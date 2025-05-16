Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Test Your IQ With This Logic Trivia: In These 22 Challenges, Your Mission Is To Spot The Pattern
Logic trivia challenge with patterns to solve, featuring animal names and corresponding numbers puzzle on colorful background.
Entertainment

Test Your IQ With This Logic Trivia: In These 22 Challenges, Your Mission Is To Spot The Pattern

Who doesn’t love a good brain test?🧩🤓🤯

You might’ve done amazing in other logic trivias, but how do you do when all the questions are about patterns? This isn’t just about quick thinking – it’s a test of logic and IQ-level problem solving. So take your time, and let’s see if you can match up (or even beat) your best score!

Make this a fun challenge by sharing it with your friends, and see if any of you can make it up to the Bored Panda Leaderboard. We believe you have the potential, but the question is: Do you? Take this brain test, spot the patterns, prove your smarts, and let’s see who has the sharpest mind in the room. Let the games begin…And we’ll see you at the Leaderboard! 🤞🚀

If you missed our latest logic puzzle, check it out here.

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The one I got wrong was the American currency one. But I am not American

