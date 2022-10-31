Every Halloween, This One-Legged Guy Makes An Epic Halloween Costume And He Just Revealed His 2022 Outfit

Every single year, we can’t wait for Halloween… and it’s not just because of all the delicious candy we get to eat and the cool pumpkins we get to carve (though we love those, too!). What really gets us hyped up is waiting for the grand reveal—Josh Sundquist’s newest imaginative costume.

Brimming with positivity and a love of life, comedian, motivational speaker, and former US Paralympian Josh has been living with one leg since the age of 9 when he lost it to cancer. Every year, he somehow integrates his one remaining leg into his imaginative costume ideas. He always thinks outside the box. With great comedic effect!

And this year, he completely blew our minds on a whole other level. Seriously, we did a double-take. For Halloween 2022, Josh dressed up as Thor’s legendary hammer, Mjölnir. Scroll down below to check out how his Halloween ideas have changed over the years, leading up to the brilliant costume this year, Pandas!

Motivational speaker, book and show writer, and former Paralympian Josh Sundquist is known all around the globe

He hasn’t let the fact that he lost his leg when he was a child stop him from enjoying life to the fullest

“People always say I look like Loki. But I think I look more like Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir,” Josh quipped on social media, after uploading a video of himself putting on the brilliant costume.

The quality of the costume becomes even more apparent in the photo where his wife, Ashley, poses next to him, dressed as Thor. It is, hands down, the best couple costume we have ever seen. Josh revealed that the Mjölnir costume was made by Calen Hoffman, from Propcustomz.

And we know that it’s incredibly early to start thinking about next year, but… we really can’t wait to see how Josh is going to top this year’s idea. Some social media users have actually started sharing ideas for next year’s costume. Their suggestions include dressing up as a toothbrush, lightsaber, barber pole, and the Oscar statue in 2023, to name just a few ideas.

Every single year, he dresses up in a Halloween costume that integrates his disability in a comedic and quirky way. Here’s how he dressed up over the years:

2010

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Here’s the video from 2020 showing the costume-making process and the end result

2021

Meanwhile, here’s the viral video where Josh showed off his microscope Halloween costume last year

It’s hard to think how someone can keep raising the bar, year after year, but that’s exactly what he’s been doing. Just when someone thinks that he might have jumped the shark, he knocks it out of the park, yet again.

Josh’s Halloween costumes have a legendary status already in pop culture. So much so that he felt they just had to have a Halloween episode while writing the streaming show Best Foot Forward, inspired by his childhood.

It sometimes feels like Josh is a superhero in secret, considering how much energy and optimism he has, and how much he’s accomplished over his lifetime. Back in 2006, he joined the US Paralympic Ski Team. What’s more, he’s a motivational speaker who is inspiring people all over the globe. His social media presence alone is staggering. His videos have been viewed over half-a-billion times around the world.

He’s also the published author of several books, as well as the executive producer and writer of the show Best Foot Forward, based on his first memoir, Just Don’t Fall. The show follows young Josh and his family as he switches from homeschooling to public school.

Moreover, Josh is a Celebrity Ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. He helps raise money for children’s hospitals across the US.

A couple of years ago, Josh told yours truly that he is ‘addicted’ to making people laugh. “As addictions go, this is a pretty good one. It has very few side effects. And it’s free (other than the annual cost of building a Halloween costume),” he quipped during a previous interview with Bored Panda.

Not one to shy away from speaking about the challenges that he had to overcome aside from losing his leg, the motivational speaker told us that, “like any good millennial, I’ve had to work through a standard quota of mental health issues.”

“But mental health, of course, is never finished or cured or overcome. It’s managed. It’s ongoing. It’s in progress,” he said.

“If you’re carrying a heavy burden, you have three options: You can hold on a little longer, you can find someone to share the load, or you can decide it’s time to let go. All three are equally valid. Wisdom is choosing the best one for this particular moment,” Josh told Bored Panda.

2022: This year, Josh dressed up as Mjölnir, Thor’s hammer

Here’s how he put the costume on

And here’s how he looks in all of his glory

There’s Chris Hemsworth’s Thor (right) holding Mjölnir (left) on the silver screen, for reference

You can watch the grand video reveal of Josh’s 2022 Halloween costume right over here

Josh also posed alongside his wife, Ashley, who dressed up as Thor

