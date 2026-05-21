Who Is Gotye? Gotye is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, known for his eclectic, sample-based indie pop. His intricate arrangements and emotive vocals often explore themes of connection and loss. His 2011 single “Somebody That I Used to Know” became a global phenomenon. The track topped charts worldwide, with its striking animated music video accumulating billions of views.

Full Name Wouter André De Backer Gender Male Relationship Status Dating Tasha Parker Nationality Australian Education Parade College

Early Life and Education Born in Bruges, Belgium, Wouter André De Backer moved to Australia at age two, settling in Melbourne where his parents encouraged his musical interests. He developed a passion for drums and piano early on. He attended Parade College in Bundoora for secondary school, later exploring music further. His creative path was significantly influenced by a neighbor who provided him with a large collection of old records.

Notable Relationships Gotye has been in a long-term relationship with musician Tasha Parker since 2007. Their connection reportedly began during a tour in Kununurra, fostering both personal and creative inspiration. He has no publicly confirmed children from this or any other relationship. Gotye and Parker have collaborated musically, with Parker inspiring some of his work and receiving production contributions for her own.

Career Highlights Gotye’s third studio album, Making Mirrors, earned three Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year for “Somebody That I Used to Know” and Best Alternative Music Album. The album achieved significant global chart success, selling millions of copies worldwide. Beyond his solo work, Gotye is a founding member of the Melbourne indie-pop trio The Basics, releasing multiple studio albums. He also launched the record label Forgotten Futures, dedicated to preserving rare musical instruments and performing electronic music by Jean-Jacques Perrey.