Halle Berry Trolls Ex-Husband After He Claims He Left Her Because She Didn’t Cook, Clean

Halle Berry had her mic-drop moment after ex-husband David Justice claimed she didn’t cook or clean or seem “motherly” during their marriage.

The actress turned 59 years old on Thursday, August 14, and marked the occasion by sharing a few birthday snaps.

Alongside the pictures was her razor-sharp comment that seemed to be targeted at David without even mentioning his name.

Image credits: Ronald C. Modra / Getty Images

David, a former baseball star, triggered a firestorm online after claiming he left Halle because she didn’t fit his conservative idea of a wife.

The pair had tied the knot in 1993 before a bitter breakup, which included the Catwoman actress filing for a restraining order against him.

Their divorce was finalized in 1997.

Image credits: 23davidjustice / Instagram

The three-time MLB All-Star admitted his idea of marriage was extremely narrow-minded at the time.

“I was young and had only been in one real relationship before her,” he said on the All the Smoke podcast last week. “My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast.”

“So, I’m looking at my mom — and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?” he continued.

The Catwoman star was married to the former Atlanta Braves player from 1993 to 1997

Image credits: ALL THE SMOKE / YouTube

Five months into their marriage, David said their “honeymoon state” was over, and he began thinking about raising children with Halle.

“I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’” he shared.

“At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like, motherly, and then we start having issues.”

Image credits: halleberry / Instagram

The internet brutally roasted David Justice for his recent remarks and called him “sexist.”

“Halle Berry, a household name, was supposed to take time away from her breadwinning career to ‘cook and clean’ for a man I’ve never heard of?! LMAOOOO!” read one comment online.

Now, even Halle shared a cheeky response to his comments.

Halle shared some birthday snaps, alongside a caption that seemed targeted at David’s recent comments

Image credits: halleberry / Instagram

On the day of her birthday, the Oscar-winning actress shared an Instagram carousel of pictures from her holiday with boyfriend Van Hunt.

She was seen lounging around in the sun, savoring some chips in bed, and carrying a glass of wine between her toes.

Image credits: ALL THE SMOKE / YouTube

One picture even captured her carrying an envelope addressed “mom,” which might have been a birthday card from her children.

But the cherry on top was the caption.

“Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering,” she simply said.

Netizens called her the “Caption Queen” and commented, “Nobody puts Berry in a corner.”

“Great clap back!” read one comment.

Another said, “Stay unbothered! I love this for you!”

The actress had a messy breakup with the baseball player and was granted a temporary restraining order back then

Image credits: halleberry / Instagram

During Halle and David’s split, the actress filed for a restraining order after accusing David of lingering outside their house and “demanding entry” to get some of his things.

She allegedly overheard him saying he would “break every one of the f***ing windows and break the door down” if he didn’t let him in, according to her request for the restraining order.

The Monster’s Ball actress was granted a temporary restraining order back then.

Image credits: halleberry / Instagram

David went on to marry Rebecca Villalobos in 2001 and shares three children with her.

Meanwhile, Halle married Eric Benét in 2001 and divorced him in 2005. She then married Olivier Martinez in 2013 and welcomed son Maceo-Robert Martinez, 11, before their divorce in 2016.

She also shares daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, 17, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

David once claimed all of Halle’s exes go from being her “knight in shining armor” to the “worst guys in history” after the breakup

Image credits: halleberry / Instagram

In 2015, when Halle and Olivier announced that they were getting a divorce, David posted a tweet about how all her exes are allegedly vilified.

“Yup..Me,Eric (Benet), Gabriel (Aubry) and Olivier were all her ‘Knight in Shining Armor,’ until it ends. Then we all become the worst guys in history,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Eric Benét also chimed in at the time and said: “My man at @23davidjustice is tweeting some truth dis’ mornin’!”

Image credits: halleberry / Instagram

Earlier this year, Halle spoke about how people judge her for going through three divorces.

“I’ve heard people say, ‘Something must be wrong with Halle Berry, she can’t keep a man.’ Who’s to say I want to keep a man? I don’t want to keep the wrong man. Like, I’m not crazy, right?” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in February.

“So when you find that you make a mistake, we all make mistakes,” she continued. “We have a right to say, ‘Oh God, this was a mistake. Let me start again.’ We have the right to do that.”

“This is how you serve a response,” one commented online

