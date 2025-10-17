This list may revolve around dad jokes, but it’s crafted for everyone to enjoy. After all, dad humor is universal. Bonus points if you test these jokes on your own dad and get his groan of approval. Let the sinister voting begin!

All you have to do is vote: Which joke made you cackle? Which one went too far? Help us crown the ultimate Halloween dad joke champion. Keep checking back to see which gags crawl their way to the top.

You won’t find scary jokes here. Only family-friendly quips guaranteed to make you howl or shake your head. From skeletons and pumpkins to vampires and zombies , this Halloween humor showdown covers it all. We’ve even tossed in a few knock-knock jokes to keep you guessing.

Each October, dads everywhere unleash their stash of wordplay, trading fright for eye-rolls and creepy chuckles. Halloween dad jokes are built for goofy fun the whole family can enjoy. Nothing says “boo” like a pun someone’s been waiting all year to use.

Dad jokes are timeless, but they’re best when there’s a theme. That’s why we’ve rounded up 140 of the most pun-packed Halloween one-liners, tailor-made for spooky season. True to form, they’ll make you laugh, groan, or scream.

Which dad jokes will rise to the top, and which will drop like a piece of fruit in a trick-or-treating bowl?

Welcome, brave reader, to this collection of frightfully funny Halloween jokes made for kids and adults alike. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is simple: cackle, groan, and vote on your favorite Halloween puns .

#1 I can’t believe my roommates think our house is haunted.



I’ve lived here for 300 years and never noticed anything out of the ordinary.

#2 What did Dracula name his car?



Vlad the Impala.

#3 What do you call a Buddhist wolf?



Aware wolf.

#4 Do zombies eat popcorn with their fingers?



No, they eat the fingers separately.

#5 Why did the haunted scarecrow win an award?



He was outstanding in his field.

#6 What happens if you don’t pay the exorcist on time?



You get repossessed.

#7 Why do demons and ghouls always hang out together?



Because demons are a ghouls best friend.

#8 Why did the ghost starch his sheet?



He wanted to scare people stiff.

#9 Is that a seed falling out of the jack-o’-lantern’s nose?



No, it’s snot.

#10 How do you know if a zombie likes a person?



They ask for seconds.

#11 What do you call a skeleton with a very clean house?



The Grim Sweeper.

#12 What do dad ghosts like to drink?



Booooooze.

#13 Did I ever tell you about the skeleton detective?



He was spine on me!

#14 What’s the funniest day of the year?



Ha-Ha-Halloween.

#15 What’s big, furry, and has eight wheels?



A monster on rollerskates.

#16 Can a monster jump higher than a tree?



Of course they can, trees don’t jump!

#17 What did the monster eat after having its tooth taken out?



The dentist.

#18 Why do ghosts love Black Friday?



They’re bargain haunters.

#19 What do you do when 50 spirits appear in your home?



Hope that it’s Halloween!

#20 Why did the zombie stop eating breakfast?



He didn’t want to become a cereal killer.

#21 Who won the skeleton beauty contest?



No body.

#22 What does a witch like to read in the newspaper?



Her horror scope.

#23 Why do monsters love writing their books in cemeteries?



Because they have great plots.

#24 My wife wants to dress up as a bandaid for Halloween.



I told her it might be a bit difficult to pull off.

#25 Why don't vampires want to become investment bankers?



They hate stakeholders.

#26 How do you make a witch itch?



Take away the W.

#27 Where do vampires in college like to buy their clothes?



Forever 21.

#28 What noises do witches make when they eat their cereal in the morning?



Snap, cackle, and pop.

#29 Did you hear about the ghost who went to the doctor?



He’s still waiting to be seen.

#30 Did you hear about the crazy vampire?



He went totally batty!

#31 Knock knock.



Who’s there?



Ivana.



Ivana who?



Ivana suck your blood.

#32 I’m going to a Halloween party dressed as a spooky sweet shopkeeper.



I put on my costume, and my friend said, “Give me a Twirl”.

#33 Why did the skeleton cross the road?



To get to The Body Shop.

#34 Doctor, doctor!



Someone in the waiting room said that you’re a vampire.



Necks, please!

#35 Where do you find the spookiest sweets for trick or treaters?



At the ghost-ery store.

#36 Knock knock.



Who’s there?



Handsome.



Handsome who?



Handsome candy to me, please.

#37 Why did the skeleton quit his modeling job?



His heart wasn’t in it.

#38 How do vampires start their letters?



Tomb it may concern.

#39 How do ghosts stay fit and healthy?



They keep up a good exorcise routine.

#40 Why didn’t the boy’s mother dress up for Halloween?



She was already a mummy.

#41 How can you tell if there’s a monster in your fridge?



You can’t shut the door!

#42 What is a vampire’s favorite song?



Another One Bites the Dust.

#43 Did you hear about the skeleton who went to the doctor?



He ate a Jawbreaker.

#44 Why don’t mummies have friends?



Because they’re too wrapped up in themselves.

#45 What is a pumpkin’s favorite movie?



Pulp Fiction.

#46 Why did the scarecrow fail as a stand-up comedian?



All of his jokes were too corny.

#47 Knock knock.



Who’s there?



Eddie.



Eddie who?



Eddie body there? It’s Halloween!

#48 Did you hear about the woman who married a ghost?



I don’t know what possessed her!

#49 Why don’t vampires go to barbecues?



They’re afraid of stakes.

#50 Where do ghosts go on vacation?



Mali-boo.

#51 What should you say when you meet a two-headed monster?



Hello, hello!

#52 Which candy is never on time for the Halloween party?



Choco-LATE.

#53 What do you call a pumpkin that is good at sport?



A jock-o’-lantern.

#54 Why are skeletons always so calm?



Because nothing can get under their skin.

#55 What is a monster's favorite game to play?



Hide and shriek.

#56 Knock knock.



Who’s there?



Ooze.



Ooze who?



Ooze that monster over there?

#57 Why did the vampire get a job at the blood bank?



Because of the employee discount.

#58 How do ghosts stay in shape at the gym?



They do lots of dead-lifts and boo-ty squats.

#59 How do zombies pay for things?



With crypt-o-currency.

#60 What did the tired witch do?



She sat down for a spell.

#61 Did you hear about the actor in the new vampire movie?



He really sucked!

#62 I was out walking last night, but as soon as I went into the graveyard, my cell phone lost signal.



I guess it must be a dead zone.

#63 Why did the ghost decide to become a chef?



He had a talent for soul food.

#64 What did the ghost teacher tell her students?



Look at the board and I'll go through it again.

#65 If skeletons could be any world leader from history, which one would they be?



Napoleon Bone-a-parte.

#66 What goes “ha, ha, ha” right before a terrible crash, then keeps going afterward?



A monster that is laughing its head off.

#67 What song do monsters sing to each other when they're feeling down?



Always look on the fright side of life.

#68 Why did the headless zombie start work earlier than everybody else?



He wanted to get ahead.

#69 Knock knock



Who's there?



Ben



Ben who?



Ben here all night to get some candy!

#70 How do you get rid of demons in the gym?



Exorcise a lot.

#71 How does a possessed scarecrow drink his juice?



With a straw.

#72 Who does a werewolf go trick or treating with?



His cousins, what-wolf and when-wolf.

#73 What do monsters like to watch their movies on?



Wide scream TVs.

#74 What happens to bees when they get swatted at by the Walking Dead?



They turn into zom-bees.

#75 What is a skeleton's favorite drink?



A full-bodied wine.

#76 How do ghosts search the web?



They use ghoul-gle.

#77 Why don't mummies have many friends?



Because they're just too wrapped up in themselves.

#78 Did you hear about the vampire marathon?



The last two runners were neck and neck.

#79 What do panda ghosts eat?



Bam-boo.

#80 What do witches call their garages?



The broom closet.

#81 When do zombies call it a night on their trick or treating?



When they feel dead tired.

#82 What kind of car does Frankenstein drive on Halloween night?



A monster truck.

#83 What did the happy pumpkin say?



Life is good.

#84 Who gives Dracula the most candy when he goes trick or treating?



His fang club.

#85 What does a young witch use to learn to cook?



An easy bake coven.

#86 What is a vampire's favorite cake frosting flavor?



Vein-illa.

#87 How do you spell “candy” with only two letters?



C and Y.

#88 Why couldn't the coffee bean go to the Halloween party?



It was grounded.

#89 What are a monster's favorite pets?



Creepy crawlies.

#90 What position does a ghost play in hockey?



A ghoulie.

ADVERTISEMENT

#91 What is a skeleton's favorite mode of transportation?



A skelecopter.

#92 What happened to the cannibal when he was late to a dinner party?



They gave him the cold shoulder.

#93 Where can monsters go to get tattoos?



Monsters Ink.

#94 What do you call a skeleton who always skips doing his chores?



Lazy bones.

#95 What do baby ghosts dress up in on Halloween?



Pillowcases.

#96 Why did Dracula become a vegetarian?



Because biting people all the time was a pain in the neck.

#97 What is a monster's favorite theme park ride?



The roller ghoster.

#98 What does the French skeleton say when he greets people?



Bone-jour.

#99 Why do witches fly on broomsticks?



Because vacuum cleaners are too heavy.

#100 Why do ghosts go into bars?



For the boos.

#101 What does the ghost do when he first gets in the car?

He puts on his sheet belt.

#102 What is a mummy's favorite thing about Christmas?



The wrapping paper.

#103 Why did the vampire start reading the local newspaper?



He heard it had great circulation.

#104 What do you call a skeleton who goes out in the snow with no coat?



A numb skull.

#105 Why do witches never go to Starbucks for coffee?



They prefer to brew their own.

#106 Why do skeletons drink lots of milk?



It’s good for the bones!

#107 How did the zombie become so great at trick or treating?



Dead-ication.

#108 Why doesn’t Frankenstein’s monster dance?



He has two left feet.

#109 Where do spiders do their Halloween shopping?



On the web.

#110 What did the Halloween pumpkin say to the person carving it?



Cut it out!

#111 Why do witches wear name tags at parties?



So everybody knows which witch is which.

#112 Albert Einstein was a genius.



Now wait until you hear about his brother, Frank!

#113 Why don’t mummies ever gossip?



They don’t want to get a bad wrap.

#114 Why was the vampire in timeout?



He was being a pain in the neck.

#115 Why did the monster go to the barber?



He needed a scare cut.

#116 What kind of ship does Dracula have?



A blood vessel.

#117 Why don’t ghosts take showers?



They only enjoy boo-ble baths.

#118 A blind skeleton walks into a bar.

And a chair.

And a table.

And a person.

#119 What’s 8-feet tall, has huge fangs and claws, breathes fire, and is banging on the front door?



I don’t know, but you should run!

#120 Did you hear about the new vampire laptop?



It bytes.

#121 What did the vegan zombie eat for breakfast?



Grains.

#122 Why did they lock the cemetery on Halloween night?



People were dying to get in.

#123 What is a mummy’s favorite type of music?



Wrap.

#124 Why did the demon join Tinder?



He was trying to get a ghoul-friend.

#125 What do you call an overweight pumpkin?



A plumpkin.

#126 Why did the jack-o’-lantern flunk out of school?



Somebody scooped his brains out.

#127 What is a ghost’s favorite meal?



Spook-ghetti.

#128 Who makes sure the graveyard is up to code?



The in-specter.

#129 Knock knock.



Who’s there?



Phillip.



Phillip who?



Phillip my bag with candy!

#130 What kind of horse does a demon ride?



A night mare.

#131 Why did the skeleton tell so many jokes?



She loved ribbing people.

#132 Why do ghouls speak Latin?



Because it’s a dead language.

#133 Why did the zombie ask for help?



He had a grave problem.

#134 What time do ghosts eat at?



Boo-thirty.

#135 What do witches use to do their hair?



Scare spray.

#136 What do you call a chicken that haunts your house?



A poultry-geist.

#137 Do you know what to say when you meet a ghost?



“How do you boo?”

#138 Knock knock



Who's there?



Getyur



Getyur who?



Getyur fangs out of my neck!

#139 Why was the Halloween candy comedian booed off the stage?



All of his jokes were too corny.