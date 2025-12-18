ADVERTISEMENT

We all have that one person on our list who inflicts maximum psychic damage every December. You know the type: they either buy themselves exactly what they want the day before Christmas, or they vaguely shrug and say, "I just want peace on earth."

Sure, Brenda, let us just gift-wrap "global harmony" for you. Since you can’t box up vibes, we tracked down a basket full of gifts that are actually cool enough to impress your snobbiest friend and useful enough for the dad who insists he doesn't need anything. Put down the panic-bought bath set; you’re safe now.

Making Lemonade Is A Waste Of Time When You Could Be Drenching Your Carbs In Heraclea Lemon Infused Olive Oil

Hand pouring olive oil on sardines arranged on a decorative plate, a unique gift idea for the person who has everything.

Review: "This smells so delicious. I have used it on salmon and pork so far and it tastes every bit as good as it smells." - Brenda

    Serving Lukewarm Drinks Is The Fastest Way To Get Your Hosting License Revoked So Invest In A Chic Ice Bucket

    Bottle of wine chilling in ice bucket on festive table, a unique gift for the person who has everything.

    Review: "Love it. Gave it in a gift exchage and recipient loved it!" - P.K.

    You Don’t Need To Be Named Hercules To Wield The Crushing Power Of A Heavy-Duty Greek Pepper Mill During Dinner Prep

    Brass pepper grinder on a table next to a cup and spoon, a unique gift for the person who has everything.

    Review: "Great pepper grinder!" - Eye

    Yelling "Yes Chef" At Your Cat Will Feel Surprisingly Valid Once You Start Prepping Dinner With A High Quality Chef's Knife

    Person slicing raw meat with a chef knife on a wooden board, a unique gift for the person who has everything.

    Review: "Very sharp looks nice seems like good quality." - Sky

    Plastic Wrap Is Clingier Than A Desperate Ex So Do Yourself A Favor And Switch To Sustainable Beeswax Wraps

    Reusable beeswax wrap covering a bowl of mixed fruit, a unique gift for the person who has everything.

    Review: "They are very good at keeping your food fresh and protected. Bought them after using them in a house I was working. Great quality, makes sense." - Karen Phillips

    This qualifies as a gift? Where I live, you can buy these in any well-assorted supermarket.

    Modern candle and matchstick holder on a wooden table, ideal unique gifts for the person who has everything.

    Review: "Very nice glass. Make sure the surface is level and flat though!" - Schreibmachine

    If you have managed to scroll this far without accidentally adding at least three things to your own cart, you are better than the rest of us. Honestly, the "one for them, two for me" method is a perfectly valid shopping strategy, and we promise not to snitch if you decide to hoard the best finds for yourself.

    Minimalist table setting with striped placemat, gray bowl, copper utensils, and blue drinking glasses as unique gift ideas.

    Review: "Love this company and these placemats." - Amazon

    Pretending To Be A Mad Scientist Is Significantly More Socially Acceptable When You Are Wielding A Cocktail Smoker Kit

    Food smoker gift in use, releasing smoke over plated salmon, a unique gift for the person who has everything.

    Review: "Great product. Easy to use. Used it to build a smoke box and it worked great." - Zee

    Selective Hearing Becomes A Legitimate Fashion Statement The Moment You Pop In A Pair Of Loop Ear Plugs

    Reusable earplugs with multiple tip sizes and a carrying case, ideal unique gifts for the person who has everything.

    Review: "It doesn't block out ALL the noise but it does block A LOT of it. i like the different size options and that it has the size XS because i have very tiny ears. It fits my ears well. you will still feel some pressure on your ears when you lay on your side but it's not bothersome or uncomfortable for me. Definitely worth the price and I recommend trying it out. design and quality is great imo." - Kit

    I use these and they work very well.

    Bottle of Mike's hot honey with grilled chicken wings, skewers, and hot dog as gifts for person who has everything.

    Review: "Perfect amount of each and perfect packaging. Great taste. Used for my sourdough bread recipe. So yummy." - courtney maples

    Canceling Plans To Stay Home And Rot Is Fully Justified When You Are Wrapped In A Chic Heated Throw Blanket

    Heated blanket draped over vintage wooden chair, a cozy gift idea for the person who has everything.

    Review: "Works great. Like the turn off timer for elderly and it’s nice and soft." - Fife

    Tell Cinderella She Can Keep Her Glass Heels Because Real Royalty Prefers The Absolute Comfort Of Fuzzy Plush Slippers

    Feet wearing soft, fluffy slippers indoors on a dark textured floor, ideal gifts for the person who has everything.

    Review: "Very nice and fuzzy. I am sure she’ll love them .The slippers are well made and hopefully soft and comfortable." - daniel nelson

    We are officially entering the danger zone where you might be tempted to just give up and buy a generic gift card. Don't do it. A plastic card says "I forgot you existed until 4 PM today," but these finds say "I am a thoughtful genius who definitely didn't panic-buy this on the internet." Stay strong.

    Cookbook titled Good Lookin' Cookin' by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George, a unique gift idea for the person who has everything.

    Review: "This is one of the cutest cookbooks I have ever seen. The pages are colorful and the pictures look beautiful. The book is organized by month with seasonal recommendations. We made her mashed potatoes for the holidays and the directions were easy to follow. We thoroughly enjoyed every recipe we made from this book. 100% recommend." - Maya

    Set of three lit candles with warm flames, ideal unique gifts for the person who has everything and won’t forget it.

    Review: "I love these. They look so real." - holly wagner

    Your Pantry Will Look Less Like A Chaotic Science Experiment Once You Transfer Everything Into Blue Ceramic Spice Jars

    Blue and white herb jars with wooden pepper grinder and olive oil bottle on marble shelf, unique gifts for the person who has everything.

    Review: "After a remodel, my kitchen is decorated in blue and white. I adore the Spode spice jars. They were a bit of a splurge, but they called to me every time I saw them. The splurge was worth it. They look really good in my kitchen." - Amazon Customer

    Even Your Snobbiest Friend Will Struggle To Turn Up Their Nose At A Tin Of Melt-In-Your-Mouth Cocoa Dusted Chocolate Truffles

    Decorative cat-shaped container of cocoa dusted truffles, a unique gift for the person who has everything.

    Review: "These canisters make for a great gift and/or a cute decoration for your home or office." - Babs

    Achieve That "Glazed Donut" Look Without Actually Covering Your Face In Sugar By Grabbing A Biodance 7 Day Glow Up Kit

    Biodance 7 day glow up kit skincare gift, a unique present for the person who has everything and won’t forget it

    Review: "As for the products themselves, I found them very high quality and great to use. After following the routine for 7 days, I did find that my skin was noticeably smoother than before." - Cat MT

    Open weekly planner with colored sticker sheet displaying icons, a creative gift idea for the person who has everything.

    Review: "The Simple Elephant Papercode Daily Planner which states designed in NYC, crafted in China is FABULOUS!! I had one of these in 2019 & loved it!" - mesh

    Man wearing a gray beanie and blue jacket smiling at a festive outdoor market with lights and people around. Gifts for the person who has everything.

    Review: "The hat is extremely cute! Fits well and is nice and warm even in Wisconsin cold! It is soft and comfy and is definitely worth the price!" - Hayley

