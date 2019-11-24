I run a 3D jelly cake business called Jelly Alchemy. I first learned this 3D art three years ago when it was relatively new in Asia. This is now taking Asia by storm! My 3D design journey started with simple floral arrangements. As I continued to practice, it has now evolved into more complex koi fish ponds, birds and characters made out of jelly flowers.

The method used to craft 3D jelly cake art is quite fascinating. Everything is made upside-down inside a flavored clear seaweed jelly canvas (some people use gelatin). Hot liquid-colored jelly (usually coconut jelly for my work) is injected into a clear canvas using specialized tools. Each cake design is created petal by petal (as for the birds, it would be feather by feather!) through this injection method. And yes, these cool cakes are all edible and delicious!

If you want to see more of my cake creations, you can find them here, here and here.

More info: Instagram | Youtube | Facebook | jellyalchemy.com