Ace This Global Geography Challenge By Guessing 31 Places From Descriptions
Geography challenge prompt showing travel tips and neon text asking to name the location from description for global geography quiz.
Ace This Global Geography Challenge By Guessing 31 Places From Descriptions

We see beautiful descriptions of places everywhere: in magazines, books, and social media posts. But could you recognize a location just from its description, without seeing a photo?

That’s what we are about to find out…

We’ve gathered 31 locations – from countries, to cities, monuments, natural wonders, and mountains – for you to guess. Now, let’s see if there are true wanderers out there!

    How did you score compared to others?

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Trivia Content Writer

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Trivia Content Writer

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Ace
    Ace
    Got them all in the end, but struggled with Bali, so took three of four guesses - the description is not unique to there alone. Anyway, my memories of it, albeit from 40 years ago, are that it's largely a s****y tourist trap, these days apparently overrun with drunken Aussies on cheap package holidays. The Ibiza of the East.

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Depending on whether one sets the limit at 1mm or 0.1 mm, London has 106 or 164 rainy days per year (which is less than half either way, not "almost impossible"). Berlin has 167; New York has 130; Tokyo 117 or 160; Ottawa 141-161; Sydney 131; Rio 128. Basically London is no more likely to get rained on than many other major cities, certainly not enough to classify it as an identifying trait.

    Eastendbird
    Eastendbird
    Came here to say the same thing Apatheist Account2, it's a tiresome and inaccurate cliché.

    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Wow, I ve always thought that Finland was part of Scandinavia (so I didn't try that one). Guess, I've learned something new.

