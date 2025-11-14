Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

28 Fan Art Interpretations: Test How Many Movies You Can Recognize
Fan art interpretation of a barefoot man running with a gun against a shattered glass background in movie fan art trivia.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

28 Fan Art Interpretations: Test How Many Movies You Can Recognize

2

28

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready to test your movie knowledge?

In this quiz, we’ll not be focusing on plots, characters, quotes, or soundtracks. Instead, you’ll be guessing the films just from fan artworks. Artists tend to highlight tiny details, exaggerate others, or completely shift the mood of a movie, so it’s a fun challenge.

You’ll get 28 creative fan art pieces and you’ll need to figure out the movies behind them.

If you missed Part 1, make sure to check that one here!

Let’s see how many you can recognize! 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Close-up of a paintbrush mixing colors on a palette, representing fan art interpretations of movies.

    Close-up of a paintbrush mixing colors on a palette, representing fan art interpretations of movies.

    Image credits: Daian Gan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 28
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 28
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    2

    28

    2

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #18 is misleading, those are F-18 "Hornets" in the picture - They flew F-14 "Tomcats" in Top Gun while Independence Day had the Hornets. The answer should be changed to Top Gun: Maverick for it to be correct

    0
    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So did you get it wrong based on that? Tough. One that annoyed me was the Wizard of Oz one, I'm like no, it can't be that one because there is no Tin Man, no Scarecrow, one guy looks a little bit like a lion but who's the other girl in the group of 4 meant to be?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #18 is misleading, those are F-18 "Hornets" in the picture - They flew F-14 "Tomcats" in Top Gun while Independence Day had the Hornets. The answer should be changed to Top Gun: Maverick for it to be correct

    0
    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So did you get it wrong based on that? Tough. One that annoyed me was the Wizard of Oz one, I'm like no, it can't be that one because there is no Tin Man, no Scarecrow, one guy looks a little bit like a lion but who's the other girl in the group of 4 meant to be?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT