Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious
LinkedIn is the place where delulu corporate dreams come true. Nowhere else will you find people communicating in unnatural and borderline ridiculous corporate jargon the way they do on LinkedIn. The platform boasts over one billion users in over 200 countries, but there's one thing that unites them all: an unhealthy obsession with buzzwords like "disruption" and "growth mindset."
Recently, someone created a tool that works just like Google Translate but can convert simple sentences like "I hate my job" or "I just got fired" into "LinkedIn speak." People online quickly fell in love with it and started sharing the most ridiculous prompts they could think of. Bored Panda collected the funniest ones here for you to enjoy!
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As part of my personal upscaling agenda, I've recently acquired a financial windfall in a nontransparent procurement.
The translator that everyone is talking about was created by the search engine Kagi. LinkedIn Speak isn't the only language that the tool is capable of translating. It works just like Google Translate or any other kind of translating software: you input text in one language and get a translation in another. It supports 284 languages, and LinkedIn Speak happens to be one of them.
Kagi was founded in 2018 by Vladimir Prelovac in Palo Alto, California. The search engine launched in 2022, but the LinkedIn language translator has been available only for a few days as of March 20th. Kagi seems to be trying to rival Google to become the number one search engine. Perhaps this little fun feature is the key?
Don't think so because I live in Europe. I'll be taking my six weeks paid leave and if you attempt to contact me about anything work related during this time, I'll have you before an employment tribunal so quick you won't know what day it is.
Kagi also has other quirky languages in its generator. Some include Reddit Speak, Klingon, and other English dialects like Middle English and Scottish Gaelic. For those who are familiar with Kagi, this LinkedIn translator seems like a clever joke.
"Is this an early April Fool's joke by Kagi?" one netizen asked. "Transforming text between different languages and styles is the thing LLMs are exceptionally good at, so I don't think it's interesting on a technical level," they observed.
Nevertheless, it's good promotion for the brand. Perhaps creating such a generator is not so hard, but the joke of it all might just be worth it. And the translator works both ways, so the next time you need help understanding what your HR department is throwing at you with their cryptically worded messages, try out Kagi!
Honestly, the anti-AI people confuse me the same way I am confused by the anti-digital photo, or the anti-digital art, and all the other anti-techs. Just because life changes with new tech and people have to get new jobs and industries change and shift, doesn't mean their opinion invalidates the ease of creative expression each advancement provides the common person. Study up... people used to say nothing was real art, even going back to the advancement of the printing press making "everyone an author".
Your not overweight, sweetheart. It's just that your overwhelming assets cannot be managed by standard protocols without thoughtful scaling.
I didn't mean to hit my Father in the head with a hatchet 3 to 17 times. I was merely optimizing his cranial expansion in a unique and expedited trajectory.
It's now an open secret that LinkedIn's culture has become quite weird. As Coco Khan of The Guardian put it, it's "Stepford Wives, employment edition." If you were to look on Reddit, they're referring to LinkedIn users as "NPCs" and their behavior as "cultish." Even other LinkedIn users have written about LinkedIn folks acting weird and cringey.
I'm not avoiding you, David. It's just that I'm currently in a stealth-mode, optimization phase.
If you're ever on LinkedIn, you'll notice that CEOs, managers, and hiring professionals are the top posters. Regular users either use it as a platform for their CVs or to check what that one classmate is doing now with their career 15 years later.
Fadeke Adegbuyi hits the nail on the head in her essay "LinkedIn's Alternate Universe": everything on the platform seems performative. Although that's true for all social media platforms in some capacity, professionalism, job hunting, and networking are what we need to do, not something we do for fun.
So, the people who post NPC-like essays and messages on LinkedIn are seen as incredibly cringy and off-putting. No normal person wants to hustle more than absolutely necessary, and this constant romanticization of "optimization" and "maximum impact" gets tiring really fast.
Every platform has its royalty," Adebuyi writes. "On Instagram, it's influencers, foodies, and photographers. Twitter belongs to the founders, journalists, celebrities, and comedians. On LinkedIn, it’s hiring managers, recruiters, and business owners who hold power on the platform and have the ear of the people. The depravity of a platform where HR Managers are the rockstars speaks for itself."
Whats the blurred word? It doesn’t seem to be any swear word that i can identify 😭
There's the corporate malaise right there: significant value to shareholders... how about concentrating on delivering value to *customers*?
Shorter translation: Full'o'sh*t, therefore ideal candidate for management.
Thank you for sharing this insightful article! It’s great to have such valuable resources curated in one place—definitely saves a lot of time. Appreciate the contribution to the community! 🚀 #KnowledgeSharing #Networking #Efficiency
The program is a office poet. Each piece carefully crafted to provide optimum expression of the original architectural concept. Lol
Thank you for sharing this insightful article! It’s great to have such valuable resources curated in one place—definitely saves a lot of time. Appreciate the contribution to the community! 🚀 #KnowledgeSharing #Networking #Efficiency
The program is a office poet. Each piece carefully crafted to provide optimum expression of the original architectural concept. Lol