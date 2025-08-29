ADVERTISEMENT

One of the fastest ways to glow up is to visit a really good hairdresser or barber. They're like plastic surgeons, magicians, and life coaches all rolled into one.

A great cut can shave years off your age and leave you looking, and feeling, like a million bucks, or a "Brand New Me." And I'm sure we don't need to tell you what a bad 'do can do...

A barber shop in downtown Los Angeles is causing quite a stir online by posting the incredible transformations of some of its clients. The Gallery DTLR's TikTok posts have clocked an impressive 4 million likes - and it's easy to see why. Many of the men, and some women, arrive looking okay-ish, but walk out like contestants of America's Next Top Model.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best before-and-after glow-ups from the account for you to scroll through for epic hair-spiration. Don't forget to let us know your favorites by hitting that upvote button. We also unpack the costs of keeping your locks looking good, and find out where people pay the most and least for haircare in the U.S.A. You'll find that info between the images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Before and after haircut transformation showing natural curly hair styled to enhance glow up appearance.

thegallery_dtla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

With the cost of haircuts having risen a whopping 75% over the past two decades, it's no surprise that many people choose to just let their locks grow. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that a haircut that would have cost $20 in 2005 will now set you back around $35.

But as with many expenses, the price of a trip to the salon or barber varies based on where you live. “Arkansas has the most expensive haircuts relative to what residents earn. Purchasing a men’s barbershop haircut and a women’s shampoo, trim and blow-dry in Arkansas costs an average of $80.37, which is 1.64% of the state’s median monthly household income, the highest percentage in the country," says Chip Lupo, financial writer and analyst for personal-finance website WalletHub.

For comparison, Lupo says the same services would cost New Jersey residents just 0.75% of their income, which is the lowest percentage.
RELATED:
    #2

    Before and after haircut transformation of a man showing a clear glow up with a stylish shorter hairstyle.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Before and after haircut transformation showing a young man’s glow up with a stylish new layered cut.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    WalletHub recently released a report titled "States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Hair Care." It revealed that Arkansas is the 10th-most expensive state for men’s haircuts and the 24th-most expensive for women’s hair care.

    "In addition, the state has the third-lowest median household income, at $58,773 per year," notes the report. "Due to relatively high prices and residents’ low earnings, hair care takes up a larger share of residents’ income in Arkansas than in any other state."
    #4

    Before and after haircut transformation showing a young man glowing up with a stylish new haircut.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Before and after haircut transformation showing a man’s glow up with a fresh and stylish short haircut.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Before and after haircut transformation showing a man’s glow up with a stylish new haircut and groomed beard.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Florida comes in second on the list. One men’s barbershop haircut and one women’s hair salon visit costs an average of $97.66, which works out to 1.63% of the median monthly household income, the report states.

    "In other words, while the raw cost is actually higher than in the top state, Arkansas, it represents a lower percentage of residents’ income," explains WalletHub's site. "Florida has the 17th-lowest median income in the country, at $71,711 per year."

    But when it comes to hair care prices, Florida is the third-most expensive state for women but the 10th-least expensive for men. "Unfortunately, it seems like your gender can have a big impact on how much you pay, too," notes the personal finance site.
    #7

    Before and after haircut showing a man’s glow up transformation with a stylish new cut and happier expression.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Before and after haircut showing a man’s transformation with a stylish curly glow up haircut.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man with curly hair before and after a haircut transformation showcasing a dramatic glow up and fresh hairstyle change.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    With hair and beauty costs on the rise, it's important to budget so that you always look your best.

    “Budgeting is crucial in saving money on hair care, as it helps consumers make informed and intentional choices rather than falling victim to impulse purchases or marketing trends… Without a clear budget, it’s easy to overspend on salon visits, premium shampoos, and trendy treatments that may not be necessary or effective," explained Andrew Burnstine, an associate professor at Lynn University, in a press release.

    Burnstine adds that one often overlooked strategy for staying within budget is turning to friends or family members who are licensed professionals or experienced in hair and nail care.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Many people have someone in their circle who is a skilled stylist, colorist, or nail technician, and leveraging their expertise can result in substantial savings," he says. "Whether it’s a trim, a root touch-up, or a deep conditioning treatment, getting help from someone you trust can be far more affordable than repeated salon visits."
    #10

    Before and after haircut showing a man’s glow up with a stylish curly haircut transformation.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man with curly hair before and after a haircut transformation showing a major glow up with styled curls and groomed beard.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Side-by-side images of a man before and after a haircut showing a dramatic glow up with styled curly hair.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The experts suggest establishing a monthly or quarterly hair care budget so that you can prioritize essentials, compare product values, and plan salon appointments more strategically.

    "For example, by switching from biweekly to monthly professional blowouts, substituting salon-brand products with affordable, high-quality alternatives, or relying on a trusted friend for occasional services, individuals can save hundreds of dollars annually," advises Burnstine.

    He adds that budgeting also supports consistency by allowing consumers to invest in a few effective products rather than constantly chasing new ones. "Ultimately, treating hair care as a planned expense – while also utilizing the talent already within your network – can lead to both better financial outcomes and healthier hair,” he argues.
    #13

    Before and after haircut transformation showing a man glowing up with a fresh hairstyle and trimmed beard.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Before and after haircut transformation showing a woman’s glow up with a fresh short hairstyle.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Before and after haircut showing a man’s glow up with a stylish beard trim and tied-back hair transformation.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Get hair coloring every 12 weeks and use a root touch up product in between when grays start to show," advises Barbara O'Neill, owner/CEO of "Money Talk: Financial Planning Seminars and Publications." She explains that this way, you are only paying for a hair coloring service 4-5 times per year. "Ask family members for a salon gift card for Christmas or your birthday,” she suggests.

    Keep scrolling for some other tips on how to save money on your hair...
    #16

    Before and after haircut transformation showing a man’s glow up with a fresh, stylish new haircut.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Before and after haircut transformation of a man showing a dramatic glow up with a stylish new haircut.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Before and after photos of a man showing a haircut transformation for a glow up with styled curly hair and fresh edges.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    One way to save money is to wait an extra week. "Hair grows pretty slowly, so chances are waiting one additional week in between haircuts won’t change your appearance that dramatically," notes WalletHub. "Over the course of the year, this could save you the cost of a couple visits."

    The site's experts also suggest making use of coupons. These can be from your local salon or barbershop's website or even in local newspapers or ad mailings.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Man before and after haircut transformation showing a dramatic glow up with styled, curly hair and accessories.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Woman with curly hair before and after haircut showing a glow up with a fresh haircut and styled curls in a salon.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Before and after photos of a man showing a haircut glow up with a fresh, stylish curly hair transformation.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    You can also consider getting your hair cut by students. "People training to become hair stylists need people to practice on, and student salons can offer much cheaper services than professionals," explains WalletHub's site. "The caveat is that you might be rolling the dice on how it looks."

    And, if you're brave enough, you could opt to do it yourself. "It’ll take some practice to get good, but plenty of people cut and style their own hair," reveals the site. "The investment of your time now will pay dividends in the future when you don’t have to pay a barber or hairdresser."
    #22

    Side-by-side images showing a woman’s haircut transformation highlighting a glow up with a fresh curly hairstyle.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Before and after haircut transformation showing a glow up with a stylish new hairstyle for woman #5

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Before and after haircut transformation showing how a fresh haircut can create a dramatic glow up effect.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Before and after haircut transformation showing a man’s glow up with a stylish new haircut and refreshed look.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Before and after haircut transformation of a man showing a subtle hair glow up with medium-length styled hair.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Man with a fresh haircut and trimmed beard showing a glow up transformation after a stylish haircut.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Man before and after haircut transformation showing a glow up with a stylish modern haircut and grooming.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Before and after haircut transformation of a man with glasses showcasing a dramatic glow up and fresh hairstyle.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Young woman showing before and after haircut transformation, highlighting a stylish curly hair glow up.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Before and after haircut transformation showing a woman glowing up with styled curly hair and a fresh look.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Before and after haircut transformation showing a man’s glow up with a fresh, stylish haircut and groomed beard.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Man getting a haircut transformation showing a significant glow up with styled curly hair and groomed beard.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Before and after haircut transformation showing a man’s glow up with a fresh haircut and styled curly hair.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Man with long hair before and after haircut showing a glow up transformation with a stylish new look.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Man with curly hair before and after haircut, showing a fresh glow up transformation with styled wet look hair.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Before and after haircut transformation of a man showing a dramatic glow up with a fresh modern hairstyle.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Before and after haircut transformation of a woman with curly hair showcasing a significant glow up and fresh style.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Before and after haircut of a man with curly hair showing a clear glow up transformation.

    thegallery_dtla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!