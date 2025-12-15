“Horrific”: DoorDasher Arrested After Allegedly Pepper-Spraying Food Offers Bizarre Excuse

ADVERTISEMENT

A DoorDash driver has been arrested after allegedly spraying a customer’s food with “an irritant substance” before delivering the order.

The incident, involving worker Kourtney Stevenson, was captured on December 7 by a doorbell camera.

In the footage, Stevenson can be seen dropping off an Arby’s order at an Indiana residence and seemingly taking a confirmation photo. She then sprays the bag with a substance, believed to be pepper spray, before leaving.

The customer and his wife experienced burning sensations in their stomachs, throats, mouths, and noses.

DoorDash permanently removed the driver and is cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation.

Person with blue hair standing at front door captured by porch camera with bright headlights in background at night.

The DoorDash driver accused of tampering with a customer’s order offered a bizarre explanation after being arrested



Image credits: ghostpants8012

Mark Cardin, who had placed the order with his wife, immediately realized something was wrong when he saw his wife in pain.

“I noticed my wife had started eating, and she started choking and gasping,” Cardin told local media WFIE.

“After she had a couple bites of her food, she actually threw up. I had a look at the bag and saw that there was some kind of spray or something. The bag had been tampered with.”

Woman with blue and purple hair wearing a black shirt, related to DoorDasher arrested for allegedly pepper-spraying food.

Image credits: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

Comment by Donna Davino saying yeah okay nice try in a light blue speech bubble on a white background

The Evansville resident added that he did not know the woman, suggesting the attack was random.

He said he tried to reach out to Stevenson through the DoorDash app but discovered she had already blocked him.

He then posted photos of the woman on Facebook, which helped Indiana authorities identify her.

Stevenson now faces charges that include consumer product tampering and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Two people smiling indoors, unrelated to DoorDasher arrest involving pepper-spraying incident and bizarre excuse.

Image credits: Mark Cardin

She was reportedly arrested in Kentucky and will be extradited to Indiana.

The driver was visiting her father in Evansville on the night of the order that she’s suspected of tainting.

“It’s horrific,” Cardin described. “We assume it’s pepper spray. That’s more than likely what it is, but now, in this day and age, it could’ve been anything. It could’ve been rat p*ison. It could’ve been fentanyl. I mean, my wife could’ve been d*ad.”



The woman claimed she used pepper spray to scare off a spider

Text message conversation featuring a funny comment about stepping on a large spider, illustrating bizarre excuses.

Screenshot of DoorDash order details from Arby's showing items and prices related to DoorDasher pepper-spraying incident.

Image credits: NBC News

Following her arrest, Stevenson allegedly told investigators she was trying to protect herself from a spider and attempted to scare it off with the aerosol substance.

She claimed she didn’t mean to pepper-spray the food and had instead aimed at a spider because she’s “terrified” of them.

However, authorities did not believe her, noting it was too cold at the time of the delivery—35°F (1.7°C)—for the creature to be out.

Comment by Tina Conn stating Door dashers should have to wear body cams on a social media post about pepper-spraying incident.

“At that temperature, outdoor spiders in Indiana are not active and would not be capable of crawling on exposed surfaces,” the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Cardin and his wife reported experiencing burning sensations in their stomachs, throats, mouths, and noses after consuming the food.

Woman with blue hair wearing a black jacket seen on a porch at night near plants and bright light source.

Kourtney Stevenson could be seen in Cardin’s doorbell camera using an aerosol substance



Image credits: ghostpants8012

Facebook comment mentioning tipping and jail in relation to DoorDasher pepper-spraying incident with bizarre excuse

“We live in a terrible world right now. People are mean for no reason. There was no reason to do what she’s done,” he stated.

Person seen holding a pepper spray canister near plants and pavement, related to DoorDasher pepper-spraying incident.

Image credits: ghostpants8012

Facebook comment criticizing a DoorDasher for allegedly pepper-spraying food, highlighting bizarre behavior concerns.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of appalling behavior,” a DoorDash spokesperson said.

“The Dasher in question has been permanently removed from the platform, and our team is standing by to support law enforcement with any investigation.”

Cardin said he doesn’t think he’ll order food through an app ever again

Man wearing large black headphones speaks in a home office setting with quote about pepper spraying food from DoorDasher arrest story.

Image credits: NBC News

Cardin urged people to remain alert when ordering food through an app and to consider having a doorbell camera as a precaution.

He said the incident has made him extremely cautious, and he’s not sure whether he will order food from a platform again.

Person with blue hair and black jacket looking at a phone in a dark setting related to DoorDasher pepper-spraying incident.

Image credits: ghostpants8012

Vanderburgh county’s sheriff, Noah Robinson, said his agency investigated Stevenson urgently because “residents should be able to trust that the food they order for their families is safe.”

“When someone violates that trust and endangers others, we will respond … and we will pursue charges,” Robinson added.

Comment from Tina Hilton discussing a spider near food in a light blue chat bubble on a social app.

Comment section screenshot showing a user named Paul Marble replying humorously about a spider in cold weather related to a DoorDasher incident.

Comment from Amanda Caudill discussing someone carrying pepper spray during a spider encounter related to DoorDasher arrest.

Screenshot of social media comment reacting to bizarre DoorDasher pepper-spraying food incident with shocked emojis.

User comment by Mary Slamsonite explaining bizarre excuse for pepper-spraying food during DoorDasher arrest incident.

Comment by Kimberly Conley questioning the act of pepper-spraying and defending pet spiders in a social media post.

Comment by Peggy Johns reading her disbelief about a DoorDasher who allegedly pepper-sprayed food with a bizarre excuse.

Man reacting with shocked expression while reading disturbing news about DoorDasher pepper-spraying food orders incident

Comment from Kathy Berry questioning why the DoorDasher didn’t contact the customer about a spider on their food.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a DoorDasher pepper-spraying incident with disbelief.

Comment from Sherry Merle Watkins reacting to a DoorDasher arrested for allegedly pepper-spraying food with a bizarre excuse.

Social media comment criticizing DoorDasher arrested for pepper-spraying food, mentioning negative reputation for DoorDashers.

Comment by Ben C McDade reading displaying a bright colored hood to warn of its toxicity on a light blue background.

Comment from Jennifer Galan about Uber drivers surprising behavior while picking up orders in a social media post.

User comment expressing concern about DoorDash and Uber Eats background checks on delivery drivers.

Comment discussing DoorDasher background checks and first offense after alleged pepper-spraying incident.

Facebook comment by Cheryl Peters discussing ring cams and privacy concerns in an outdoor setting.

Comment from user defending pizza order trust issues after DoorDasher arrested for allegedly pepper-spraying food with bizarre excuse

Commenter Melinda Snead explains refusing $2 tips for food delivery and canceling orders without proper gratuity.

Screenshot of a social media comment defending a DoorDasher who allegedly pepper-sprayed food with a bizarre excuse.

