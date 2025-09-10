ADVERTISEMENT

My twin daughters recently cut their hair for the first time in their lives, after growing it long for many years—but now at almost 12 years old, they both wanted to change their hairstyles. Well, they both look completely different with shorter hair, but what do you do when your hair is cut short literally against your will?

Our narrator today, the user SaraYork, has had long hair almost all her life, but a recent mundane visit to the hairdresser, just to trim the split ends, actually turned into real drama for her.

More info: Mumsnet

    The author of the post has always had long hair, but a recent visit to the hairdresser ended dramatically for her

    Image credits: v.ivash / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The lady just wanted to trim a few inches of her hair’s ends and she told the hair stylist this directly

    Image credits: SaraYork

    Woman getting a haircut with scissors and comb, illustrating netizens stunned by short haircut comparison to father's passing.

    Image credits: mykhailopustovit / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, after some time, the woman was mortified by what she saw in the mirror

    Image credits: SaraYork

    Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

    It turned out that the hapless hairdresser had actually chopped over half the length of her hair

    Image credits: SaraYork

    The woman was totally devastated and even compared these feelings with the loss of her father some years ago

    So, the Original Poster (OP) recently went to the hairdresser to trim the ends of her long hair—a common occurrence for many people, when the ends become dry and brittle. Our heroine, for as long as she can remember, has always had the hair below her waist, so the outcome of this visit was literally catastrophic for her.

    In fact, it all started out well—the hairdresser listened carefully to our heroine, and they agreed that about three inches needed to be cut. After that, the hairdresser started cutting, and the client took off her glasses and allowed herself to relax a little. As it turned out later, this was completely the wrong idea…

    At some point, looking up at the mirror, the woman saw with horror that only half of her luxurious head of hair remained, and now it barely covered her shoulders. The hairdresser couldn’t clearly explain why she did this, and only suggested that the client not pay the additional fee for long hair owners.

    In any case, this became a huge stress for the author. Now, she just can’t come to terms with what happened. Over the past few days, she lost weight, lost her appetite, and even admitted that she hadn’t been so worried since her father passed away about three years ago. So the lady decided to take it online, seeking… well, probably some emotional support.

    Middle-aged couple embracing in a kitchen, showing emotional support as the woman reflects on her short haircut experience.

    Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Let’s be honest, this situation is quite unpleasant—and, by and large, it will probably take this woman several years to grow her hair back to its previous length. If you’ve been used to having the same hair length for years, this will be hard to come to terms with. On the other hand, the OP, as a client, has certain rights in this situation.

    For example, most experts argue that if you got a bad or incorrect haircut, you have the right to at least not pay for it. “If you look like you’ve lost a fight with a New Zealand sheep shearer at the end of your chop, you can refuse to pay,” this dedicated article by BBC claims, quite wittily. However, if the salon doesn’t agree with your assessment of the situation, it may even go to court.

    A lot of commenters noted roughly the same thing, although they admitted that comparing the emotional state after the death of a parent to after an unsuccessful haircut is a tad bit weird. However, some responders still understood perfectly how our heroine felt. “I had this once, and I cried for two days,” someone wrote. “It sounds ridiculous but I was so upset.”

    The readers also tried to morally support and encourage the woman, assuring her that her hair will grow back anyway, and in the meantime, she could demand a refund from the salon for this sad experience. “It will grow, have faith,” another netizen added wisely. So what would you, our dear readers, advise this lady? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

    People in the comments gave the lady their heartfelt support, and noted that she could’ve at least demanded a refund

    Comment reassuring someone that their hair will grow back and improve, comparing a short haircut to a difficult emotional experience.

    Commenter suggesting to return for a fix or try hair extensions after getting a too short haircut, expressing concern and advice.

    Comment from MaryBeardsShoes expressing upset over a too short haircut and advising to complain about the experience.

    Text comment about getting too short haircut compared to father's passing, expressing shock and advice on hair extensions.

    Comment discussing feelings about getting a too short haircut compared to the emotional impact of a father's passing.

    User comment in black text expressing emotional reaction to bad haircut with curly hair, recalling weeping and waking at night.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing resilience after getting a too short haircut, comparing it to emotional pain.

