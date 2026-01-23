Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Maryland Hairstylist Learns Her Fate After Dragging Teen Client Through Salon By Her Hair In Viral Video
Maryland hairstylist dragging teen client by her hair inside a salon hallway in a widely circulated video.
Crime, Society

Maryland Hairstylist Learns Her Fate After Dragging Teen Client Through Salon By Her Hair In Viral Video

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
The Maryland hairstylist who dragged a 15-year-old client at her home-based salon has learned her fate.

Last March, Jayla Cunningham, aged 19, reportedly spent four hours installing a weave and styling her client’s hair.

According to the hairstylist, the girl had agreed to pay $150 for the service but attempted to leave without paying once it was completed.

Highlights
  • Hairstylist Jayla Cunningham dragged a 15-year-old client after she allegedly tried to leave without paying.
  • The client’s mother said Cunningham threatened her daughter with scissors and pulled her hair.
  • She also claimed her teenage daughter had accidentally sent the money to the wrong account.
    Maryland hairstylist with sleek hair and hoodie addresses the camera outside a parking lot at night after viral video incident.

    The hairstylist who dragged a teenage client across the floor of her salon has been sentenced
    Maryland hairstylist with sleek hair and hoodie addresses the camera outside a parking lot at night after viral video incident.

    Image credits: FOX 5 Washington DC

    A video viewed more than 50 million times shows Cunningham pulling the client across the floor by her hood and toward a salon doorway.

    Following the incident, the girl’s mother took legal action against Cunningham. In November, a jury convicted the 19-year-old of second-degree as*ault, which carries up to 10 years in prison.

    On Thursday (January 22), the hairstylist was sentenced to six months of home detention.

    “I really do regret what I did,” Cunningham told Judge Michael Pearson before he handed down the sentence, The Washington Post reported.

    “Can you have faith in me? Can you believe in me that I am trying?” she asked the judge.

    Maryland hairstylist dragging teen client by hair through salon captured in viral video inside a white modern salon room

    Maryland hairstylist dragging teen client by hair through salon captured in viral video inside a white modern salon room

    Image credits: FOX 5 Washington DC

    Judge Pearson said he has “no reason to believe you’re a bad person,” but told the hairstylist that he could not ignore her behavior in the video.

    “The disregard you showed that young lady on that day is unacceptable,” he said. “I trust you’re going to learn from it.”

    Cunningham told Fox News in March that the teenager attempted to run off without paying her the $150.

    “I dragged her by her hood back into the salon until I could get paid or, you know, until the police came or until, you know, she let me take out the service, because it’s like she literally ran outside, like she was about to be gone,” she said.

    “I feel like if I didn’t do that, she would have been gone,” the stylist added, “and I would have just never been paid.”   

    Maryland hairstylist drags teen client by hair in salon, captured in a viral video incident inside a white-walled room.

    Jayla Cunningham accused the 15-year-old of trying to leave without paying for a four-hour service
    Maryland hairstylist drags teen client by hair in salon, captured in a viral video incident inside a white-walled room.

    Image credits: FOX 5 Washington DC

    The charging documents say the 15-year-old client was “pulled and dragged by her hair.”

    The mother also accused Cunningham of telling her daughter “not to move until I get my money” before approaching her with a pair of scissors to scare her.

    She said her daughter tried to pay electronically but accidentally sent the money to the wrong account and was trying to remedy the error before being attacked by Cunningham.

    Tweet mentioning a Maryland hairstylist facing charges after dragging teen client by her hair in a viral salon video.

    Tweet mentioning a Maryland hairstylist facing charges after dragging teen client by her hair in a viral salon video.

    Image credits: ItsDaQB

    Tweet discussing the Maryland hairstylist’s actions involving dragging a teen client by her hair in a salon incident.

    Tweet discussing the Maryland hairstylist’s actions involving dragging a teen client by her hair in a salon incident.

    Image credits: NY_Clary

    Samuel Elira, Cunningham’s attorney, argued that his client acted in defense of her business and that she used scissors to “take the service out” of the girl’s hair, not to harm her.

    “She’s a business owner,” said Elira. “She was protecting her business interests, and the other thing that’s important is she’s 18 years old.”

    Instead of detention, Elira argued that his client needs “business skills, training, and anger management.”

    Maryland hairstylist speaking in a viral video about stopping hair services after dragging teen client by her hair in salon.

    Maryland hairstylist speaking in a viral video about stopping hair services after dragging teen client by her hair in salon.

    Image credits: WarriorNight007/X

    In court, the hairstylist said she had moved into her apartment two weeks before the incident and was worried about not being paid by the client.

    She also said she was experiencing serious mental health struggles stemming from a toxic relationship.

    In evidence admitted at trial, Cunningham texted an apology to the 15-year-old, as per The Washington Post.

    Teen client in a salon holding a phone with red hair after incident involving Maryland hairstylist dragging her by hair

    The judge concluded that Cunningham, 19, showed no remorse for her actions
    Teen client in a salon holding a phone with red hair after incident involving Maryland hairstylist dragging her by hair

    Image credits: WarriorNight007/X

    Still, Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey Woolf concluded that Cunningham showed no remorse for her behavior, even posting videos on TikTok of her dancing to taunting music, which were shown at the trial.

    Additionally, she reportedly posted a video of herself dragging the 15-year-old toward the door.

    According to Elira, his client lost her business and her apartment following the incident.

    Tweet discussing a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client by her hair during a salon incident.

    Tweet discussing a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client by her hair during a salon incident.

    Image credits: TGBA2024

    Tweet discussing consequences for Maryland hairstylist after dragging teen client by her hair in viral salon video.

    Tweet discussing consequences for Maryland hairstylist after dragging teen client by her hair in viral salon video.

    Image credits: RoseCityWeb3

    De’aja Thompson, the attorney representing the 15-year-old, told 7News that the girl suffered physically and psychologically after being attacked by Cunningham.

    “I was appalled,” she said. “I was shocked honestly, I don’t know how else to put it in words.”

    “It’s a minor child we’re talking about on commercial property, dealing with a business owner who as*ulted one of her clients,” Thompson added.

    “You do not put your hands on people, regardless of the circumstances,” wrote one user on X

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client through salon by her hair in a viral video.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client through salon by her hair in a viral video.

    Image credits: RealPrettyJeem

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client by her hair in a viral video.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client by her hair in a viral video.

    Image credits: suayrez

    Tweet from a user discussing a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client by her hair in a viral salon video.

    Tweet from a user discussing a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client by her hair in a viral salon video.

    Image credits: MzzQuinzel

    Tweet discussing the Maryland hairstylist’s fate after dragging teen client by her hair in a viral salon video.

    Tweet discussing the Maryland hairstylist’s fate after dragging teen client by her hair in a viral salon video.

    Image credits: TameEnchilada

    Tweet by user SUAREZ criticizing unprofessional behavior of Maryland hairstylist dragging teen client by her hair in viral video.

    Tweet by user SUAREZ criticizing unprofessional behavior of Maryland hairstylist dragging teen client by her hair in viral video.

    Image credits: suayrez

    Tweet discussing a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client by her hair in a viral salon video.

    Tweet discussing a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client by her hair in a viral salon video.

    Image credits: wavu_is_active

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing the fate of a Maryland hairstylist involved in a viral salon incident.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing the fate of a Maryland hairstylist involved in a viral salon incident.

    Image credits: HARPER04_5

    Twitter user Kay commenting on the Maryland hairstylist dragging teen client, discussing violence and public reactions.

    Twitter user Kay commenting on the Maryland hairstylist dragging teen client, discussing violence and public reactions.

    Image credits: KayyKova

    Twitter user AraBae replying to a tweet, urging not to normalize violence and suggesting peaceful ways to settle conflicts.

    Twitter user AraBae replying to a tweet, urging not to normalize violence and suggesting peaceful ways to settle conflicts.

    Image credits: btssmcx

    Tweet from a salon owner reacting to a viral video involving a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client by her hair.

    Tweet from a salon owner reacting to a viral video involving a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client by her hair.

    Image credits: nicole85ks

    Tweet from user Valerie disputing claims, discussing a Maryland hairstylist and teen client incident in a viral salon video.

    Tweet from user Valerie disputing claims, discussing a Maryland hairstylist and teen client incident in a viral salon video.

    Image credits: queen__valerie_

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply commenting on a viral video involving a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client by her hair.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply commenting on a viral video involving a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client by her hair.

    Image credits: FleshWhistle

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the Maryland hairstylist incident involving dragging a teen client by her hair.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the Maryland hairstylist incident involving dragging a teen client by her hair.

    Image credits: LxxLatin

    Tweet discussing a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client by her hair in a viral salon video.

    Tweet discussing a Maryland hairstylist dragging a teen client by her hair in a viral salon video.

    Image credits: LorHolyKaron

    Twitter user commenting on the Maryland hairstylist dragging teen client through salon incident in a viral video.

    Twitter user commenting on the Maryland hairstylist dragging teen client through salon incident in a viral video.

    Image credits: yonsofficial

    Screenshot of a social media reply related to Maryland hairstylist dragging teen client through salon incident.

    Screenshot of a social media reply related to Maryland hairstylist dragging teen client through salon incident.

    Image credits: raymondgstanley

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's gotta be so frustrating for small businesses owners when people try to rip them off. Don't agree with the owner's methods, but I understand her anger. I think the punishment was appropriate.

