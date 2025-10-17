ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome, brave reader, to this collection of frightfully funny Halloween jokes for kids and adults to share. Your mission, should you 

Welcome, brave reader, to this collection of frightfully funny Halloween jokes made for kids and adults alike. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is simple: cackle, groan, and vote on your favorite Halloween puns.

Which dad jokes will rise to the top, and which will drop like a piece of fruit in a trick-or-treating bowl?

Dad jokes are timeless, but they’re best when there’s a theme. That’s why we’ve rounded up 140 of the most pun-packed Halloween one-liners, tailor-made for spooky season. True to form, they’ll make you laugh, groan, or scream.

Each October, dads everywhere unleash their stash of wordplay, trading fright for eye-rolls and creepy chuckles. Halloween dad jokes are built for goofy fun the whole family can enjoy. Nothing says “boo” like a pun someone’s been waiting all year to use.

You won’t find scary jokes here. Only family-friendly quips guaranteed to make you howl or shake your head. From skeletons and pumpkins to vampires and zombies, this Halloween humor showdown covers it all. We’ve even tossed in a few knock-knock jokes to keep you guessing.

All you have to do is vote: Which joke made you cackle? Which one went too far? Help us crown the ultimate Halloween dad joke champion. Keep checking back to see which gags crawl their way to the top.

This list may revolve around dad jokes, but it’s crafted for everyone to enjoy. After all, dad humor is universal. Bonus points if you test these jokes on your own dad and get his groan of approval. Let the sinister voting begin!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I can’t believe my roommates think our house is haunted.

I’ve lived here for 300 years and never noticed anything out of the ordinary.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    What did Dracula name his car?

    Vlad the Impala.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    What do you call a Buddhist wolf?

    Aware wolf.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Do zombies eat popcorn with their fingers?

    No, they eat the fingers separately.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Why did the haunted scarecrow win an award?

    He was outstanding in his field.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    What happens if you don’t pay the exorcist on time?

    You get repossessed.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Why do demons and ghouls always hang out together?

    Because demons are a ghouls best friend.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Why did the ghost starch his sheet?

    He wanted to scare people stiff.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Is that a seed falling out of the jack-o’-lantern’s nose?

    No, it’s snot.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    How do you know if a zombie likes a person?

    They ask for seconds.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    What do you call a skeleton with a very clean house?

    The Grim Sweeper.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    What do dad ghosts like to drink?

    Booooooze.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Did I ever tell you about the skeleton detective?

    He was spine on me!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    What’s the funniest day of the year?

    Ha-Ha-Halloween.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    What’s big, furry, and has eight wheels?

    A monster on rollerskates.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Can a monster jump higher than a tree?

    Of course they can, trees don’t jump!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    What did the monster eat after having its tooth taken out?

    The dentist.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Why do ghosts love Black Friday?

    They’re bargain haunters.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    What do you do when 50 spirits appear in your home?

    Hope that it’s Halloween!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Why did the zombie stop eating breakfast?

    He didn’t want to become a cereal killer.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Who won the skeleton beauty contest?

    No body.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    What does a witch like to read in the newspaper?

    Her horror scope.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Why do monsters love writing their books in cemeteries?

    Because they have great plots.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    My wife wants to dress up as a bandaid for Halloween.

    I told her it might be a bit difficult to pull off.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Why don't vampires want to become investment bankers?

    They hate stakeholders.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    How do you make a witch itch?

    Take away the W.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Where do vampires in college like to buy their clothes?

    Forever 21.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    What noises do witches make when they eat their cereal in the morning?

    Snap, cackle, and pop.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Did you hear about the ghost who went to the doctor?

    He’s still waiting to be seen.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Did you hear about the crazy vampire?

    He went totally batty!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Knock knock.

    Who’s there?

    Ivana.

    Ivana who?

    Ivana suck your blood.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    I’m going to a Halloween party dressed as a spooky sweet shopkeeper.

    I put on my costume, and my friend said, “Give me a Twirl”.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Why did the skeleton cross the road?

    To get to The Body Shop.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Doctor, doctor!

    Someone in the waiting room said that you’re a vampire.

    Necks, please!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Where do you find the spookiest sweets for trick or treaters?

    At the ghost-ery store.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Knock knock.

    Who’s there?

    Handsome.

    Handsome who?

    Handsome candy to me, please.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Why did the skeleton quit his modeling job?

    His heart wasn’t in it.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    How do vampires start their letters?

    Tomb it may concern.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    How do ghosts stay fit and healthy?

    They keep up a good exorcise routine.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Why didn’t the boy’s mother dress up for Halloween?

    She was already a mummy.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    How can you tell if there’s a monster in your fridge?

    You can’t shut the door!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    What is a vampire’s favorite song?

    Another One Bites the Dust.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Did you hear about the skeleton who went to the doctor?

    He ate a Jawbreaker.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Why don’t mummies have friends?

    Because they’re too wrapped up in themselves.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    What is a pumpkin’s favorite movie?

    Pulp Fiction.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Why did the scarecrow fail as a stand-up comedian?

    All of his jokes were too corny.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Knock knock.

    Who’s there?

    Eddie.

    Eddie who?

    Eddie body there? It’s Halloween!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Did you hear about the woman who married a ghost?

    I don’t know what possessed her!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Why don’t vampires go to barbecues?

    They’re afraid of stakes.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Where do ghosts go on vacation?

    Mali-boo.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    What should you say when you meet a two-headed monster?

    Hello, hello!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Which candy is never on time for the Halloween party?

    Choco-LATE.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    What do you call a pumpkin that is good at sport?

    A jock-o’-lantern.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Why are skeletons always so calm?

    Because nothing can get under their skin.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    What is a monster's favorite game to play?

    Hide and shriek.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Knock knock.

    Who’s there?

    Ooze.

    Ooze who?

    Ooze that monster over there?

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Why did the vampire get a job at the blood bank?

    Because of the employee discount.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    How do ghosts stay in shape at the gym?

    They do lots of dead-lifts and boo-ty squats.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    How do zombies pay for things?

    With crypt-o-currency.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    What did the tired witch do?

    She sat down for a spell.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Did you hear about the actor in the new vampire movie?

    He really sucked!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    I was out walking last night, but as soon as I went into the graveyard, my cell phone lost signal.

    I guess it must be a dead zone.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Why did the ghost decide to become a chef?

    He had a talent for soul food.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    What did the ghost teacher tell her students?

    Look at the board and I'll go through it again.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    If skeletons could be any world leader from history, which one would they be?

    Napoleon Bone-a-parte.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    What goes “ha, ha, ha” right before a terrible crash, then keeps going afterward?

    A monster that is laughing its head off.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    What song do monsters sing to each other when they're feeling down?

    Always look on the fright side of life.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Why did the headless zombie start work earlier than everybody else?

    He wanted to get ahead.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Knock knock

    Who's there?

    Ben

    Ben who?

    Ben here all night to get some candy!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    How do you get rid of demons in the gym?

    Exorcise a lot.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    How does a possessed scarecrow drink his juice?

    With a straw.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Who does a werewolf go trick or treating with?

    His cousins, what-wolf and when-wolf.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    What do monsters like to watch their movies on?

    Wide scream TVs.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    What happens to bees when they get swatted at by the Walking Dead?

    They turn into zom-bees.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    What is a skeleton's favorite drink?

    A full-bodied wine.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    How do ghosts search the web?

    They use ghoul-gle.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Why don't mummies have many friends?

    Because they're just too wrapped up in themselves.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    Did you hear about the vampire marathon?

    The last two runners were neck and neck.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    What do panda ghosts eat?

    Bam-boo.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    What do witches call their garages?

    The broom closet.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #81

    When do zombies call it a night on their trick or treating?

    When they feel dead tired.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #82

    What kind of car does Frankenstein drive on Halloween night?

    A monster truck.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    What did the happy pumpkin say?

    Life is good.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    Who gives Dracula the most candy when he goes trick or treating?

    His fang club.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    What does a young witch use to learn to cook?

    An easy bake coven.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    What is a vampire's favorite cake frosting flavor?

    Vein-illa.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    How do you spell “candy” with only two letters?

    C and Y.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Why couldn't the coffee bean go to the Halloween party?

    It was grounded.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    What are a monster's favorite pets?

    Creepy crawlies.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    What position does a ghost play in hockey?

    A ghoulie.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    What is a skeleton's favorite mode of transportation?

    A skelecopter.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    What happened to the cannibal when he was late to a dinner party?

    They gave him the cold shoulder.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Where can monsters go to get tattoos?

    Monsters Ink.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    What do you call a skeleton who always skips doing his chores?

    Lazy bones.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    What do baby ghosts dress up in on Halloween?

    Pillowcases.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Why did Dracula become a vegetarian?

    Because biting people all the time was a pain in the neck.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #97

    What is a monster's favorite theme park ride?

    The roller ghoster.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    What does the French skeleton say when he greets people?

    Bone-jour.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Why do witches fly on broomsticks?

    Because vacuum cleaners are too heavy.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Why do ghosts go into bars?

    For the boos.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #101

    What does the ghost do when he first gets in the car?
    He puts on his sheet belt.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    What is a mummy's favorite thing about Christmas?

    The wrapping paper.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Why did the vampire start reading the local newspaper?

    He heard it had great circulation.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #104

    What do you call a skeleton who goes out in the snow with no coat?

    A numb skull.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Why do witches never go to Starbucks for coffee?

    They prefer to brew their own.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #106

    Why do skeletons drink lots of milk?

    It’s good for the bones!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #107

    How did the zombie become so great at trick or treating?

    Dead-ication.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Why doesn’t Frankenstein’s monster dance?

    He has two left feet.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    Where do spiders do their Halloween shopping?

    On the web.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #110

    What did the Halloween pumpkin say to the person carving it?

    Cut it out!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #111

    Why do witches wear name tags at parties?

    So everybody knows which witch is which.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Albert Einstein was a genius.

    Now wait until you hear about his brother, Frank!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    Why don’t mummies ever gossip?

    They don’t want to get a bad wrap.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #114

    Why was the vampire in timeout?

    He was being a pain in the neck.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #115

    Why did the monster go to the barber?

    He needed a scare cut.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #116

    What kind of ship does Dracula have?

    A blood vessel.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #117

    Why don’t ghosts take showers?

    They only enjoy boo-ble baths.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #118

    A blind skeleton walks into a bar.
    And a chair.
    And a table.
    And a person.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #119

    What’s 8-feet tall, has huge fangs and claws, breathes fire, and is banging on the front door?

    I don’t know, but you should run!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #120

    Did you hear about the new vampire laptop?

    It bytes.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #121

    What did the vegan zombie eat for breakfast?

    Grains.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #122

    Why did they lock the cemetery on Halloween night?

    People were dying to get in.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #123

    What is a mummy’s favorite type of music?

    Wrap.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #124

    Why did the demon join Tinder?

    He was trying to get a ghoul-friend.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #125

    What do you call an overweight pumpkin?

    A plumpkin.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #126

    Why did the jack-o’-lantern flunk out of school?

    Somebody scooped his brains out.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #127

    What is a ghost’s favorite meal?

    Spook-ghetti.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #128

    Who makes sure the graveyard is up to code?

    The in-specter.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #129

    Knock knock.

    Who’s there?

    Phillip.

    Phillip who?

    Phillip my bag with candy!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #130

    What kind of horse does a demon ride?

    A night mare.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #131

    Why did the skeleton tell so many jokes?

    She loved ribbing people.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #132

    Why do ghouls speak Latin?

    Because it’s a dead language.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #133

    Why did the zombie ask for help?

    He had a grave problem.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #134

    What time do ghosts eat at?

    Boo-thirty.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #135

    What do witches use to do their hair?

    Scare spray.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #136

    What do you call a chicken that haunts your house?

    A poultry-geist.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #137

    Do you know what to say when you meet a ghost?

    “How do you boo?”

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #138

    Knock knock

    Who's there?

    Getyur

    Getyur who?

    Getyur fangs out of my neck!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #139

    Why was the Halloween candy comedian booed off the stage?

    All of his jokes were too corny.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #140

    How do you know if a vampire is sick?

    He starts the coffin.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!