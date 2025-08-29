39 Times A Haircut Was All People Needed To Glow Up
One of the fastest ways to glow up is to visit a really good hairdresser or barber. They're like plastic surgeons, magicians, and life coaches all rolled into one.
A great cut can shave years off your age and leave you looking, and feeling, like a million bucks, or a "Brand New Me." And I'm sure we don't need to tell you what a bad 'do can do...
A barber shop in downtown Los Angeles is causing quite a stir online by posting the incredible transformations of some of its clients. The Gallery DTLR's TikTok posts have clocked an impressive 4 million likes - and it's easy to see why. Many of the men, and some women, arrive looking okay-ish, but walk out like contestants of America's Next Top Model.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the best before-and-after glow-ups from the account for you to scroll through for epic hair-spiration. Don't forget to let us know your favorites by hitting that upvote button. We also unpack the costs of keeping your locks looking good, and find out where people pay the most and least for haircare in the U.S.A. You'll find that info between the images.
This post may include affiliate links.
With the cost of haircuts having risen a whopping 75% over the past two decades, it's no surprise that many people choose to just let their locks grow. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that a haircut that would have cost $20 in 2005 will now set you back around $35.
But as with many expenses, the price of a trip to the salon or barber varies based on where you live. “Arkansas has the most expensive haircuts relative to what residents earn. Purchasing a men’s barbershop haircut and a women’s shampoo, trim and blow-dry in Arkansas costs an average of $80.37, which is 1.64% of the state’s median monthly household income, the highest percentage in the country," says Chip Lupo, financial writer and analyst for personal-finance website WalletHub.
For comparison, Lupo says the same services would cost New Jersey residents just 0.75% of their income, which is the lowest percentage.
WalletHub recently released a report titled "States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Hair Care." It revealed that Arkansas is the 10th-most expensive state for men’s haircuts and the 24th-most expensive for women’s hair care.
"In addition, the state has the third-lowest median household income, at $58,773 per year," notes the report. "Due to relatively high prices and residents’ low earnings, hair care takes up a larger share of residents’ income in Arkansas than in any other state."
Florida comes in second on the list. One men’s barbershop haircut and one women’s hair salon visit costs an average of $97.66, which works out to 1.63% of the median monthly household income, the report states.
"In other words, while the raw cost is actually higher than in the top state, Arkansas, it represents a lower percentage of residents’ income," explains WalletHub's site. "Florida has the 17th-lowest median income in the country, at $71,711 per year."
But when it comes to hair care prices, Florida is the third-most expensive state for women but the 10th-least expensive for men. "Unfortunately, it seems like your gender can have a big impact on how much you pay, too," notes the personal finance site.
With hair and beauty costs on the rise, it's important to budget so that you always look your best.
“Budgeting is crucial in saving money on hair care, as it helps consumers make informed and intentional choices rather than falling victim to impulse purchases or marketing trends… Without a clear budget, it’s easy to overspend on salon visits, premium shampoos, and trendy treatments that may not be necessary or effective," explained Andrew Burnstine, an associate professor at Lynn University, in a press release.
Burnstine adds that one often overlooked strategy for staying within budget is turning to friends or family members who are licensed professionals or experienced in hair and nail care.
"Many people have someone in their circle who is a skilled stylist, colorist, or nail technician, and leveraging their expertise can result in substantial savings," he says. "Whether it’s a trim, a root touch-up, or a deep conditioning treatment, getting help from someone you trust can be far more affordable than repeated salon visits."
The experts suggest establishing a monthly or quarterly hair care budget so that you can prioritize essentials, compare product values, and plan salon appointments more strategically.
"For example, by switching from biweekly to monthly professional blowouts, substituting salon-brand products with affordable, high-quality alternatives, or relying on a trusted friend for occasional services, individuals can save hundreds of dollars annually," advises Burnstine.
He adds that budgeting also supports consistency by allowing consumers to invest in a few effective products rather than constantly chasing new ones. "Ultimately, treating hair care as a planned expense – while also utilizing the talent already within your network – can lead to both better financial outcomes and healthier hair,” he argues.
“Get hair coloring every 12 weeks and use a root touch up product in between when grays start to show," advises Barbara O'Neill, owner/CEO of "Money Talk: Financial Planning Seminars and Publications." She explains that this way, you are only paying for a hair coloring service 4-5 times per year. "Ask family members for a salon gift card for Christmas or your birthday,” she suggests.
Keep scrolling for some other tips on how to save money on your hair...
One way to save money is to wait an extra week. "Hair grows pretty slowly, so chances are waiting one additional week in between haircuts won’t change your appearance that dramatically," notes WalletHub. "Over the course of the year, this could save you the cost of a couple visits."
The site's experts also suggest making use of coupons. These can be from your local salon or barbershop's website or even in local newspapers or ad mailings.
You can also consider getting your hair cut by students. "People training to become hair stylists need people to practice on, and student salons can offer much cheaper services than professionals," explains WalletHub's site. "The caveat is that you might be rolling the dice on how it looks."
And, if you're brave enough, you could opt to do it yourself. "It’ll take some practice to get good, but plenty of people cut and style their own hair," reveals the site. "The investment of your time now will pay dividends in the future when you don’t have to pay a barber or hairdresser."
Absolutely NONE of these people are ugly... the haircut simply showcases their features bettter.
Absolutely NONE of these people are ugly... the haircut simply showcases their features bettter.