“Can You Match Them All?” Only True Geography Buffs Can Decode All 25 Emoji Combos
Welcome, travelers, to a brand new geography challenge 🗺️
You are about to travel the world…through emojis! If you’re part of Gen Z, you will likely ace this trivia, but if you’re a millennial, we’re not yet sure. We hope you are here to prove us wrong by making an outstanding appearance.
To ace this geography trivia, you have to guess which country the emoji combo best represents. Can you tell which country ‘🥖🧀🍷’ or ‘👙🦜⚽🎶🌴’ represents?
Prove your smarts & score above 19/25 in this geography-emoji quiz 🚀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Ann H
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 26
|
|
|
/ 26
|
Yeah, number 5 could just about represent England, but it's a huge stretch to say the UK as a whole. Also what's the nonsense about "at 5pm sharp"?
Yeah, number 5 could just about represent England, but it's a huge stretch to say the UK as a whole. Also what's the nonsense about "at 5pm sharp"?
29
4