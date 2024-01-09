”I Will Never Forget This”: Grandparents Love Their Adult Grandkids Surprising Them With Sleepovers

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet can be a strange place, especially with some very bizarre videos floating around. Fortunately, there a few wholesome trends that remind us how beautiful life can be. “Sleepover at grandparents” took TikTok by storm just before the holiday season and hasn’t stopped yet, bringing smiles and happy tears to everyone involved.

The “Sleepover at grandparents” trend is taking the internet by storm

In this newest trend, adult cousins collaborate to surprise their grandparents on a random evening. They storm the homes of their pops and nana, clad in pajamas, carrying snacks and board games in preparation for, as the kids say, an epic night.

Grandparents’ reactions go from shock to joy and delight. Most of the grandparents in the videos are seen just winding down for the night, relaxing in their home, when their grandkids burst through the door, almost jumping into the loving embrace of their elderly family members.

One of the grandmas, Pam Fair, 67, was among those who had unexpected visitors.

“My daughter Brandi had mentioned that my grandkids wanted to come by that night but they didn’t so I washed my makeup off and put on my pajamas,” Pam recalled in an interview.

Then the doorbell rang and in walked her three grandchildren and their partners. Pam’s reaction was captured in Brandi’s TikTok, which has since gathered over 5M views.

“Surprised their Nana with a sleepover. They haven’t done this since they were little,” Brandi wrote in a caption.

Adult grandchildren, dressed in pajamas and with a handful of snacks, show up unexpectedly at their grandparents’ homes

When the grandchildren were little and Brandi worked nights as a nurse, the little ones had constant sleepovers at their grandparents’ home. Many fond memories were created during those nights and probably too much sugar was consumed, but of course, it was kept a secret from their mom. That’s the code of any good grandparent.

Sadly, their beloved grandpa Larry passed away in 2012. He absolutely adored his grandkids. “He thought the sun rose and set with those children,” Pam recalled.

Grandma Pam has been lonely ever since. But her grandchildren never forgot the love she poured into them, visiting her every so often. But this sleepover was magical, taking everyone back in time to when times were simpler. Everyone needs those days when you can just hide in your childhood home while your family takes care of you.

That night, they all played bingo and laughed at old photos, recalling their happy childhood. In the morning, Pam got up early to cook biscuits and gravy – she couldn’t let anyone go hungry.

“I will never forget this,” Pam said.

Grandparents’ shock quickly turns into joy as they see their beloved grandkids who are excited to spend quality time with them

“I will never forget this,” shared one grandma whose grandkids visited her

Over in New Jersey, some other mischievous grandkids were planning a wholesome prank on their unsuspecting grandparents. Julia Galluccio and her five cousins met on Christmas Day at a local gas station, where they bought snacks and changed into pajamas.

“Me and my 19 cousins would sleep at our grandparents’ house as children. I recently showed my brother an old sleepover video, so we got a group text together.”

Grandpa Matt couldn’t hide his delight seeing his grandkids in pajamas. “We got couches, we got beds, we’ve got everything!” he exclaimed, reassuring them that there is enough space for everyone.

Grandma Kathleen supplied everyone with cozy robes and plenty of desserts and the family spent the night watching the movie Klaus.

“My grandparents were so excited,” shared Julia. “It’s been so long since we’ve been together like this.”

“My grandparents were so excited. It’s been so long since we’ve been together like this,” said one participant in this trend

People in the comments shared their stories about sleepovers at their grandparents’ place. “We are 13 cousins in my family, last time we slept all together at my grandparents’ house, both cried of how happy they were to have us all there,” wrote one user.

“I still sleepover at my grandparents’ with my cousins to this day,” wrote another.

Sadly, the majority of comments were bittersweet, people wishing they could have one last sleepover with heir grandparents. It is unfair how short our time with them is. But why do we get so attached to them? Surely, it has something to do with the best pancakes at their house?

While the pancakes might be amazing, it’s their unconditional love and quality time they spend with grandchildren. While parents are pursuing their career or education, grandparents have more time to socialize with kids, get to know them and become a trusted person. I still remember being upset that my mom didn’t know what Beyblades were and my grandparents gave me one the next week because they knew how obsessed I was.

Grandparents are the true treasure of life; trends like these remind us of the importance of quality time with them

According to a study conducted by University of Oxford, kids who have close relationships with grandparents usually have fewer emotional and behavioral issues. They find it easier to interact with others and have less problems maintaining relationships.

Plus, grandparents usually teach kids neat tricks at board games.

Hopefully, this trend will continue to grow, bringing smiles to lonely grandparents and strengthening family bonds.

