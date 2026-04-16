Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Handsome New York Botanical Garden Scientist Forced To Turn Off Comments After Thirsty Fans Take It Too Far
Man wearing NYBG sweatshirt standing in a field of yellow and white flowers at New York Botanical Garden on a sunny day
Social Issues, Society

Handsome New York Botanical Garden Scientist Forced To Turn Off Comments After Thirsty Fans Take It Too Far

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
0

31

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Botanical Garden probably didn’t expect its educational content about plants to spark a full-blown thirst fest.

The massive botanical garden and research center located in the Bronx, New York City, was forced to shut down its comments section on certain posts.

The move came after viewers couldn’t stop talking about one very photogenic horticulturist, and many believed the comments were crossing a line.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • The New York Botanical Garden had to turn off comments after viewers flooded posts with “thirsty” remarks about a staff member.
    • Horticulturist Chris Elliott became an unexpected internet heartthrob.
    • But many felt the attention was crossing the line.
    • NYBG seemed to have disabled comments on videos featuring Elliot.

    The New York Botanical Garden probably didn’t expect its education content about plants to spark a full-blown thirst fest

    Lush tropical plants inside New York Botanical Garden greenhouse with sunlight streaming through glass ceiling and reflecting in water.

    Image credits: New York Botanical Garden

    The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) is a 250-acre botanical garden and research center, known for its lush and diverse plant collection.

    It is seen as a museum of plants and is one of the world’s leading institutions for plant science and conservation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    NYBG is fairly active on social media, but they began noticing something different when horticulturist Chris Elliott started popping up on their feed.

    Handsome New York Botanical Garden scientist standing outdoors among daffodils on a sunny spring day.

    Image credits: nybg

    NYBG said Elliott was working as their Associate Curator, and he was featured in some of their videos, teaching people simple and interesting things about plants and flowers.

    Netizens shared their thirsty takes on the horticulturist instead of commenting on the innocent plant content he was sharing.

    NYBG said Chris Elliott was working as their Associate Curator, and he seen teaching interesting things about plants on social media

    Young New York Botanical Garden scientist sitting by flowers outdoors wearing NYBG shirt in natural setting

    Image credits: nybg

    Tweet discussing New York Botanical Garden scientist forced to disable comments due to excessive fan harassment.

    Image credits: moorehn

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In one video marking the first day of spring, NYBG took Elliott’s help to talk about some of their favorite flowers, the snowdrops, blooming all about the 250-acre area.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elliott explained how these “winter-to-spring beauties” survive snow and ice and “share their bright blooms before any other flower.”

    Handsome New York Botanical Garden scientist examining large green leaves outdoors by a pond on a sunny day.

    Image credits: treehousetropicals

    Another video in April saw Elliott give a “bloom alert,” telling viewers that this was the best time to catch sight of cherry blossoms in their gardens.

    “Hear from Chris Elliott, Assistant Curator, and make time this weekend to see this spectacle of blooms at NYBG,” the caption said. “Clouds of pink and white flowers fill trees in spots throughout the Garden, and create an unmissable moment in Cherry Valley, but will only last for a couple more weeks.”

    “There’s no way that man is single,” one commented online

    @nybg Brighten up your feed and your life with a million daffodils 💛 #daffodils#springblooms#bloomalert#spring♬ Honey in Transit – Silken Echo
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens flocked to the comments section, but their remarks barely had anything to do with botany.

    “Well, hello Chris,” one said, while another wrote, “Babe, YOU’RE one of my favorite orchids.”

    “There’s no way that man is single,” one said.

    Another chimed in, saying, “Pretty men with pretty flowers, as the lord intended.”

    “Well, he is packing a pollinator,” one brazenly said.

    New York Botanical Garden scientist standing by flowers with fans commenting on social media posts

    Image credits: nybg

    ADVERTISEMENT

    NYBG seemed to have disabled the option to comment on Elliot’s videos on social media.

    One X user, named Heidi N. Moore, took note of the thirsty comments and shared screenshots of the comments and said, “One of the New York Botanical Garden’s employees was getting s*xually harassed so much every time he showed up on their account that the NYBG has turned off comments.”

    The living museum seemed to have disabled the option to comment on Elliot’s videos on social media

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Heidi N. Moore discussing a New York Botanical Garden scientist turning off comments due to thirsty fans.

    Image credits: moorehn

    Image credits: nybg

    Young scientist at New York Botanical Garden looking down, wearing a red shirt, amid a busy indoor setting with blurred background.

    Image credits: tragic_endings_

    The appalled X user said they scrolled through the living museum’s account and went all the way back to 2022.

    Heidi said she had seen Elliott in previous posts but claimed NYBG “took him out of the thumbnails.”

    X user Heidi N. Moore claimed she didn’t find any comments talking about the flowers in Elliot’s videos

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young New York Botanical Garden scientist stands among blooming trees, engaging with nature during springtime visit.

    Image credits: nybg

    Tweet from Heidi N. Moore discussing online safety and employee harassment at work related to New York Botanical Garden scientist.

    Image credits: moorehn

    The X user also said she was going to post about this last year after seeing “hundreds of thirsty comments on every video” that seemed “so out of hand.”

    The comments were “mostly polite, but some not, and NONE about actual flowers he was talking about,” she said.

    Scientist at New York Botanical Garden tending to flowers, wearing NYBG shirt and tan pants outdoors by rock wall.

    Image credits: nybg

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In light of NYBG disabling the comments, Heidi said she was glad they decided to discourage the thirst creeping into their social media and also keep Elliot, who was just trying to do his job, safe.

    Heidi said it was good to see workplaces take their employees’ online safety more seriously, since the typical reaction to such situations is to just “laugh [it] off.”

    “If someone is doing their job and gets objectified, that’s an unsafe work situation that could cause competent employees to hide,” Heidi said

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The internet is an unhinged place. If someone is specifically posting a thirst trap, then it’s all good clean fun,” she wrote.

    “But if someone is doing their job and gets objectified, that’s an unsafe work situation that could cause competent employees to hide,” she commented. “The same goes for comments that criticize the looks of employees as well. Employee safety has to come first online.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “People should earn their way into having social media,” one commented online

    Tweet showing a user commenting on a handsome New York Botanical Garden scientist amid fan reactions online.

    Image credits: toxcyna

    Handsome New York Botanical Garden scientist pictured wearing glasses and blue shirt responding to online comments.

    Image credits: JYuter

    Handsome New York Botanical Garden scientist speaking during an interview, addressing online fan harassment issues.

    Image credits: FrankF639800

    Screenshot of a Tweet discussing online issues related to a handsome New York Botanical Garden scientist.

    Image credits: moorehn

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user scungilli man with a humorous comment about an average guy, related to New York Botanical Garden scientist.

    Image credits: vampire_weekday

    Screenshot of a tweet about social media by PCHII, highlighting issues faced by New York Botanical Garden scientist online.

    Image credits: PCHII_

    Tweet criticizing harassment of New York Botanical Garden scientist trying to discuss daffodils, with user profile photo.

    Image credits: BrandiFrmHarlem

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing a New York Botanical Garden scientist, mentioning pollen and fan comments.

    Image credits: twistedscamp

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing creepy online comments towards a handsome New York Botanical Garden scientist doing their job.

    Image credits: sunn_ya_

    Tweet discussing the New York Botanical Garden scientist and the decision to close comments due to fan behavior.

    Image credits: ascendant32

    Scientist at New York Botanical Garden appears thoughtful while addressing challenges from online fans in public role.

    Image credits: TheKingCorcoran

    Tweet discussing a New York Botanical Garden scientist's appearance and reactions from fans, sparking controversy online.

    Image credits: BenjaminRMarcus

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from The Man Foundation advising victims of cyberbullying or online harassment to file cyber crime complaints.

    Image credits: TheManFoun23786

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    31

    0

    31

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Homepage
    Next in Social Issues
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT