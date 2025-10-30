Whether they leave you howling or just rolling your eyes, these Halloween jokes are made for laughs.

Finding the right kid-friendly joke can be tricky. Some are too scary for younger audiences, and others fall flat. That’s why we’ve carefully selected the best ones, guaranteed safe for the whole family.

Maybe it’s the mix of eerie themes and laugh-out-loud punchlines, or hearing kids giggle while dressed as little monsters and clowns. Halloween humor lets them explore the spooky season without the scares.

There’s something magically funny about Halloween jokes, especially when families can share them together.

This isn’t just another roundup of goofy riddles and one-liners. It’s a Halloween joke-off made just for kids. From zombie jokes to vampire puns, witchy wordplay, and skeleton silliness, these gags are spooky, silly, and squeaky-clean. Use them for Halloween night or test one out every day in October.

Join our laugh-out-loud mission to discover the funniest Halloween jokes for kids.

It’s that time of year again! The pumpkins are carved, the trick-or-treaters are prepping their costumes, and haunted houses are open for thrills. But this spooky season, we’re putting a hilarious spin on Halloween night, and we need your help.

#1 What is a monster’s favorite dessert?



I scream.

#2 What kind of street do ghosts live on?



A dead end.

#3 Why did the witch go to school?



To improve her spelling.

#4 Why was the black cat so good at video games?



It had nine lives.

#5 What’s a zombie’s favorite toy?



A dead-y bear.

#6 Who do monsters buy cookies from?



Ghoul scouts.

#7 What is a werewolf’s favorite holiday?



Howl-oween.

#8 What do skeletons say before a meal?



Bone appetit.

#9 Why don’t ghosts like rain?



It dampens their spirits.

#10 How do you fix a broken jack-o'-lantern?



Use a pumpkin patch.

#11 Where do spirits send their letters?



To the ghost office.

#12 When do cows turn into werewolves?



During the full moooon.

#13 Which monster loves to dance?



The Boogieman.

#14 Where do mummies like to go swimming?



In the Dead Sea.

#15 Why are ghosts bad liars?



Because you can see right through them.

#16 What do you call two witches who live together?



Broom-mates.

#17 Why did the skeleton climb the tree?



Because a dog was after his bones.

#18 Why didn’t the pumpkin cross the road?



It had no guts.

#19 Why don’t mummies take vacations?



They’re scared to unwind.

#20 What’s a bat’s favorite sport?



Bat-minton.

#21 Why did the vampire get braces?



To improve his bite.

#22 What happens when a vampire and a snowman meet?



Frostbite.

#23 What is a witch’s best lesson at school?



Spelling.

#24 Why did the zombie take a nap?



He was dead tired.

#25 Knock knock.



Who’s there?



Witch.



Witch who?



Witch one of you has candy?

#26 What meal do skeletons order at a restaurant?



Spare ribs.

#27 What shoes do baby ghosts wear?



Boo-ties.

#28 How did the zombie become so good at trick-or-treating?



Dead-ication.

#29 What kind of bat can’t fly?



A baseball bat.

#30 What do demons eat for breakfast?



Deviled eggs.

#31 Why was the skeleton sad?



He had no body to love.

#32 Why are mummies so good at work?



They get wrapped up in it.

#33 Knock knock.



Who’s there?



Boo.



Boo who?



No need to cry!

#34 What do black cats say when the Halloween candy runs out?



You’ve got to be kitten me!

#35 Where does Dracula keep his money?



At the blood bank.

#36 Why did the scarecrow skip dinner?



He was already stuffed.

#37 Why don’t zombies eat clowns?



Because they taste funny.

#38 What is a vampire’s favorite fruit?



A neck-tarine.

#39 Which vampire is the best at math?



Count Dracula.

#40 Which room do ghosts not need in their homes?



A living room.

#41 What do ghosts do at slumber parties?



They tell each other scary human stories at night.

#42 What do birds say when they go out for Halloween?



Trick or tweet.

#43 Why did the ghost refuse Halloween candy?



It didn’t have the stomach for it.

#44 Why did the vampire fail art class?



He could only draw blood.

#45 What do monsters put on their cocoa?



Whipped scream.

#46 What do you get if you cross a witch with the beach?



A sand-witch.

#47 What do ghosts use to do their makeup?



Vanishing cream.

#48 Why do skeletons use so much lotion?



Their hands are always bone dry.

#49 What do witches put on to go trick-or-treating?



Mas-scare-ra.

#50 Who did Frankenstein take to the prom?



His ghoul-friend.

#51 What is a skeleton’s favorite instrument?



The trom-bone.

#52 What do you give a vampire when he’s sick?



Coffin drops.

#53 Why did the vampire need mouthwash?



He had bat breath.

#54 How do you make a skeleton laugh?



Tickle his funny bone.

#55 Why didn’t the zombie go to school?



He felt rotten.

#56 How do monsters like their eggs cooked?



Terri-fried.

#57 How do you get inside a locked graveyard?



Use the skeleton key.

#58 Where do werewolves store their Halloween candy?



In a were-house.

#59 What do ghouls use to wash their hair?



Sham-boo

#60 What do witches put on their bagels?



Scream cheese.

#61 How did two vampires fall in love?



It was love at first bite.

#62 Who is the spookiest cartoon character?



Winnie the Boo.

#63 What is a bird’s favorite game to play on Halloween?



Ducking for apples.

#64 What do you do with a green monster?



Wait until it’s ripe!

#65 What sort of birthday food do ghosts prefer to eat?



I scream cake.

#66 What is a skeleton’s favorite band?



The Dead Hot Chili Peppers.

#67 Where do you find the spookiest snacks to give to trick or treaters?



At the ghost-ery store.

#68 Knock knock.



Who’s there?



Ada.



Ada who?



Ada whole bag of candy while out trick or treating!

#69 Why don’t they play any music at skeleton church?



There are no organs.

#70 What kind of televisions would you find in a haunted house?



Wide-scream TVs.

#71 What is Count Dracula’s favorite holiday?



Fangs-giving.

#72 For Halloween, my friend and I are going to dress up as almonds…



Everyone will think we’re nuts!

#73 What Halloween treat keeps you up all night?



A coffee apple.

#74 Who is best at spooky fancy dress?



Mummies and deadies.

#75 On what day do monsters eat people?



Chews-day.

#76 What should you do if a zombie rolls his eyes at you?



Roll them back to him.

#77 Can a monster jump higher than a tree?



Of course, trees can’t jump!

#78 What do ghosts put on their Thanksgiving turkey?



Grave-y.

#79 What happens to bad witches who break the school rules?



They get ex-spelled.

#80 Knock knock.



Who’s there?



The interrupting ghost.



The interrupting ghost w-



Boo!

#81 How does a monster count to 13?



On their fingers.

#82 Why can’t Frankenstein’s monster fly?



He never makes it through the metal detector.

#83 What do birds give to trick or treaters?



Sweet tweets.

#84 What did the werewolf say when he broke his toe?



Ow-oooooh!

#85 Why couldn’t the police arrest the zombie?



He would not be taken alive.

#86 Where would you find a monster snail?



At the end of a monster’s finger!

#87 Why can’t werewolves play basketball?



They get too many howls.

#88 Did you hear about the gloomy jack-o’-lantern?



It really needs to lighten up.

#89 Knock knock.



Who’s there?



Bea.



Bea who?



Bea-ware, it’s Halloween night!

#90 How did Dracula learn to be a good vampire?



He took a crash corpse.

#91 How do monsters keep their homes cool in the summer?



They use scare-conditioning.

#92 What’s the best way to catch a vampire?



Get someone to throw him at you.

#93 Two black kittens got into an argument…



It was a big cat-astrophe!

#94 Knock knock.



Who’s there?



Olive.



Olive who?



Olive Halloween so much!

#95 What is a ghost’s favorite flavor of muffin?



Boo-berry.

#96 What do ghosts do when their eyes get blurry?



Put on their spook-tacles.

#97 Who loves to play practical jokes on Halloween?



Prank-enstein.

#98 What did the monster order at the all-you-can-eat buffet?



The waiters.

#99 How can you tell if a vampire is getting sick?



She starts coffin.

#100 Where do ghost parents send their children while they’re working?



To day-scare.

#101 Why did the three witches call a plumber?



Hubble, bubble, toilet trouble.

#102 Why didn’t the skeleton cross the road?



Because there was no body on the other side.

#103 Why was there thunder and lightning inside the laboratory?



Dr. Frankenstein was brain-storming.

#104 What fruit do haunted scarecrows love the most?



Straw-berries.

#105 When is it bad luck to be followed by a black cat?



If you are a mouse.

#106 Why was the broomstick late?



It over-swept.

#107 What time is it when the clock strikes 13?



Time to get a new clock.

#108 Why is it so hard to understand what zombies are saying?



They’re too crypt-ic.

#109 What happens when pumpkins eat alcohol?



They get smashed.

#110 What did the child mummy want to be when he grew up?



A wrap star.

#111 Are skeletons good at painting?



No, they prefer skullptures.

#112 Why shouldn’t a witch take her broom out when she’s angry?



She might fly off the handle.

#113 Knock knock.



Who’s there?



Tyson.



Tyson who?



Tyson garlic around your neck to keep the vampires away.

#114 Who should you hire to write a book about Halloween?



A ghostwriter.

#115 Where do deviled eggs come from?



Evil hens.

#116 What did one ghost say to the other ghost?



“Do you believe in humans?”

#117 Why did the pumpkin go to school?



So it could become more well-rounded.

#118 Why did the mummy go to jail?



Because she was running a pyramid scheme.

#119 Why does a witch always escape on a broomstick?



So she can make a clean getaway.

#120 What did the candy bar say when the door opened on Halloween night?



Twix or treat!

#121 How do you get to Transylvania?



On a scare-plane.

#122 Why do vampires love Thanksgiving so much?



Because they’re got a lot to be fang-ful for.

#123 The poor little ghost fell down.



But it’s okay now.



It just has a little boo-boo.

#124 Vampires never study for tests.



They just transform and wing it.

#125 Why did the ghost quit studying?



Because he was just too ghoul for school.

#126 Why are trick or treaters never on time?



They’re always running choco-late.

#127 What is a vampire’s least favorite food?



Garlic bread.

#128 What does a mummy put on top of his ice cream sundae?



Whipped scream.

#129 What is white, black, and dead all over?



A zombie out trick or treating in a tuxedo.

#130 What jokes do skeletons like best?



Rib ticklers.

#131 Who is the most famous undead detective?



Sherlock Bones.

#132 What song do vampires hate hearing?



You Are My Sunshine.

#133 What do you call a ghoul sitting too close to a campfire?



A toasty ghosty.

#134 What do they grow in the Halloween land garden?



Zombeets.

#135 Why did the travelling witch throw up after a flight?



She was broom sick.

#136 What city do most werewolves live in?



Howllywood.

#137 What is a vampire’s favorite candy?



Suckers.

#138 What do you call a stupid skeleton?



Bonehead.

#139 Why did the monster name his pet werewolf Frost?



Because Frost bites.

#140 Knock knock.



Who’s there?



Howl.



Howl who?



Howl-oween.