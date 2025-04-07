Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“This Is Nothing Short Of Insane”: Gender Swap Rumors Spark Massive Outrage Over ‘Narnia’ Reboot
Movies&TV, News

“This Is Nothing Short Of Insane”: Gender Swap Rumors Spark Massive Outrage Over ‘Narnia’ Reboot

Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Chronicles of Narniahas already started making headlines over its casting choices.

Criticized on social media by devoted fans for gender-swapping a major character, the first movie of the new series is set to hit the silver screen in 2026.

    Greta Gerwig’s Narnia sparks fury over gender-swapping Aslan with Meryl Streep

    A person in a glittering dress poses by Oscar statues, amid Narnia reboot gender swap rumors.

    Image credits: Marleen Moise/Getty Images

    Children wearing fur coats in a snowy landscape, sparking gender swap rumors for Narnia reboot.

    Image credits: Disney Plus

    Highlights
    • Greta Gerwig's Narnia movies face backlash for being in talks with Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan, a male character.
    • Fans sparked fury over gender-swapping Aslan, referencing the character's symbolic connection to Jesus Christ in C.S. Lewis's novels.
    • Alongside the controversial casting, Charli XCX and Daniel Craig are in talks to join the new Narnia series.

    According to a recent report by Deadline, Hollywood legend Meryl Streep is in talks to voice Aslan in the new movie series. In C.S. Lewis’s original novels, Aslan is a talking male lion who is guarding the fictional realm of Narnia

    The character is also commonly considered by fans as an allegory for Jesus Christ, as he sacrifices himself for the sake of his people but is later resurrected.

    Aslan was previously brought to life by Liam Neeson

    Lion in 'Narnia' reboot amidst gender swap rumors causing widespread outrage.

    Image credits: Disney Plus

    Woman in a pink blazer and glasses smiling at a Narnia reboot event.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    In the earlier adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia, which spanned a trilogy of films released from 2005 to 2010, the iconic character of Aslan was brought to life through the voice acting of Liam Neeson.

    Neeson’s voice lent a majestic and authoritative tone to Aslan, aligning with the character’s king-like attitude as depicted by Lewis in his books.

    The news led to a storm of negative reactions on social media, with one fan mentioning Disney’s Snow White disaster

    Tweet expressing outrage over gender swap rumors in 'Narnia' reboot, mentioning a male lion and Barbie.

    Image credits: ImperadorOO

    Tweet expressing outrage over 'Narnia' reboot gender swap rumors, highlighting concerns about mocking Christianity.

    Image credits: georg3

    Tweet reacting to gender swap rumors in the Narnia reboot, expressing skepticism about studio decisions.

    Image credits: FormerModerate

    The movie series’s casting news led to a storm of reactions on social media, sparking fury among the series’s fanbase. While many fans praised Meryl Streep’s impeccable acting, they also underlined that Aslan is a male lion and should be portrayed as such. 

    “But Aslan is a male lion?” one fan wrote on X.

    “Of course, we need a female Aslan. It would be crazy to just write a female character,” another person sarcastically added.

    Another fan asked, “Why do they feel the need to gender-swap Aslan?”

    One mentioned Disney’s Snow White, another Hollywood picture that was heavily criticized for its casting choices, saying, “Have you learned nothing from the Snow White disaster?”

    Fans referenced Aslan’s Jesus Christ allegory in the comments

    Person in striped shirt discussing "Narnia" reboot gender swap rumors.

    Image credits: TheWrap

    Scene from Narnia reboot with a lion and a boy on a rocky hill under a cloudy sky.

    Image credits: Disney Plus

    “Aslan is literally a male lion. With all due respect to Meryl Streep’s acting abilities, there’s no conceivable reason to cast a female as Aslan unless it is to deliberately subvert C.S. Lewis,” one fan explained.

    Another took a reference from Lewis’s book, saying, “Aslan is Jesus. Jesus was a man.”

    “Aslan is a representation of Christ — he’s male. Hollywood truly despises Christians,” a third agreed.

    One fan tagged Netflix’s X account, saying “@netflix this is nothing short of insane. Its an assault on the fan base.”

    Charli XCX and Daniel Craig are reportedly in talks to star in the new movie series

    Tweet expressing outrage over gender swap rumors in 'Narnia' reboot.

    Image credits: thecinemadog

    Tweet expressing outrage over rumored 'Narnia' reboot gender swap, discussing preferred voice actors.

    Image credits: Shawnscanlon5

    It was previously reported by Deadline that pop icon Charli XCX was in talks as one of the top choices for the role of Queen Jadis, the White Witch, which was played by Tilda Swinton in the previous film series.

    Another possible name in talks to star in the movie series is the iconic James Bond actor Daniel Craig, though his role is not mentioned yet. 

    The Netflix CEO said Gerwig’s Narnia movies will be “bigger and bolder”

    Tweet criticizing potential Narnia reboot, comparing it with Harry Potter, stirring outrage.

    Image credits: IndianKid23

    Four children in winter attire stand in a snowy forest scene from the 'Narnia' reboot, sparking gender swap rumors.

    Image credits: Disney Plus

    Greta Gerwig is set to write and direct two Narnia movies. The first of the series will be released on Thanksgiving 2026 before eventually premiering on Netflix. The streaming platform announced in 2018 that it had purchased the rights to all seven books of the popular series. 

    In an interview with Time, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said Gerwig’s Narnia movies “won’t be counter to how the audience may have imagined those worlds, but it will be bigger and bolder than they thought.” Sarandos also described Gerwig’s world-building as “rooted in faith,” much like Lewis’ original material.

    The film will be Gerwig’s first directorial work since Barbie, a comedy-fantasy hit starring Margot Robbie that earned over $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office in 2023. 

    Gerwig shared that she is interested in “embracing the paradox of the worlds” that C.S. Lewis created

    Children from the 'Narnia' reboot sitting at a table with lit candles and food, sparking gender swap rumors.

    Image credits: Disney Plus

    In the same interview, Gerwig shared her insights on C.S. Lewis’s creation of Narnia and his literary genius. Speaking to Time, Gerwig said, “It’s connected to the folklore and fairy stories of England, but it’s a combination of different traditions.

    “As a child, you accept the whole thing—that you’re in this land of Narnia, there’s fauns, and then Father Christmas shows up. It doesn’t even occur to you that it’s not schematic.

    “I’m interested in embracing the paradox of the worlds that Lewis created, because that’s what’s so compelling about them,” she added.

    Online users were upset over the possibility of Meryl Streep voicing Aslan

    Comment expressing outrage over gender swap rumors in 'Narnia' reboot.

    Comment highlighting gender swap outrage over 'Narnia' reboot: "Aslan is a male lion, not a lioness!

    Comment reflecting outrage over rumored gender swap in 'Narnia' reboot.

    Comment expressing outrage over gender swap rumors in 'Narnia' reboot.

    Melissa's comment expressing outrage over Narnia reboot gender swap rumors.

    Comment expressing outrage over 'Narnia' reboot gender swap rumors.

    Comment expressing outrage over the rumored gender swap in the 'Narnia' reboot.

    Comment expressing outrage over 'Narnia' reboot and casting choice.

    Comment about gender swap rumors in 'Narnia' reboot sparking fan outrage, mentioning actress name and box office concerns.

    Comment about gender swap rumors in Narnia reboot, mentioning changing Aslan to a lioness.

    Comment on Narnia reboot, expressing lack of surprise over story accuracy.

    Comment criticizes Netflix's approach to 'Narnia' reboot amid gender swap rumors.

    Comment criticizes character changes in 'Narnia' reboot amid gender swap rumors, sparking massive outrage.

    Comment on Narnia reboot gender swap rumors, expressing strong opinions on casting choices.

    Comment expressing outrage over gender swap rumors in 'Narnia' reboot.

    Comment on gender swap in 'Narnia' reboot sparks outrage; mentions Gerwig and Streep's voice.

    Comment discussing film adaptations and anticipation for a 'Narnia' reboot amid gender swap rumors.

    Comment on gender swap in animated films amid 'Narnia' reboot controversy.

    Comment discussing gender swap rumors in the 'Narnia' reboot, mentioning casting and adaptation choices.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing gender swap rumors on 'Narnia' reboot with a hashtag #IAmHereAustralia.

    People Also Ask

    • What is the significance of Aslan's character in "The Chronicles of Narnia"? Aslan, a lion in "The Chronicles of Narnia," is a central figure representing good, authority, and sacrifice. He symbolizes Jesus Christ, highlighting themes of redemption and moral guidance in the series.
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    luke_19 avatar
    Luke
    Luke
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    https://www.change.org/p/preserve-the-gender-of-aslan-in-greta-gerwig-s-upcoming-narnia-film pettition to change this.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just make all characters disabled trans black lesbians and have done with it!

    emmabuchanan_1 avatar
    Emma B
    Emma B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You just need the comment from the outraged person who claimed women shouldn't be making Narnia to know which side you should be on this.

    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Writing off a whole subset of opinions due to one person seems to be quite an extremist point of view in and of itself.

