If you want to get your message across, the best thing to do is be concise and direct. If you have an issue with your partner’s behavior, don’t expect them to read your mind. And being passive aggressive towards colleagues isn’t going to solve any problems. 

So if you’re planning on creating a sign to share an idea with the public, you should probably follow the same guidelines. Or you can always go your own route, create an unintelligible sign and end up being roasted online…

We took a trip to a subreddit that’s dedicated to sharing the most questionable signage people have ever come across. If you simply try to read these messages from left to right, they will have a completely different meaning than what was intended. But that's what makes them so amusing! Good luck scrolling through these pics without getting a headache, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you facepalm.

#1

You Don’t Got This. Drink

Funny sign fail against a scenic sunset background, reading "You don’t got this. Drink."

Fun_Orange_3889 Report

    #2

    Women Want Fish Me Fear Me

    Car with humorous sign fail: "women want fish me fear me" in flames design on the rear bumper.

    legalfoxhound27 Report

    #3

    There’s Planet Noob

    Person holding a sign reading "There's No Planet B" with Earth illustration, highlighting sign message fails.

    wilharris1982 Report

    We’re surrounded by signs every single day. They tell us where to exit the highway, which room today’s meeting is in, which vegetables are discounted this week and whether or not the bathroom is available. Society couldn’t function without these signs. But they can only do their jobs if they were actually made well…

    That’s where the DDOI subreddit comes in. This group, which got its name from this famous scene in The Walking Dead, has amassed an impressive 725K members over the past 11 years. The group is a treasure trove of terribly designed signs. And every single day, new messages are shared to this community that will remind you to always get a proofreader or at least a second opinion before printing out a sign. 

    #4

    Don't Pull Push Only

    Confusing sign saying "DON'T PULL PUSH ONLY" on a glass door, showcasing sign fails.

    Tidiahn Report

    #5

    Game Over Grant, Cancer Won

    Sign fail with jumbled letters reading "Game Over Cancer" and "Grant Won" on a lawn with mixed symbols and emojis.

    fatcatpoppy Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess Grant's family wanted to order the banner immediately instead of waiting to find out whether his treatment would work?

    #6

    Are Who You You Are Are You You You

    Car with a confusing message sticker that reads "ARE YOU WHO YOU ARE YOU" on the trunk. Sign fails in action.

    Flaming-Havisham Report

    To learn more about this topic from an expert, we got in touch with Nichole Loati from Great Big Graphics. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain what makes an effective sign.

    According to Nichole, every great sign should be "clearly readable at a drive-by, conveys to the reader what the company is offering, eye-catching and memorable in an attractive way."
    #7

    Don't Be Quiet Knock Please

    Handwritten sign fail on paper reads: "Don't knock, be quiet please," taped to wooden doors.

    lilyoungsimba Report

    #8

    Ianlhe Eaxlhe

    Two framed signs with jumbled letters, illustrating sign fails due to unclear messaging.

    CrazyBalrog Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Took me a few minutes to work out what this actually says. Inhale exhale

    #9

    E W E V O L Sr Egr Ub

    Sign fails with jumbled letters under three light bulbs on a wall.

    Saw this in a burger joint, still confuses me.

    JO65FFS Report

    On the other hand, we also asked Nichole what kinds of things can ruin a sign. "Too much text (more text equals smaller text, which won’t be readable from a drive by)," she noted.

    "So many small businesses think their roadside sign should include a telephone number (maybe two if they also have a cell or toll-free,) a website address AND their email. No one is going to call or email you while driving by at 40mph," the expert explained. "Clear and simple website address is one thing. Memorable business name and some basic SEO is even better. When folks get where they’re going they can look your company up online and contact you that way."

    Nichole also says the address where the sign is being mounted is very important. "A good sign company will ask you for the address, and they’ll ask you what the traffic speed is on that road," she shared. "Traffic speed matters because the faster the traffic is moving, the larger any lettering needs to be in order to be readable at a drive-by."

    #10

    I Do Have Am Enough

    Tattoo text fail with the words "I do have am enough" on a forearm.

    I_exist_but_gay Report

    #11

    Get Good News!

    Sign fail with view of street, text unevenly arranged as "Get Good News! ONE Buy free TWO."

    Pan_Fried_Okra Report

    #12

    Every Im Thing Not Made Me Everything I Am

    Graduation cap with funny message typo sign fail at a ceremony.

    bbubbletrubble Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Made me super Confused, i like the, That's All Folk's one beside her.

    Vagueness can be another huge mistake in signage, Nichole says. "For instance, a company in our area is called Apex. The sides of their vehicles simply read 'Apex,'" she shared. "No one I’ve asked knows who they are or what they do. If their goal is simply to identify their fleet, then they’re winning. For most sign applications, though, the point is to generate sales. Not only are people not able to call without a phone number, but they have no reason to look up the phone number without an idea of what Apex even does or sells."

    #13

    Say Racism No To Respect

    Sign fail with mixed message reading 'say no to racism respect' on a brick wall.

    omaewamoushindeirou7 Report

    #14

    Men Because Women

    Humorous wooden sign fail with mixed messages and directional arrows.

    Charming_Link Report

    #15

    If You Give Chances They Will A Kid Are Have Something A Voice To Say

    Sign fails with colorful panels showing an incomplete phrase about giving kids a voice.

    P00ld3ad Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you teach a kid how to properly make a banner, chances are they won't end up on BP when they are adults with more nonsense banners

    Next, Nichole warned that poor choice of placement or color scheme can also be an issue. "Here in the Green Mountain State, many companies feel it’s appropriate to display green signage," she shared. "The sides of the road are literally green, all shades of green. Very rural/trees everywhere. When you place a medium or dark green sign with black lettering amongst a forest, people aren’t going to see it. This is a fight I fight with my customers every single day!"

    #16

    W Fart Free Water

    Sign fail in store reads "WAT FREE WATER," accidentally spelling "FART" vertically.

    BradlePhotos Report

    #17

    Choose Abortion, Life Kills!

    Sign in a field with a confusing message about life and abortion, illustrating a sign fail.

    dmhacks22 Report

    #18

    I Am ᴶᵉᵉᵖ Honk

    Jeep with message "I AM Honk Divorced 9-7-23" written on the back, showcasing a sign fail.

    flopsychops Report

    Thankfully, Nichole also shared some helpful advice for anyone out there who will be designing a sign. "Work with a professional. Most sign companies aren’t going to take more than 5-10 minutes to design a sign, and as industry professionals, they have a solid understanding of what works and what doesn’t," she told Bored Panda. "Rely on these folks to take care of you, and trust their advice. 

    #19

    Lcoinmmcolnn

    Unclear window signs with red and black letters illustrating sign fails.

    Volcaronaa Report

    #20

    You Can’t But You Change Can Change The Past Our Future

    Sign message fail with confusing text about change, recycle, and a figure tossing trash.

    TheCentralCarnage Report

    #21

    Stop Black Asian Lives, Hate Still Matter

    Poster with "Stop Asian Hate" and "Black Lives Still Matter" text in yellow and black, showcasing a sign fail irony.

    i_am_eight_bees Report

    "Also, in many situations, graphic designers who specialize in branding and print goods (like business cards and fliers) are not good sign designers," Nichole noted. "These types of designers will often design signs that can’t be physically built without a lot of adaptation and editing, which can lead to increased fabrication costs and shorter lifespan of the sign."

    "Case in point, a client recently sent me sign designs provided to her via a professional graphic designer. They’re pretty, don’t get me wrong, but the signs were designed as being made from birch branches," she continued. "Not only does that resemble more of an arts and crafts project than a professional sign, plus make it difficult to read, but it physically won’t last very long, since birch branches aren’t something that will weather well over time."

    #22

    Be Do Gay Crime

    Sign fail with graffiti on a green wall reading "BE GAY DO CRIME" in blue letters.

    narcissus_shrugged Report

    #23

    Doesn't Make Bad You Look Look...?

    Soccer player stands on field with mismatched word signs, creating unintentional message fail.

    Sir_Spexus Report

    #24

    The Bible One Way Jesus Be Saved Kids

    Man holding a religious sign with unintended message, wearing a red vest and hat on a roadside. Sign fails SEO concept.

    Stinkmop Report

    Are you enjoying this list of hilarious and confusing signs, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you facepalm, and let us know in the comments below if you’re ever encountered a similar message. Then, if you’d like to check out even more pics from the same subreddit, you can find more questionable signs that we’ve shared on Bored Panda right here!
    #25

    Leave Take What What You You Can Need

    Blue donation cabinet with confusing sign reading, "Leave what you can, take what you need." Sign fails message.

    Murky_Effect3914 Report

    #26

    Thoughts Taten Take, Become Statt Massive, Things. Warten Action!

    Colorful building with sign fail featuring mixed language messages about thoughts and action.

    Einwegkamera Report

    #27

    No Pr Nop No No Kiin Ar Par Parki N

    Sign fail with poorly painted "No Parking" message on a weathered garage, displaying confusing text.

    Blumpenstein Report

    #28

    Hurt We Are. In A Hhr! Car?

    Billboard sign fail: "Hurt in a car? We are HHR!" featuring two individuals with a backdrop of hills and trees.

    ChewieG Report

    #29

    I Roll This Back At Truck Means Nothing Stops To Me

    Truck with humorous sign fail message about manual shifting and tailgating.

    _Face Report

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you roll back because you have a manual shift. It just tells the world you are a bad driver.

    #30

    One Under Nation God Indivisible

    Person holding a sign with a humorous message layout fail using US flag colors and the words "ONE NATION UNDER GOD INDIVISIBLE."

    ExtremelyAware Report

    #31

    No Added Apple Sugar Cake

    No added sugar apple cake packaging, humorously contradicting its branding, showcasing a sign fail.

    Secret-Candle3007 Report

    #32

    Hi Do Not Mix. Please The Beans

    Store sign fail with mixed messages about garbanzo beans, creating confusion for shoppers.

    F-O_ Report

    #33

    Hoho Meme

    Sign fail with wooden blocks spelling "HO HO ME" on display.

    protopigeon Report

    #34

    ⬆️ Down Up ⬇️

    Control panel with memory buttons and up-down arrows, showing sign fails with number 024, a trash can below.

    DonaldDoubleU Report

    #35

    Have They Really Roasted In The Best Chicken Town Tho?

    Sign fail featuring a roasted chicken advertisement with humorous phrasing in a shop window display.

    Psychological-Ad4935 Report

    #36

    Jesus Trump Is My King Is My President

    Sign fail with text "Jesus is my king, Trump is my president" on a house fence next to flowers.

    talpal16 Report

    #37

    Apologise For Any Construction Work, Inconvenience In Progress

    Sign fail with awkward message arrangement about construction and inconvenience.

    yamthirdnow Report

    #38

    Love Unless Isnt You’re Real Real

    Graffiti message on a wall with a sign fail: "Love Isn't Real Unless You're Real."

    LLLTAW Report

    #39

    “Leaving Will Never Your Records Own Masters”

    Car window sticker with confusing message sign fail: "Leaving Your Records Will Never Own Masters."

    inquisitivequeer Report

    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...the other way doesn't make sense, either. What in the world is going on here?

    #40

    Nozzle Full Of Broken Gas

    Gas nozzle sign fail with handwritten note on a propane tank.

    Dead-Inside2389 Report

    #41

    Embrafect Action. Mper

    Sign fail with missing letters reads "EMBRACE IMPERFECTION" on a wall, showcasing an unintended message mistake.

    Primary-Error-2373 Report

    #42

    One Saved Unplanned Us Pregnancy All

    Sign fail showing message about unplanned pregnancy with a drawing of a cross in the center.

    thegingergirl98 Report

    #43

    You Gotta Figures To Make 6 Date Me

    Person in neon green pants with tattoo, standing in a yard with a humorous sign fail in the background.

    CzarcasmRules Report

    #44

    I Was School Kicked Because

    Child holding sign with humorous message, exemplifying sign fails.

    Gaybuttchug Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It should just say, I punch girls and he will get more than honks, the little $hit

    #45

    Do Not Save, Smoke Children

    Sign fail with mixed message: "Do Not Smoke, Save Children" unintentionally miscommunicated.

    TheTobruk Report

    #46

    Lost Found Free, People People People

    Sign fail with text: "Lost people found, found people free, free people forward" on window with car in front.

    FoxAlternative4234 Report

    #47

    A Slave To Set Free By Marijuana Jesus

    Two side-by-side images showing a woman's transformation, with overlaid text mistakenly conveying an unintended message.

    flopsychops Report

    #48

    Stop The S**t With Dog Now

    Humorous sign fail with unclear message amid garden rocks, highlighting a communication mishap.

    drsausages88 Report

    #49

    Can A Change Cup Of The Coffee World?

    Sign asking "Can a cup of coffee change the world?" with a QR code scanner below.

    Spotted_Stripers Report

    #50

    No, Really You're In A He Lost & Cult

    Bumper sticker sign fail with humorous message about losing and cult on a car.

    magmafan71 Report

    #51

    Beljie Eteuc

    Sign fail showing jumbled letters on a black and white striped background.

    s1mpatic0 Report

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Need to say it three times, Beetlejuice, there fixed it.

    #52

    Do Not Joe Trust Biden

    Sign fail on RV reads “Do Not Joe Trust Biden” with flags and a house in the background.

    squeezydoot Report

    #53

    Work Not Hard Smart

    Sign fail with mixed message: “Work Not Hard Smart” on a bulletin board.

    arkin07 Report

    #54

    We The Let's Go People Brandon

    Van with various political messages and stickers, highlighting sign fails due to contradictory slogans and statements.

    drugia Report

    #55

    “Our Shoulders Used To Necks Fit So Well Together”

    Sign fail on a building wall with text misaligned, creating an unintended message.

    Earth_Worm_Jimbo Report

    #56

    You Are In A 1 Million

    Hand holding a note with a sign fail: "YOU are in a 1 milliou."

    tadal Report

    #57

    Pro Pro Pro Life God Gun

    Sign fail with images of a fetus, communion, and a gun labeled "Pro Life," "Pro God," "Pro Gun."

    SaltyWolf444 Report

    #58

    Manuscript Is Finished Until I My Won't Fall For You

    Anime characters in a manga panel with humorous text overlay, illustrating a sign fail.

    awsomebro5928 Report

    #59

    More Who Than Are A Gym You

    Sign on building reads, "More than a gym who are you," unintentionally creating a sign fail.

    rubnblaa Report

    #60

    Frga Eeza

    Sign fail with illegible stencil letters on a concrete planter.

    KimikoYukimura420 Report

    #61

    The Trump Is Of Human Last Hope!

    People holding signs with spelling errors at a political rally, illustrating sign fails.

    3serious Report

