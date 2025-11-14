28 Fan Art Interpretations: Test How Many Movies You Can Recognize
Are you ready to test your movie knowledge?
In this quiz, we’ll not be focusing on plots, characters, quotes, or soundtracks. Instead, you’ll be guessing the films just from fan artworks. Artists tend to highlight tiny details, exaggerate others, or completely shift the mood of a movie, so it’s a fun challenge.
You’ll get 28 creative fan art pieces and you’ll need to figure out the movies behind them.
If you missed Part 1, make sure to check that one here!
Let’s see how many you can recognize! 🎬
Image credits: Daian Gan
#18 is misleading, those are F-18 "Hornets" in the picture - They flew F-14 "Tomcats" in Top Gun while Independence Day had the Hornets. The answer should be changed to Top Gun: Maverick for it to be correct
So did you get it wrong based on that? Tough. One that annoyed me was the Wizard of Oz one, I'm like no, it can't be that one because there is no Tin Man, no Scarecrow, one guy looks a little bit like a lion but who's the other girl in the group of 4 meant to be?Load More Replies...
