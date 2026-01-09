“Should Have Got A Raise”: Fury After SF Bartender Fired For Viral Response To Drunken “Karen”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bartender involved in the incident that saw a couple physically and verbally attack employees at a San Francisco restaurant has been fired.

Last month, a viral video showed a woman, later identified as Shireen Afkari, with her partner, Christian Bruchman, attacking staff at Hazie’s, a popular restaurant co-owned by celebrity chef Joey Altman.

Highlights Bartender Miguel Marchese was fired after a viral incident where an "intoxicated" couple assaulted Hazie's restaurant staff.

Marchese defended his actions after Shireen Afkari violently pulled his hair and kicked him.

He declined a $5,000 severance that required him not to sue or publicly criticize Hazie's.

RELATED:

Bar fight breaks out as woman assaults restaurant staff and guest in San Francisco during viral bartender incident.

The San Francisco bartender attacked by a “Karen” at Hazie’s restaurant has been fired



Image credits: miss_little_ranter

The December 15 clip begins with Afkari yelling at the staff and filming them on her phone.

Bartender Miguel Marchese said the disruptive couple entered the establishment at around 9:30 p.m. and sat at a table to order food and cocktails.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were verbally abrasive with one of the servers, very harsh with her,” Marchese, who recently lost his job at Hazie’s due to his reaction to the attack, told SFGate.

“Just being difficult people. It was evident that they were intoxicated.”

Bartender at San Francisco bar restraining a woman during viral incident, sparking outrage over firing and call for raise.

Image credits: miss_little_ranter

Instagram statement from Strava addressing employee behavior and announcing termination, linked to SF bartender viral response controversy.

Image credits: strava

When the manager intervened to escort the couple outside, Afkari reportedly ran into the kitchen and behind the bar to yell at employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m trying to tell her with my hands, ‘OK, let’s just calm down, everybody, time to leave,’” Marchese said. “And everything just spirals into chaos.”

Afkari then attacked one of Marchese’s co-workers, who responded by slamming her to the ground in self-defense.

Young man with dark hair in a bun wearing a red cropped shirt, outdoors near a curved path and plants in San Francisco.

Miguel Marchese has defended his reaction to having his hair pulled by customer Shireen Afkari



Image credits: miguelito_marchese

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, the bartender and other staff members ushered the couple out of the restaurant. Instead of calming down, Afkari continued acting violently outside.

Marchese said the woman suddenly began “kicking” him and wrapping his hair around her hand.

“She weaves it around her hand quite tightly, and she pulls on it for dear life. So that was quite a predicament to be stuck in,” he recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram story text message conversation about adversity, resilience, and being fired, related to SF bartender viral response.

Image credits: miguelito_marchese

Screenshot of a social media comment saying a SF bartender should have got a raise after viral response to drunken Karen.

Comment by Kenneth Overton calling for a GoFundMe to support fired San Francisco bartender after viral response to drunken guest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bartender then grabbed the woman’s phone and threw it down the street, explaining that he did so in the hope that she would chase after it “like a rabid dog going after a bone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After he broke free from her, Marchese tripped her, making her fall onto the pavement.

Young man in a black puffer jacket sitting at a cafe table with coffee, reflecting the SF bartender viral response story.

Marchese was reportedly told he was an insurance liability



Image credits: miguelito_marchese

According to the Gazetteer San Francisco, the bartender was fired at the end of December. One of the restaurant owners reportedly told him that he was an insurance liability for tripping the customer and therefore could no longer work at Hazie’s.

Marchese was reportedly offered $5,000 in exchange for signing a severance agreement under which he agreed not to sue the company or publicly criticize it, but he declined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman seen assaulting SF restaurant staff in viral video arrested for public intoxication Watch the rest of the video: https://t.co/6wFvxpEzRHpic.twitter.com/vi0IKjQ2XL — KRON4 News (@kron4news) December 17, 2025

Comment on social media expressing support for SF bartender fired after viral response to drunken customer incident.

Comment from Nick Jaroff praising a bartender’s viral response to a drunken customer, sparking online fury and raise debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his termination, the bartender stands by his actions, sharing, “I found it odd that I was getting fired when in reality, I did nothing wrong at the end of the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were just so many dubious things at play at the moment.”

SFGate reported that the severance agreement stated the reason for Marchese’s termination was a video that showed the employee “tripping the guest, which caused her to fall onto the sidewalk.”

Additionally, the legal document referenced a December 19 social media post by Marchese in which he criticized the restaurant’s chef, TV personality Joey Altman.

Woman being restrained by men in a tense altercation outside, related to SF bartender viral response incident.

Afkari was detained following her inebriated attack on the workers



Image credits: miss_little_ranter

The bartender said the worker who slammed the woman to the ground inside the restaurant has not been fired.

“I ask people to put themselves in my shoes. Imagine that not only are you sick with laryngitis, but your hair is being viciously pulled out of your head,” Marchese expressed.

“I just want my health to get better and the water to settle down and not to have this constant stress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco residents have shown their support on the street, hugging Marchese or shaking his hand and telling him they are on his side, the ex Hazie’s employee shared.

San Francisco bartender helps a person lying on sidewalk after viral response to drunken Karen incident.

Image credits: miss_little_ranter

The bartender told local media that he and other Hazie’s workers filed a claim in December to the Office of Labor Standards Enforcement (OLSE) over alleged wage and tip theft. Hazie’s is now under investigation by the government agency.

Marchese also claimed he has been unable to access his San Francisco Medical Reimbursement Account, a city-mandated health care savings account funded by employers.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Afkari, the 32-year-old woman dubbed a “Karen” online was reportedly arrested on charges of public intoxication and taken to San Francisco County Jail. She was also fired from her job at Strava.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Brian Freeman saying someone please hire this dude in response to viral SF bartender story

Comment by April K Snyder defending SF bartender's viral response after being fired, sparking online fury and debate.

Comment reading Their loss, not his in response to SF bartender fired after viral response to drunken Karen incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Amy Jo Baker supporting a fired SF bartender after viral response to drunken customer incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by James Scott expressing support for a fired SF bartender after viral response to drunken customer incident

Comment on social media expressing anger over SF bartender fired after viral response to drunken customer incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of Facebook comment by Emily Dale Spiers reading Self defense that is all with a shoe emoji, related to SF bartender viral response controversy.

Comment from John Lorenzo praising great reflexes in response to viral bartender incident involving drunken customer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Tamara Bonello Albanese about bartender's viral response and firing causing fury in San Francisco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the SF bartender fired for viral response to drunken customer.

Facebook comment from Emily Hutchinson reacting with anger to a viral bartender incident involving a drunken customer.

Comment from top fan JJ Lee expressing urgency to start a GoFundMe after SF bartender fired for viral response to drunken Karen.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT