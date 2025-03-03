ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to get your message across, the best thing to do is be concise and direct. If you have an issue with your partner’s behavior, don’t expect them to read your mind. And being passive aggressive towards colleagues isn’t going to solve any problems.

So if you’re planning on creating a sign to share an idea with the public, you should probably follow the same guidelines. Or you can always go your own route, create an unintelligible sign and end up being roasted online…

We took a trip to a subreddit that’s dedicated to sharing the most questionable signage people have ever come across. If you simply try to read these messages from left to right, they will have a completely different meaning than what was intended. But that's what makes them so amusing! Good luck scrolling through these pics without getting a headache, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you facepalm.