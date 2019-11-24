I run a 3D jelly cake business called Jelly Alchemy. I first learned this 3D art three years ago when it was relatively new in Asia. This is now taking Asia by storm! My 3D design journey started with simple floral arrangements. As I continued to practice, it has now evolved into more complex koi fish ponds, birds and characters made out of jelly flowers.

The method used to craft 3D jelly cake art is quite fascinating. Everything is made upside-down inside a flavored clear seaweed jelly canvas (some people use gelatin). Hot liquid-colored jelly (usually coconut jelly for my work) is injected into a clear canvas using specialized tools. Each cake design is created petal by petal (as for the birds, it would be feather by feather!) through this injection method. And yes, these cool cakes are all edible and delicious!

#1

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

34points
Siew Heng Boon
POST

Each of these beautiful cakes can take up to 5 hours to complete depending on complexity. It definitely takes a lot of patience to complete these dessert ideas but so worthwhile once you unmould the jelly to reveal the final masterpiece!
#2

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

32points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
•—•
•—•
Community Member
2 years ago

Wow, as someone who likes to bake cakes the detail in the birds feathers and chest is incredible. I wonder how long it took to make that wow.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

31points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
Nicominde
Nicominde
Community Member
2 years ago

Upvote for the bubbles

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

29points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#5

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

28points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
Restless
Restless
Community Member
2 years ago

You are so amazingly talented, well done, they are all gorgeous!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

27points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
Crina Voicu
Crina Voicu
Community Member
2 years ago

wow

2
2points
reply
#7

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

27points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
Cookie
Cookie
Community Member
2 years ago

Wowwwww!!!!!!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#8

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

24points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
Elina Kuusisto
Elina Kuusisto
Community Member
2 years ago

The tiny bubbles! 💕

3
3points
reply
#9

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

23points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
ANDREA SERRANO MORALES
ANDREA SERRANO MORALES
Community Member
2 years ago

das pretty

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#10

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

20points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
Nicominde
Nicominde
Community Member
2 years ago

Derpy owl

2
2points
reply
#11

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

20points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
Nicominde
Nicominde
Community Member
2 years ago

Now I’m hungry

2
2points
reply
#12

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

20points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
•—•
•—•
Community Member
2 years ago

Ha lol

1
1point
reply
#13

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

19points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
Lisa Hanley
Lisa Hanley
Community Member
8 months ago

How do these actually taste?

0
0points
reply
#14

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

18points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
Tristan McGill
Tristan McGill
Community Member
2 years ago

why are you so beautiful?!?!

2
2points
reply
#15

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

18points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#16

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

17points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#17

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

17points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
Becki Errington
Becki Errington
Community Member
2 years ago

I love that each flower has such detail you can imagine the texture of it.

1
1point
reply
#18

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

16points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#19

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

16points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#20

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

16points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#21

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

16points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
Cookie
Cookie
Community Member
2 years ago

You should show more pics of your cakes from the side.

6
6points
reply
#22

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

15points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#23

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

14points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#24

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

14points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#25

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

13points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#26

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

13points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#27

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

13points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#28

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

12points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#29

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

12points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#30

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

11points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#31

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

10points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#32

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

10points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#33

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

10points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#34

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

10points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#35

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

10points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#36

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

9points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#37

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

9points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#38

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

9points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
Cookie
Cookie
Community Member
2 years ago

Love the bubbles!

2
2points
reply
#39

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

9points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#40

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

9points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#41

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

9points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#42

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

9points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#43

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

9points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#44

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

9points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#45

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

9points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#46

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

8points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#47

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

8points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#48

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

8points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#49

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

8points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#50

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

7points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#51

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

7points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#52

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

7points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#53

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

7points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#54

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

7points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#55

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

7points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#56

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

7points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
Cookie
Cookie
Community Member
2 years ago

How do you even....

2
2points
reply
#57

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

6points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#58

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

6points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#59

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

6points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#60

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

6points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
Claudia Frías
Claudia Frías
Community Member
2 years ago

¡Es tan bella!

0
0points
reply
#61

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

6points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#62

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

6points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#63

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

6points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#64

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

6points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#65

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

6points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#66

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

5points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#67

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

5points
Siew Heng Boon
POST
#68

I Handcraft Realistic Floral 3D Jelly Koi Ponds, Birds And Characters.

5points
Siew Heng Boon
POST

