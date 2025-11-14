28 Fan Art Interpretations: Test How Many Movies You Can Recognize

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready to test your movie knowledge?

In this quiz, we’ll not be focusing on plots, characters, quotes, or soundtracks. Instead, you’ll be guessing the films just from fan artworks. Artists tend to highlight tiny details, exaggerate others, or completely shift the mood of a movie, so it’s a fun challenge.

You’ll get 28 creative fan art pieces and you’ll need to figure out the movies behind them.

If you missed Part 1, make sure to check that one here!

Let’s see how many you can recognize! 🎬

Close-up of a paintbrush mixing colors on a palette, representing fan art interpretations of movies.

Image credits: Daian Gan

