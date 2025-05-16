Test Your IQ With This Logic Trivia: In These 22 Challenges, Your Mission Is To Spot The Pattern

ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn’t love a good brain test?🧩🤓🤯

You might’ve done amazing in other logic trivias, but how do you do when all the questions are about patterns? This isn’t just about quick thinking – it’s a test of logic and IQ-level problem solving. So take your time, and let’s see if you can match up (or even beat) your best score!

Make this a fun challenge by sharing it with your friends, and see if any of you can make it up to the Bored Panda Leaderboard. We believe you have the potential, but the question is: Do you? Take this brain test, spot the patterns, prove your smarts, and let’s see who has the sharpest mind in the room. Let the games begin…And we’ll see you at the Leaderboard! 🤞🚀

If you missed our latest logic puzzle, check it out here.

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION

ADVERTISEMENT