“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild
While many see eggs as a strange addition to the religious part of Easter, there is an alleged connection between the empty tomb and a cracked egg. This does mean that chocolate eggs represent us eating the tomb which doesn’t really make any sense. But getting that special chocolate is a highlight for many kids and a cause of drama if they get passed over.
A mother shared her story of learning that grandma had decided that only one grandchild was going to get an easter egg. On the surface, this looks like blatant favoritism, but the two excluded individuals were considerably older. A lively discussion ensued in the comments, as readers debated whether the mom was right to be concerned.
More info: Mumsnet
Kids are particularly sensitive to favoritism in all of its forms and gifts from grandma are no exception
A mom asked the internet if they thought it was strange that grandma decided to only buy an easter egg for one grandchild
Did anyone bother to ask to 20 and 16yo how they felt about this? Coz if it was me, i wouldn't give a toss. I'd be happy to see my grandma and remember i'm lucky she's still around. So what if they went on a trip and *dear lord* eat out regularly - it's their money isn't it? And if grandma thinks the 20 and 16yo are too old for eggs, she has a right to an opinion as well. The only people affected in this are the 2 kids... so ask them about it instead of asking the whole internet what everyone else thinks. jeez. i shall now have a coke and a smile and shut the hell up :)
I'm a US American, and I am clearly missing something here. Is it a tradition in the UK to buy a chocolate egg for each person that costs TWENTY POUNDS?? In the US we just give them a little basket of candy that costs like 5 to 10 dollars!
You can get Easter eggs here for under £5.
