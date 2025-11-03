Only Language Geniuses Will Recognize All 25 Foreign Greetings And Farewells

ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t need to be a multilingual expert to have heard “ni hao” and “sayōnara” before. These sayings have become widely known in popular culture, and some others have even been adopted into the daily vocabulary of many English speakers. However, not everyone can identify the language from which these greetings and farewells originate.

This test will evaluate your ability to recognize “hellos” and “goodbyes” from languages all around the world, as well as your capability to identify which are more formal and which are laid-back and casual. Ready to begin?

🚀💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡🚀

RELATED:

Smiling woman in vibrant traditional dress waving hand outdoors, representing foreign greetings and farewells for language geniuses.

Share icon

Photo credits: Chris wade NTEZICIMPA