Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Internet Split Into Camps Over This Teen Having To Miss His Graduation Road Trip To Babysit His Siblings
35points
Parenting2 hours ago

Internet Split Into Camps Over This Teen Having To Miss His Graduation Road Trip To Babysit His Siblings

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ieva Pečiulytė

Finding the right person to look after your child is not an easy task, especially when it’s a last-minute thing or an emergency situation.

The latter is what led to the redditor u/Some-Accident-1065 asking his son to watch over his younger siblings. The oldest of three kids, he had just graduated high school and was about to go on a road trip when an accident in the family altered the plans. The graduate’s parents weren’t able to find someone to watch over the kids, so they asked for their son’s help and split the AITA community into two camps about it.

Finding someone to look after your child might not be easy, especially in emergency situations

Image credits: Tirachard Kumtanom (not the actual photo)

This young man had to miss his graduation road trip when he was asked to look after his younger siblings

The parent updated the community on how things developed

Image credits: THIS IS ZUN (not the actual photo)

Image source: Some-Accident-1065

The OP explained certain matters in the comments

Some Redditors didn’t think the parent was a jerk in the situation

Others believed the OP was in the wrong here

There were also community members who thought everyone was at fault

As well as those who thought no one was being a jerk here

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the hell, I can't understand people saying the father is the a*****e. The grandparents were in a serious accident. What a douche thinking he still gets to go on his trip, apparently he doesn't seem concerned about his grandparents. The kid needs to learn that life throws you curveball sometimes. Or as Monica from Friends said to Rachel: "Welcome to the real world. It sucks! You're gonna love it". I hope the parents will have a grown-up conversation with their son. And I hope the kid will apologize for losing his sh*t while his mom was at the hospital fearing for her dad's life.

17
17points
reply
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree. In life not everything will run according to plan. Sometime your plans will have to change. Accidents often do that. That entitled jerk had even plenty of trip days left.

5
5points
reply
Load More Replies...
Sathe Wesker
Sathe Wesker
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly the one thing that bothered me was one of the comments saying “he’s 18 and legally an adult”… I hate that phrase. I’ve met 18 year olds with the emotional intelligence of a 12 year old who’s balls just dropped. Plus, one day your 17 and the next you turn 18 and all of a sudden you’re supposed to just “be an adult”? He is still a teen, still growing, still learning to process emotions in a situation like this. Things could of been handled better in some regards, sure, but he has a right to his reaction (albeit he could of been a bit more compassionate).

8
8points
reply
Monday
Monday
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Caring more about a trip with friends than your grandparents almost dying isn't a typical kid reaction. This kid needs a wakeup call, and I hope to hell this was it. It was normal for him to be upset about missing the trip, but screaming at your mother that she's selfish for being worried about her parents almost dying ....that kid is f*****g brat.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Sassy Feminist
Sassy Feminist
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If some one cannot understand the gravity of a serious medical injury, they are entitled as heck.

7
7points
reply
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This, he could have lost one or both of his grandparents. His last memory would have been his own selfish behaviour and feelings when they were fighting for their health and lives in a hospital far away. If grandpa had passed and he was on this trip, would he have cared enough to return for the funeral or be there for his mother who just lost her father? I cannot fathom this level of spoilt entitlement from this very immature 18 kid. Everybody wants the parents to never set a foot wrong, well it cuts both ways. Regrets come in a variety of packaging and taking responsibility begins with the man in the mirror. Grow up and wake up if you lack the empathy to circle your family wagons and lean on each other in a crisis, it's embarrassing to even watch such selfish antics.

2
2points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the hell, I can't understand people saying the father is the a*****e. The grandparents were in a serious accident. What a douche thinking he still gets to go on his trip, apparently he doesn't seem concerned about his grandparents. The kid needs to learn that life throws you curveball sometimes. Or as Monica from Friends said to Rachel: "Welcome to the real world. It sucks! You're gonna love it". I hope the parents will have a grown-up conversation with their son. And I hope the kid will apologize for losing his sh*t while his mom was at the hospital fearing for her dad's life.

17
17points
reply
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree. In life not everything will run according to plan. Sometime your plans will have to change. Accidents often do that. That entitled jerk had even plenty of trip days left.

5
5points
reply
Load More Replies...
Sathe Wesker
Sathe Wesker
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly the one thing that bothered me was one of the comments saying “he’s 18 and legally an adult”… I hate that phrase. I’ve met 18 year olds with the emotional intelligence of a 12 year old who’s balls just dropped. Plus, one day your 17 and the next you turn 18 and all of a sudden you’re supposed to just “be an adult”? He is still a teen, still growing, still learning to process emotions in a situation like this. Things could of been handled better in some regards, sure, but he has a right to his reaction (albeit he could of been a bit more compassionate).

8
8points
reply
Monday
Monday
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Caring more about a trip with friends than your grandparents almost dying isn't a typical kid reaction. This kid needs a wakeup call, and I hope to hell this was it. It was normal for him to be upset about missing the trip, but screaming at your mother that she's selfish for being worried about her parents almost dying ....that kid is f*****g brat.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Sassy Feminist
Sassy Feminist
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If some one cannot understand the gravity of a serious medical injury, they are entitled as heck.

7
7points
reply
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This, he could have lost one or both of his grandparents. His last memory would have been his own selfish behaviour and feelings when they were fighting for their health and lives in a hospital far away. If grandpa had passed and he was on this trip, would he have cared enough to return for the funeral or be there for his mother who just lost her father? I cannot fathom this level of spoilt entitlement from this very immature 18 kid. Everybody wants the parents to never set a foot wrong, well it cuts both ways. Regrets come in a variety of packaging and taking responsibility begins with the man in the mirror. Grow up and wake up if you lack the empathy to circle your family wagons and lean on each other in a crisis, it's embarrassing to even watch such selfish antics.

2
2points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda