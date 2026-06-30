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As a huge Potterhead, my favorite thing as a child was to rewatch all the movies and speak along with the characters’ dialogue. Obviously, the story is incredible, but I think the actors played a massive role in bringing the magic from the pages to the screen.

Unfortunately, the franchise has lost many talented actors throughout the years. They might have left the Muggle world behind, but we Potterheads hope they are enjoying their time in the magical realm. We have compiled a list of these late celebs who still have us under their spell. Just scroll down and see for yourself!