If you’ve ever felt that flutter in your heart at the sound of “Hedwig’s Theme” or dreamed of wandering the magical halls of Hogwarts, it can only mean one thing — you’re a Potterhead!

With the Harry Potter universe being a mainstay of pop culture for well over two decades, it’s no wonder the amount of content the fandom has created about it is remarkable and, somehow, eternal. But there’s also something else about the beloved franchise that never seems to fade: the Harry Potter tattoo ideas that fans got inked on their skin! Whether you first fell in love with the series as a child or have only recently discovered it, this fandom knows no bounds. And what better way to show your love for the saga than with some Harry Potter-inspired tattoos?

Now, we understand that not everyone may be too fond of the idea of getting something related to a fictional world tattooed on their body forever. But let us tell you, there’s a certain kind of magic in wearing your fandom on your skin. As Dumbledore once wisely said, “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” Well, dear Pandas, consider this collection of Harry Potter tattoos the Lumos to your Nox — a beacon of inspiration for magical tattoos that can bring a little light to your life.

With the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix coming up soon (the book, of course), we thought it would be fun to look at some of the best Hogwarts tattoos out there. From Deathly Hallows to Patronuses, from marauders to mandrakes, these Harry Potter tattoo designs capture everything that makes us want to turn back time and relive our childhoods. Scroll down and take a look for yourself — these Potterhead tattoos may be the push you need to book your next appointment at the tattoo parlor!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ron Weasley

Ron Weasley

0chicken.tattoo Report

12points
POST
#2

Hedwiga Tattoo

Hedwiga Tattoo

animal_tattooer Report

11points
POST
#3

Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter Tattoo

alessandro_bussolo Report

11points
POST
#4

Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter Tattoo

empoderatattoo Report

11points
POST
#5

Unusual Combination

Unusual Combination

inkflow_akiwong Report

10points
POST
#6

The Flying Ford Anglia

The Flying Ford Anglia

leehumphs_tattooer Report

10points
POST
#7

The Harry Potter Collection

The Harry Potter Collection

edit_paints Report

10points
POST
#8

Hogwarts Tattoo

Hogwarts Tattoo

medusaink_ Report

10points
POST
#9

Harry Potter Doggo

Harry Potter Doggo

hoze__tattoo Report

10points
POST
#10

Harry Potter Symbols Tattoo

Harry Potter Symbols Tattoo

yoyo.tattoo_ Report

10points
POST
#11

Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter Tattoo

yana.dragonfly Report

9points
POST
#12

The Golden Snitch

The Golden Snitch

muffin_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#13

The Boy Who Lived

The Boy Who Lived

jankyjake_tattoos Report

9points
POST
#14

Flying Car Tattoo

Flying Car Tattoo

nicki_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#15

“Happiness Can Be Found Even In The Darkest Moments. You Just Gotta Remember To Turn On The Light”

“Happiness Can Be Found Even In The Darkest Moments. You Just Gotta Remember To Turn On The Light”

natashapanattoni Report

9points
POST
#16

Harry Potter Inspired Crab Tattoo

Harry Potter Inspired Crab Tattoo

nicolka.ink Report

9points
POST
#17

Hogwarts Sign Tattoo

Hogwarts Sign Tattoo

hhorlandotattoo Report

9points
POST
#18

Harry Potter Theme Potion Bottle

Harry Potter Theme Potion Bottle

tattoosbymatthewkay Report

9points
POST
#19

Golden Snitch From The Book Stack

Golden Snitch From The Book Stack

soapy_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#20

Harry Potter Flying Keychain

Harry Potter Flying Keychain

aletattoo.art Report

8points
POST
#21

Magic Is In The Air

Magic Is In The Air

yurici_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#22

Lily J. Evans Potter & Severus Snape

Lily J. Evans Potter & Severus Snape

mj_tattooer Report

8points
POST
#23

Dobby

Dobby

black.minimal.tattoo Report

8points
POST
#24

Harry Potter Universe

Harry Potter Universe

pedrogarciapa Report

8points
POST
#25

Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter Tattoo

muffin_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#26

Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter Tattoo

gabipinheiro.tattoo Report

8points
POST
#27

Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter Tattoo

missdtattoo Report

8points
POST
#28

Harry Potter Sleeve

Harry Potter Sleeve

dalliselda_ Report

8points
POST
#29

Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter Tattoo

kamilburta_ink Report

8points
POST
#30

Harry Potter Book Tattoo

Harry Potter Book Tattoo

tattooist_yun Report

8points
POST
#31

Fawkes Tattoo

Fawkes Tattoo

jomarques.artist Report

8points
POST
#32

Hogwarts-Who Wouldn't Want To Have Gone To This School!

Hogwarts-Who Wouldn't Want To Have Gone To This School!

bora_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#33

Mandragora Officinarum

Mandragora Officinarum

raphael.stanley.tattoo Report

8points
POST
#34

Got My First Hp Tattoo

Got My First Hp Tattoo

benjaminstubbs1 Report

7points
POST
#35

The Marauder's Map

The Marauder's Map

harrypotter_tatts Report

7points
POST
#36

Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter Tattoo

ivanruotolo.ink Report

7points
POST
#37

The Cutest Trio

The Cutest Trio

tattoosdamari Report

7points
POST
#38

Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter Tattoo

dudalozanotattoo Report

7points
POST
#39

Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter Tattoo

ink.traveler Report

7points
POST
#40

"We Are Part Of You, Invisible To Anyone Else” -Sirius Black

"We Are Part Of You, Invisible To Anyone Else” -Sirius Black

niv.tatts Report

7points
POST
#41

Hermione The Wizard

Hermione The Wizard

nicki_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#42

Floral Deathly Hallows Piece

Floral Deathly Hallows Piece

anna.botyk Report

7points
POST
#43

Harry Potter Glasses

Harry Potter Glasses

margietattoo Report

7points
POST
#44

Hungarian Horntail

Hungarian Horntail

ivanruotolo.ink Report

7points
POST
#45

Dobby

Dobby

ladyiristattoo Report

7points
POST
#46

Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter Tattoo

hiacyntaa Report

7points
POST
#47

The Knight Bus

The Knight Bus

la__brujilla.tattoo Report

7points
POST
#48

Hogwarts Express

Hogwarts Express

tattoo.bke Report

7points
POST
#49

Watercolor Golden Snitch

Watercolor Golden Snitch

silly.lihi Report

7points
POST
#50

The Memory Charm Tattoo

The Memory Charm Tattoo

tantuagges Report

7points
POST
#51

Magic Potions Tattoos

Magic Potions Tattoos

dreaminkcolortattoos Report

7points
POST
#52

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince Tattoo

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince Tattoo

kayleighcarpent3r Report

7points
POST
#53

Watercolor Hp Themed Tattoo

Watercolor Hp Themed Tattoo

baltapaprocki Report

7points
POST
#54

Finally Got My Dobby Tattoo

Finally Got My Dobby Tattoo

Chantibubba Report

7points
POST
#55

-“After All This Time?” -“Always.”

-“After All This Time?” -“Always.”

martapoisontattoo Report

7points
POST
#56

Bowtruckles

Bowtruckles

selinasalemtattoo Report

7points
POST
#57

Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter Tattoo

manekitattoopalace Report

7points
POST
#58

Dark Mark Tattoo

Dark Mark Tattoo

hermionetattoos Report

7points
POST
#59

Dobby Has No Master, Dobby Is A Free Elf, And Dobby Has Come To Save Harry Potter

Dobby Has No Master, Dobby Is A Free Elf, And Dobby Has Come To Save Harry Potter

kamelschwestertattoo Report

7points
POST
#60

Some Harry Potter Ones

Some Harry Potter Ones

abbymcgowantattoo Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Escaped From Azkaban

Escaped From Azkaban

josealexandre_ink Report

7points
POST
#62

Dobby Tattoo

Dobby Tattoo

spicytattoos Report

7points
POST
#63

New To The Group, Thought I’d Share What I Got Last Night

New To The Group, Thought I’d Share What I Got Last Night

MikeyIze Report

6points
POST
#64

She’s Still Fresh So A Little Swollen And Bruised- But I Am Obsessed

She’s Still Fresh So A Little Swollen And Bruised- But I Am Obsessed

charchar120594 Report

6points
POST
#65

Elder Wand

Elder Wand

ZylkaLeftridge Report

6points
POST
#66

My White Ink Tattoo On My Ankle

My White Ink Tattoo On My Ankle

chipsandham Report

6points
POST
#67

Newest Addition To My HP Tattoos

Newest Addition To My HP Tattoos

thenitfellover Report

6points
POST
#68

Three Turns Should Do It

Three Turns Should Do It

Alwayslucy Report

6points
POST
#69

Medallion Of Slytherin

Medallion Of Slytherin

xin.tattoos Report

6points
POST
#70

Albus Silente Full Arm In Progress

Albus Silente Full Arm In Progress

francescofrigenti_tats Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Hermione Tattoo

Hermione Tattoo

salva_navalon Report

6points
POST
#72

Golden Trio

Golden Trio

drikalinastattoo_ Report

6points
POST
#73

Harry Potter Themed Tattoo

Harry Potter Themed Tattoo

marcioha.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#74

Ravenclaw Crest

Ravenclaw Crest

schenpen_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#75

This Lil' Bowtruckle Is Bow-Truckin' Along

This Lil' Bowtruckle Is Bow-Truckin' Along

jharmony_tatts Report

6points
POST
#76

Nagini And Deathly Hallows Tattoo

Nagini And Deathly Hallows Tattoo

verochaplintattoo Report

6points
POST
#77

Niffler Tattoo

Niffler Tattoo

rizostattoo Report

6points
POST
#78

Illustration From Prisoner Of Azkaban Tattoo

Illustration From Prisoner Of Azkaban Tattoo

sandra_lewicz Report

6points
POST
#79

Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter Tattoo

megustattoogallery Report

6points
POST
#80

Started My Nerd Sleeve With A Harry Potter Tattoo

Started My Nerd Sleeve With A Harry Potter Tattoo

Ring-Shank Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Starting The New Week By Adding This Dementor To Paul’s Ongoing Harry Potter Sleeve

Starting The New Week By Adding This Dementor To Paul’s Ongoing Harry Potter Sleeve

Cedarwoodtattoos Report

6points
POST
#82

My Basalisk And Aragog Tattoos That Is Going To Come Into A Leg Sleeve

My Basalisk And Aragog Tattoos That Is Going To Come Into A Leg Sleeve

Aggressive-Dingo6073 Report

6points
POST
#83

Deathly Hallows

Deathly Hallows

mr__corttattooer Report

6points
POST
#84

Potterheads Wands At The Ready

Potterheads Wands At The Ready

mentalitytattooshop Report

6points
POST
#85

Deathly Hallows Sagittarius

Deathly Hallows Sagittarius

wicca_magic_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#86

Did This Harry Potter Owl Today!

Did This Harry Potter Owl Today!

lexiderifield Report

6points
POST
#87

Here Lies Dobby A Free Elf

Here Lies Dobby A Free Elf

katsiarynatattooer Report

6points