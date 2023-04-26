If you’ve ever felt that flutter in your heart at the sound of “Hedwig’s Theme” or dreamed of wandering the magical halls of Hogwarts, it can only mean one thing — you’re a Potterhead!

With the Harry Potter universe being a mainstay of pop culture for well over two decades, it’s no wonder the amount of content the fandom has created about it is remarkable and, somehow, eternal. But there’s also something else about the beloved franchise that never seems to fade: the Harry Potter tattoo ideas that fans got inked on their skin! Whether you first fell in love with the series as a child or have only recently discovered it, this fandom knows no bounds. And what better way to show your love for the saga than with some Harry Potter-inspired tattoos?

Now, we understand that not everyone may be too fond of the idea of getting something related to a fictional world tattooed on their body forever. But let us tell you, there’s a certain kind of magic in wearing your fandom on your skin. As Dumbledore once wisely said, “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” Well, dear Pandas, consider this collection of Harry Potter tattoos the Lumos to your Nox — a beacon of inspiration for magical tattoos that can bring a little light to your life.

With the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix coming up soon (the book, of course), we thought it would be fun to look at some of the best Hogwarts tattoos out there. From Deathly Hallows to Patronuses, from marauders to mandrakes, these Harry Potter tattoo designs capture everything that makes us want to turn back time and relive our childhoods. Scroll down and take a look for yourself — these Potterhead tattoos may be the push you need to book your next appointment at the tattoo parlor!