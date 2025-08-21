The Ultimate TV Set Quiz: From Friends’ Couch To The Fresh Prince’s Mansion

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when TV show sets felt like second homes?

Whether it was the Friends squad gathered at Central Perk, Will Smith lounging in the Bel-Air mansion, or the crew from That ‘70s Show hanging out in Eric’s basement – these fictional spaces became just as iconic as the characters themselves.

In this quiz, you’ll see well-known living rooms, kitchens, workplaces, and hangout spots from the most beloved shows of the ‘90s and ‘00s.

See if you can match the set to the show and showcase how well you really remember the backdrops of your favorite TV moments.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT