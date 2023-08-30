 Woman Wins Lottery In A Wedding, Friend Puts Her On The Spot Asking How Much She’ll Give Away | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Wins Lottery In A Wedding, Friend Puts Her On The Spot Asking How Much She’ll Give Away
31points
Occasions, Relationships

Woman Wins Lottery In A Wedding, Friend Puts Her On The Spot Asking How Much She’ll Give Away

Miglė Miliūtė and
Justinas Keturka

A lot of people have likely wondered what they would do with the money if they won the lottery. But arguably only a few considered sharing the winnings with their friends.

The redditor u/Feisty-Put2529 said that’s what she would do when her friend Sarah won the lottery while at a destination wedding. She got the ticket as a wedding favor, which is why the OP asked how much of the winnings Sarah was going to give to the happy couple—a question that was not well-received by most.

Winning the lottery can be a life-changing event

Image credits: Emiliano Vittoriosi (not the actual photo)

When a friend won the lottery at a destination wedding, this redditor asked how much of the money the winner will give to the newlyweds

Image credits: nikki gibson (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Feisty-Put2529

The online community considered the OP a jerk for her question

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Note to self: never announce any winnings from gifts! 🎰

4
4points
reply
Ael
Ael
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP might not have asked with malicious intent, but still it was a social blunder. What's so difficult to understand for OP about that? Apologise and take steps to make sure you don't blurt out everything that goes through your mind. Yes, that can be difficult, ask me how I know. But one has to learn it nonetheless.

4
4points
reply
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair the OP did apologise. Whilst maki by it worse and self-aggrandising: “I apologise and said that's not what I meant: I just said it because that's what I would do in their situation.” Dreadful.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep agree with the comments - OP was the AH. What a thing to ask (and presume).

1
1point
reply
Load More Comments
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Note to self: never announce any winnings from gifts! 🎰

4
4points
reply
Ael
Ael
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP might not have asked with malicious intent, but still it was a social blunder. What's so difficult to understand for OP about that? Apologise and take steps to make sure you don't blurt out everything that goes through your mind. Yes, that can be difficult, ask me how I know. But one has to learn it nonetheless.

4
4points
reply
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair the OP did apologise. Whilst maki by it worse and self-aggrandising: “I apologise and said that's not what I meant: I just said it because that's what I would do in their situation.” Dreadful.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep agree with the comments - OP was the AH. What a thing to ask (and presume).

1
1point
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda