Ace This Global Geography Challenge By Guessing 31 Places From Descriptions
We see beautiful descriptions of places everywhere: in magazines, books, and social media posts. But could you recognize a location just from its description, without seeing a photo?
That’s what we are about to find out…
We’ve gathered 31 locations – from countries, to cities, monuments, natural wonders, and mountains – for you to guess. Now, let’s see if there are true wanderers out there!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 31
|
|
|
/ 31
|
Got them all in the end, but struggled with Bali, so took three of four guesses - the description is not unique to there alone. Anyway, my memories of it, albeit from 40 years ago, are that it's largely a s****y tourist trap, these days apparently overrun with drunken Aussies on cheap package holidays. The Ibiza of the East.
Depending on whether one sets the limit at 1mm or 0.1 mm, London has 106 or 164 rainy days per year (which is less than half either way, not "almost impossible"). Berlin has 167; New York has 130; Tokyo 117 or 160; Ottawa 141-161; Sydney 131; Rio 128. Basically London is no more likely to get rained on than many other major cities, certainly not enough to classify it as an identifying trait.
Came here to say the same thing Apatheist Account2, it's a tiresome and inaccurate cliché.
Got them all in the end, but struggled with Bali, so took three of four guesses - the description is not unique to there alone. Anyway, my memories of it, albeit from 40 years ago, are that it's largely a s****y tourist trap, these days apparently overrun with drunken Aussies on cheap package holidays. The Ibiza of the East.
Depending on whether one sets the limit at 1mm or 0.1 mm, London has 106 or 164 rainy days per year (which is less than half either way, not "almost impossible"). Berlin has 167; New York has 130; Tokyo 117 or 160; Ottawa 141-161; Sydney 131; Rio 128. Basically London is no more likely to get rained on than many other major cities, certainly not enough to classify it as an identifying trait.
Came here to say the same thing Apatheist Account2, it's a tiresome and inaccurate cliché.
27
6