Internet Split Into Camps Over This Teen Having To Miss His Graduation Road Trip To Babysit His Siblings
Finding the right person to look after your child is not an easy task, especially when it’s a last-minute thing or an emergency situation.
The latter is what led to the redditor u/Some-Accident-1065 asking his son to watch over his younger siblings. The oldest of three kids, he had just graduated high school and was about to go on a road trip when an accident in the family altered the plans. The graduate’s parents weren’t able to find someone to watch over the kids, so they asked for their son’s help and split the AITA community into two camps about it.
Finding someone to look after your child might not be easy, especially in emergency situations
This young man had to miss his graduation road trip when he was asked to look after his younger siblings
The parent updated the community on how things developed
What the hell, I can't understand people saying the father is the a*****e. The grandparents were in a serious accident. What a douche thinking he still gets to go on his trip, apparently he doesn't seem concerned about his grandparents. The kid needs to learn that life throws you curveball sometimes. Or as Monica from Friends said to Rachel: "Welcome to the real world. It sucks! You're gonna love it". I hope the parents will have a grown-up conversation with their son. And I hope the kid will apologize for losing his sh*t while his mom was at the hospital fearing for her dad's life.
I agree. In life not everything will run according to plan. Sometime your plans will have to change. Accidents often do that. That entitled jerk had even plenty of trip days left.
also the father offered to bring him to his trip (still 12 days left)! it sucks, but life is sh*tty. i wonder if some infos are missing. it seems like the son doesn't care at all about his grandparents. are those his grandparents or his the wife his stepmother?
His explanation is not internally consistent, and most likely worded this way for a reason.
I’m still not clear why the two younger kids couldn’t have gone. If the 18-year-old had already left for their trip - or if they didn’t have an 18-year-old - that would have been the case.
But he was there. I'm not subjecting my child to something that could possibly be super traumatic by putting them in their dying grandparents hospital room for 48 hours. That's TWO DAYS straight in a hospital with extremely injured grandparents and a emotionally charged mother. No. If the situation was different and they had no choice but to bring them then you have to deal the best way possible. But he was there so that was their best option.
Honestly the one thing that bothered me was one of the comments saying “he’s 18 and legally an adult”… I hate that phrase. I’ve met 18 year olds with the emotional intelligence of a 12 year old who’s balls just dropped. Plus, one day your 17 and the next you turn 18 and all of a sudden you’re supposed to just “be an adult”? He is still a teen, still growing, still learning to process emotions in a situation like this. Things could of been handled better in some regards, sure, but he has a right to his reaction (albeit he could of been a bit more compassionate).
Caring more about a trip with friends than your grandparents almost dying isn't a typical kid reaction. This kid needs a wakeup call, and I hope to hell this was it. It was normal for him to be upset about missing the trip, but screaming at your mother that she's selfish for being worried about her parents almost dying ....that kid is f*****g brat.
If some one cannot understand the gravity of a serious medical injury, they are entitled as heck.
This, he could have lost one or both of his grandparents. His last memory would have been his own selfish behaviour and feelings when they were fighting for their health and lives in a hospital far away. If grandpa had passed and he was on this trip, would he have cared enough to return for the funeral or be there for his mother who just lost her father? I cannot fathom this level of spoilt entitlement from this very immature 18 kid. Everybody wants the parents to never set a foot wrong, well it cuts both ways. Regrets come in a variety of packaging and taking responsibility begins with the man in the mirror. Grow up and wake up if you lack the empathy to circle your family wagons and lean on each other in a crisis, it's embarrassing to even watch such selfish antics.
