Woman Wins Lottery In A Wedding, Friend Puts Her On The Spot Asking How Much She’ll Give Away
A lot of people have likely wondered what they would do with the money if they won the lottery. But arguably only a few considered sharing the winnings with their friends.
The redditor u/Feisty-Put2529 said that’s what she would do when her friend Sarah won the lottery while at a destination wedding. She got the ticket as a wedding favor, which is why the OP asked how much of the winnings Sarah was going to give to the happy couple—a question that was not well-received by most.
Winning the lottery can be a life-changing event
Image credits: Emiliano Vittoriosi (not the actual photo)
When a friend won the lottery at a destination wedding, this redditor asked how much of the money the winner will give to the newlyweds
Image credits: nikki gibson (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Feisty-Put2529
Note to self: never announce any winnings from gifts! 🎰
OP might not have asked with malicious intent, but still it was a social blunder. What's so difficult to understand for OP about that? Apologise and take steps to make sure you don't blurt out everything that goes through your mind. Yes, that can be difficult, ask me how I know. But one has to learn it nonetheless.
To be fair the OP did apologise. Whilst maki by it worse and self-aggrandising: “I apologise and said that's not what I meant: I just said it because that's what I would do in their situation.” Dreadful.
Yep agree with the comments - OP was the AH. What a thing to ask (and presume).
