Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild
32points
Parenting, Relationships4 hours ago

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

Justin Sandberg and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

While many see eggs as a strange addition to the religious part of Easter, there is an alleged connection between the empty tomb and a cracked egg. This does mean that chocolate eggs represent us eating the tomb which doesn’t really make any sense. But getting that special chocolate is a highlight for many kids and a cause of drama if they get passed over.

A mother shared her story of learning that grandma had decided that only one grandchild was going to get an easter egg. On the surface, this looks like blatant favoritism, but the two excluded individuals were considerably older. A lively discussion ensued in the comments, as readers debated whether the mom was right to be concerned.
More info: Mumsnet

Kids are particularly sensitive to favoritism in all of its forms and gifts from grandma are no exception

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

Image credits: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA (not the actual photo)

A mom asked the internet if they thought it was strange that grandma decided to only buy an easter egg for one grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

Image credits: Owlyhedgehog

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch (not the actual photo)

OP gave some follow-up, while commenters were divided over the grandmother’s actions

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

“She Is The Grandmother, Wouldn’t She Want To?”: Mom Is Surprised When Grandma Only Buys Easter Egg For One Grandchild

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did anyone bother to ask to 20 and 16yo how they felt about this? Coz if it was me, i wouldn't give a toss. I'd be happy to see my grandma and remember i'm lucky she's still around. So what if they went on a trip and *dear lord* eat out regularly - it's their money isn't it? And if grandma thinks the 20 and 16yo are too old for eggs, she has a right to an opinion as well. The only people affected in this are the 2 kids... so ask them about it instead of asking the whole internet what everyone else thinks. jeez. i shall now have a coke and a smile and shut the hell up :)

2
2points
reply
Ash
Ash
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a US American, and I am clearly missing something here. Is it a tradition in the UK to buy a chocolate egg for each person that costs TWENTY POUNDS?? In the US we just give them a little basket of candy that costs like 5 to 10 dollars!

0
0points
reply
Jack S
Jack S
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can get Easter eggs here for under £5.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did anyone bother to ask to 20 and 16yo how they felt about this? Coz if it was me, i wouldn't give a toss. I'd be happy to see my grandma and remember i'm lucky she's still around. So what if they went on a trip and *dear lord* eat out regularly - it's their money isn't it? And if grandma thinks the 20 and 16yo are too old for eggs, she has a right to an opinion as well. The only people affected in this are the 2 kids... so ask them about it instead of asking the whole internet what everyone else thinks. jeez. i shall now have a coke and a smile and shut the hell up :)

2
2points
reply
Ash
Ash
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a US American, and I am clearly missing something here. Is it a tradition in the UK to buy a chocolate egg for each person that costs TWENTY POUNDS?? In the US we just give them a little basket of candy that costs like 5 to 10 dollars!

0
0points
reply
Jack S
Jack S
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can get Easter eggs here for under £5.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda