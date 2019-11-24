8Kviews
I Hand-Craft Seaweed Jelly Cakes With Intricate 3D Designs Of Birds, Flowers, Koi Ponds And Characters (68 New Pics)
I run a 3D jelly cake business called Jelly Alchemy. I first learned this 3D art three years ago when it was relatively new in Asia. This is now taking Asia by storm! My 3D design journey started with simple floral arrangements. As I continued to practice, it has now evolved into more complex koi fish ponds, birds and characters made out of jelly flowers.
The method used to craft 3D jelly cake art is quite fascinating. Everything is made upside-down inside a flavored clear seaweed jelly canvas (some people use gelatin). Hot liquid-colored jelly (usually coconut jelly for my work) is injected into a clear canvas using specialized tools. Each cake design is created petal by petal (as for the birds, it would be feather by feather!) through this injection method. And yes, these cool cakes are all edible and delicious!
Each of these beautiful cakes can take up to 5 hours to complete depending on complexity. It definitely takes a lot of patience to complete these dessert ideas but so worthwhile once you unmould the jelly to reveal the final masterpiece!
I love that each flower has such detail you can imagine the texture of it.
I'm not sure I'd want to eat any of them (I'd probably try some but I'm not *that* big fan of eating jello) but they do look beautiful. More art than food, but that's OK by me, I don't mind, I got to look at pictures of gorgeous works of art
I was thinking the same thing. They're amazing to look at but I'm guessing "cake for eating" wise you'd be better off getting something at a grocery store.
I always wonder if they taste good...it looks like plain jello.
They are all flavoured with fruits and coconut.
These remind me of the floral porcelain plates my grandmother painted. Beautiful and delicate and painstakingly created. I love them!
