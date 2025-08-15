Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Halle Berry Trolls Ex-Husband After He Claims He Left Her Because She Didn’t Cook, Clean
Halle Berry laughing outdoors wearing sunglasses and headscarf, reacting to ex-husband's cooking and cleaning claims.
Halle Berry Trolls Ex-Husband After He Claims He Left Her Because She Didn’t Cook, Clean

Halle Berry had her mic-drop moment after ex-husband David Justice claimed she didn’t cook or clean or seem “motherly” during their marriage.

The actress turned 59 years old on Thursday, August 14, and marked the occasion by sharing a few birthday snaps.

Alongside the pictures was her razor-sharp comment that seemed to be targeted at David without even mentioning his name.

Highlights
  • Halle Berry clapped back after David Justice’s recent comments about their marriage.
  • The former baseball star claimed the actress didn’t cook, clean or seem “motherly” when they were married between 1993 to 1997.
  • After netizens trolled him for his narrow-minded views at the time, Halle joined in and shared her own cheeky response.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Halle Berry clapped back after David Justice claimed she didn’t cook or clean or seem “motherly” during their marriage

    Halle Berry and ex-husband sitting by a stone fountain in casual summer clothing, sharing a close moment outdoors

    Image credits: Ronald C. Modra / Getty Images

    David, a former baseball star, triggered a firestorm online after claiming he left Halle because she didn’t fit his conservative idea of a wife.

    The pair had tied the knot in 1993 before a bitter breakup, which included the Catwoman actress filing for a restraining order against him.

    Their divorce was finalized in 1997.

    Man wearing blue cap and reflective sunglasses smiling outdoors, related to Halle Berry trolls ex-husband topic.

    Image credits: 23davidjustice / Instagram

    The three-time MLB All-Star admitted his idea of marriage was extremely narrow-minded at the time.

    “I was young and had only been in one real relationship before her,” he said on the All the Smoke podcast last week. “My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast.”

    “So, I’m looking at my mom — and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?” he continued.

    The Catwoman star was married to the former Atlanta Braves player from 1993 to 1997

    Man wearing a white hat and glasses, discussing Halle Berry trolling her ex-husband about cooking and cleaning claims.

    Image credits: ALL THE SMOKE / YouTube

    Five months into their marriage, David said their “honeymoon state” was over, and he began thinking about raising children with Halle.

    “I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’” he shared.

    “At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like, motherly, and then we start having issues.”

    Halle Berry smiling and wearing sunglasses and a headscarf while enjoying a sunny day by the water, trolling ex-husband claims.

    Image credits: halleberry / Instagram

    The internet brutally roasted David Justice for his recent remarks and called him “sexist.”

    “Halle Berry, a household name, was supposed to take time away from her breadwinning career to ‘cook and clean’ for a man I’ve never heard of?! LMAOOOO!” read one comment online.

    Now, even Halle shared a cheeky response to his comments.

    Halle shared some birthday snaps, alongside a caption that seemed targeted at David’s recent comments 

    Halle Berry relaxing on a bed with ex-husband, sharing chips and reacting playfully to his claim about cooking and cleaning.

    Image credits: halleberry / Instagram

    On the day of her birthday, the Oscar-winning actress shared an Instagram carousel of pictures from her holiday with boyfriend Van Hunt.

    She was seen lounging around in the sun, savoring some chips in bed, and carrying a glass of wine between her toes.

    Man wearing a white hat and glasses with a confused expression, related to Halle Berry trolls ex-husband news.

    Image credits: ALL THE SMOKE / YouTube

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment where a user praises the caption as funny and calls the author the caption queen.

    Comment praising Halle Berry with emojis, highlighting support amid ex-husband cooking and cleaning claims controversy.

    One picture even captured her carrying an envelope addressed “mom,” which might have been a birthday card from her children.

    But the cherry on top was the caption.

    “Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering,” she simply said.

    Netizens called her the “Caption Queen” and commented, “Nobody puts Berry in a corner.”

    “Great clap back!” read one comment.

    Another said, “Stay unbothered! I love this for you!”

    The actress had a messy breakup with the baseball player and was granted a temporary restraining order back then

    Halle Berry relaxing by the water in a bikini and cardigan, holding a coconut drink, trolling ex-husband online.

    Image credits: halleberry / Instagram

    Screenshot of Halle Berry’s Instagram comment about cooking, cleaning, and mothering, trolling her ex-husband’s claim.

    During Halle and David’s split, the actress filed for a restraining order after accusing David of lingering outside their house and “demanding entry” to get some of his things.

    She allegedly overheard him saying he would “break every one of the f***ing windows and break the door down” if he didn’t let him in, according to her request for the restraining order.

    The Monster’s Ball actress was granted a temporary restraining order back then.

    Close-up of a woman wearing sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat with a yellow flower in her mouth, reflecting a wooden deck.

    Image credits: halleberry / Instagram

    Comment on social media reading What a clap back with a shocked face emoji, relating to Halle Berry trolls ex-husband claims.

    Comment on social media post with user shongaloreee wishing happy birthday using emojis celebrating Halle Berry trolls ex-husband claims about cooking and cleaning.

    David went on to marry Rebecca Villalobos in 2001 and shares three children with her.

    Meanwhile, Halle married Eric Benét in 2001 and divorced him in 2005. She then married Olivier Martinez in 2013 and welcomed son Maceo-Robert Martinez, 11, before their divorce in 2016.

    She also shares daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, 17, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

    David once claimed all of Halle’s exes go from being her “knight in shining armor” to the “worst guys in history” after the breakup

    Woman in bikini kneeling on water hammock overlooking ocean, related to Halle Berry trolls ex-husband cooking and cleaning claims

    Image credits: halleberry / Instagram

    In 2015, when Halle and Olivier announced that they were getting a divorce, David posted a tweet about how all her exes are allegedly vilified.

    “Yup..Me,Eric (Benet), Gabriel (Aubry) and Olivier were all her ‘Knight in Shining Armor,’ until it ends. Then we all become the worst guys in history,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

    Eric Benét also chimed in at the time and said: “My man at @23davidjustice is tweeting some truth dis’ mornin’!”

    Halle Berry taking a mirror selfie in swimwear with ocean and mountains in the background, trolling ex-husband cooking cleaning claims.

    Image credits: halleberry / Instagram

    Earlier this year, Halle spoke about how people judge her for going through three divorces.

    “I’ve heard people say, ‘Something must be wrong with Halle Berry, she can’t keep a man.’ Who’s to say I want to keep a man? I don’t want to keep the wrong man. Like, I’m not crazy, right?” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in February.

    “So when you find that you make a mistake, we all make mistakes,” she continued. “We have a right to say, ‘Oh God, this was a mistake. Let me start again.’ We have the right to do that.”

    “This is how you serve a response,” one commented online

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a user jokes about not having a nanny or housekeeper, related to Halle Berry trolls.

    Social media comment mocking ex-husband's claim about Halle Berry not cooking or cleaning after their split.

    Comment praising Halle Berry as the prettiest woman living her best life, referencing Halle Berry trolls ex-husband.

    Social media comment praising Halle Berry's classy clapback in response to ex-husband's cooking and cleaning claims.

    Comment on social media trolling Halle Berry's ex-husband about cooking and cleaning expectations.

    Comment on social media about Halle Berry trolling her ex-husband over claims about cooking and cleaning.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment by user kimashai_starr saying That caption though!!! You win!!! with multiple fire emojis.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment praising Halle Berry's confidence amid trolls about cooking and cleaning.

    Screenshot of a social media comment troll joking about Halle Berry’s ex-husband and cooking and cleaning claims.

    User comment praising Halle Berry’s post, mentioning haters and birthday wishes, related to Halle Berry trolls ex-husband topic.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment saying The Shaaaadddde!!! I love it with heart and praying emojis.

    Comment on social media post saying happy birthday to Halle Berry, referencing her ex-husband and feelings.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment reading those angry ex with two laughing emojis, related to Halle Berry trolls ex-husband.

    Instagram comment by user daymichael praising Halle Berry for her response to her ex-husband’s cooking and cleaning claims.

    Comment praising Halle Berry and Van's love story while mocking her ex-husband in a social media post.

    Comment on social media from user gasqueencrna_cg praising a response with heart and clapping emojis.

    Commenter miriefierce thanking Halle Berry for a caption and wishing her a happy birthday with emojis on social media.

    Social media comment replying to Halle Berry trolls ex-husband, highlighting support and praise for her.

    Social media comment praising Halle Berry's impact and response amid claims about cooking and cleaning.

    Comment on social media by denzeh2013 laughing and calling the claim about Halle Berry not cooking or cleaning foolish.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
