn my back & look upwards. Maybe luck but it's always worked. Female friend & I did this recently, the group of men walked around us. Our husbands... actually sort of , kind of, were forced into the road.

    nancnray Report

    #60

    Today in a conversation in which a man kept interrupting the other woman present, I said, “I’d like to hear what S. is saying.” I used to be voiceless and scared. This came out very naturally.

    tikiwak Report

    #61

    I call tall-ish men “short king”.

    natanianatale Report

    #62

    In meetings, if someone suggests we take notes/minutes, I offer before the inevitable glance at any female colleagues.

    secretrobot Report

    #63

    I switched all of our Alexa devices to a man’s voice.

    gloriaobu Report

    #64

    I'm an admin. A secretary, though a fairly high level one. We use initials a lot where I work, at a law firm. The attorneys (all male) all put their initials in upper case, while all the other staff (all female) use lower case. I use upper case. Always. No one's ever said anything.

    kathy.hinckley Report

    #65

    Don't drag a woman for her looks. If her actions merit concern, discuss it. The whole Kerri Russell's hair is a mess in The Diplomat made my head spin. She was brilliant. That's it.

    spamelot318 Report

    #66

    If a man uses the terms “girls” or “gals” when referring to adult women, rest assured I’ll refer to them as “boys” not men in my response. They may not realize what they are doing at first, but they will when I respond.
    Random male: “The girls in the legal department really did a great job with xyz.”
    Me: “Yes, the boys did a great job as well.”

    semeiners Report

    #67

    I work in an ER with a heavy rotation of travel nurses - I almost always ask the male MD residents if they are the new travel nurse. So they get to feel what the female residents feel with every new pt.

    mommalah Report

    #68

    When serving drinks as a cocktail waitress to couples, I always serve the woman’s drink first and then look to the man when I’m requesting payment. 😂🤷🏽‍♀️

    abhd16a Report

    #69

    I'm trying not to apologise for getting angry, call myself too sensitive, or frame my reactions as overreactions. It's felt very empowering so far :)

    abstrusely_absurd Report

    #70

    Walking out of the house with less than perfect hair, clothes, and often little to no makeup. Not that serving amazing looks isn’t feminist, of course - it’s just to remind myself that if I match the effort the average man in my workplace puts into his appearance, it doesn’t make me any less professional.

    vividly_victoria Report

    #71

    I no longer move out of the way for men. I don’t smile at them, or make small talk. I don’t owe them that. Actually, I never did. I just didn’t have a mother who taught me that because she is a misogynist herself.

    faded.mage Report

    #72

    Instead of saying “hey guys” I say “hey girls” and watch the guys heads explode. LOL

    you_are_magick Report

    #73

    Not a daily thing, but..
    Was talking to a school friend, I know she has like 2-3 kids and stay at home mom bla bla. We were just reconnecting, and I asked just about her and her only! Not a single question of how's your family or how are the kids etc. Just, how are you, tell me about you, what are you thinking, what are you doing.. oooof!
    It was new for her as well, coz the amount of time she was taking to put thought into these questions was pheww.. and she actually broke down and ranted 🥺

    moonlit_horizon Report

    #74

    I have no idea but this year on Halloween I fake screamed when I saw my coworker, followed by “you dressed as a straight white male. Can’t think of anything scarier.”

    luluhascool Report

    #75

    Whenever I use an image of athletes in my class, I exclusively use women or girl athletes.

    teresa.c.kane Report

    #76

    I'm pointing out any situations where the patriarchy is so baked in, it's not visibly noticable. This includes language and idioms that we take for granted.

    susandobschaphd Report

    #77

    When I'm driving, I always let women go first. If we meet at the stop sign, they go first, unless they tell me to, then I respect them and listen. I let them cross the street with ease and wave and I watch out for them. I make sure everyone stops for them and if they don't, I honk them and intervene.

    spicerack Report

    amydbaker avatar
    Hollerfloozy
    Hollerfloozy
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #78

    Man spreading and using the arm rest while seated in a public place next to a man. Does my highly sensitive adhd ass hate my leg touching a stranger’s leg? 100% Do I refuse to make myself smaller anymore to make others feel more comfortable? 100% I’ll pick my battles.

    mindfuel_movement_ Report

    #79

    When I write blog posts for my clients, I sometimes have to pick out stock photos to go with them. When that happens I always choose photos of female professionals. Need a picture of a dentist, here's a woman who's a dentist. Whenever possible, I choose photos of women who aren't white, too.

    aimee.parrott Report

    #80

    Mine is my waitress correcting me that they are a server rather than a waitress.
    Too bad. My waitress gets a big tip, but my smarmy server doesn’t.

    lodin41893 Report

