“Can You Match Them All?” Only True Geography Buffs Can Decode All 25 Emoji Combos

Welcome, travelers, to a brand new geography challenge 🗺️

You are about to travel the world…through emojis! If you’re part of Gen Z, you will likely ace this trivia, but if you’re a millennial, we’re not yet sure. We hope you are here to prove us wrong by making an outstanding appearance.

To ace this geography trivia, you have to guess which country the emoji combo best represents. Can you tell which country ‘🥖🧀🍷’ or ‘👙🦜⚽🎶🌴’ represents?

Prove your smarts & score above 19/25 in this geography-emoji quiz 🚀

Image credits: Ann H