Someone Made A Google Translator For Linkedin And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

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LinkedIn is the place where delulu corporate dreams come true. Nowhere else will you find people communicating in unnatural and borderline ridiculous corporate jargon the way they do on LinkedIn. The platform boasts over one billion users in over 200 countries, but there's one thing that unites them all: an unhealthy obsession with buzzwords like "disruption" and "growth mindset."

Recently, someone created a tool that works just like Google Translate but can convert simple sentences like "I hate my job" or "I just got fired" into "LinkedIn speak." People online quickly fell in love with it and started sharing the most ridiculous prompts they could think of. Bored Panda collected the funniest ones here for you to enjoy!

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#1

Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

kanavtwt Report

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LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As part of my personal upscaling agenda, I've recently acquired a financial windfall in a nontransparent procurement.

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    #2

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Vladiana Apetroaie Report

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    #3

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    . Report

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    The translator that everyone is talking about was created by the search engine Kagi. LinkedIn Speak isn't the only language that the tool is capable of translating. It works just like Google Translate or any other kind of translating software: you input text in one language and get a translation in another. It supports 284 languages, and LinkedIn Speak happens to be one of them.

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    Kagi was founded in 2018 by Vladimir Prelovac in Palo Alto, California. The search engine launched in 2022, but the LinkedIn language translator has been available only for a few days as of March 20th. Kagi seems to be trying to rival Google to become the number one search engine. Perhaps this little fun feature is the key?
    #4

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Ciara Keith Report

    19points
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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't think so because I live in Europe. I'll be taking my six weeks paid leave and if you attempt to contact me about anything work related during this time, I'll have you before an employment tribunal so quick you won't know what day it is.

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    #5

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Johnathon Reyes Report

    12points
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    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. She just wants to be home with her cats. Period.

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    #6

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Jesse Bookhout Report

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    Kagi also has other quirky languages in its generator. Some include Reddit Speak, Klingon, and other English dialects like Middle English and Scottish Gaelic. For those who are familiar with Kagi, this LinkedIn translator seems like a clever joke.

    "Is this an early April Fool's joke by Kagi?" one netizen asked. "Transforming text between different languages and styles is the thing LLMs are exceptionally good at, so I don't think it's interesting on a technical level," they observed.

    Nevertheless, it's good promotion for the brand. Perhaps creating such a generator is not so hard, but the joke of it all might just be worth it. And the translator works both ways, so the next time you need help understanding what your HR department is throwing at you with their cryptically worded messages, try out Kagi!
    #7

    Someone Made A Google Translator For Linkedin And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

    Isaiah Hankel﻿ Report

    11points
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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, the anti-AI people confuse me the same way I am confused by the anti-digital photo, or the anti-digital art, and all the other anti-techs. Just because life changes with new tech and people have to get new jobs and industries change and shift, doesn't mean their opinion invalidates the ease of creative expression each advancement provides the common person. Study up... people used to say nothing was real art, even going back to the advancement of the printing press making "everyone an author".

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    #8

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    Katie Rose Report

    10points
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    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your not overweight, sweetheart. It's just that your overwhelming assets cannot be managed by standard protocols without thoughtful scaling.

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    #9

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Que Que Kharí Report

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    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't mean to hit my Father in the head with a hatchet 3 to 17 times. I was merely optimizing his cranial expansion in a unique and expedited trajectory.

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    It's now an open secret that LinkedIn's culture has become quite weird. As Coco Khan of The Guardian put it, it's "Stepford Wives, employment edition." If you were to look on Reddit, they're referring to LinkedIn users as "NPCs" and their behavior as "cultish." Even other LinkedIn users have written about LinkedIn folks acting weird and cringey.
    #10

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Ronald Williams Report

    9points
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    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not avoiding you, David. It's just that I'm currently in a stealth-mode, optimization phase.

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    #11

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Kieron Crosbie Report

    9points
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    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one has finished me off 🤣🤣

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    #12

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Tom Emmett Report

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    If you're ever on LinkedIn, you'll notice that CEOs, managers, and hiring professionals are the top posters. Regular users either use it as a platform for their CVs or to check what that one classmate is doing now with their career 15 years later.

    Fadeke Adegbuyi hits the nail on the head in her essay "LinkedIn's Alternate Universe": everything on the platform seems performative. Although that's true for all social media platforms in some capacity, professionalism, job hunting, and networking are what we need to do, not something we do for fun.
    #13

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Katie Rose Report

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    #14

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Beba Report

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    #15

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    John Clark Chua Report

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    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, I want to put my face on a bigly gold coin.

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    So, the people who post NPC-like essays and messages on LinkedIn are seen as incredibly cringy and off-putting. No normal person wants to hustle more than absolutely necessary, and this constant romanticization of "optimization" and "maximum impact" gets tiring really fast.

    Every platform has its royalty," Adebuyi writes. "On Instagram, it's influencers, foodies, and photographers. Twitter belongs to the founders, journalists, celebrities, and comedians. On LinkedIn, it’s hiring managers, recruiters, and business owners who hold power on the platform and have the ear of the people. The depravity of a platform where HR Managers are the rockstars speaks for itself."

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    #16

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Theodore Tsirpanis Report

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    #17

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Chava Raizel Report

    6points
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    #18

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Enrico Velasco Report

    6points
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    #19

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    MrJasonMason Report

    6points
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    #20

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    MrJasonMason Report

    6points
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    #21

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    todayyearsold Report

    6points
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    #22

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    todayyearsold Report

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    katar13 avatar
    Elio
    Elio
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it a sports betting thing? Seems popular with men who have a*******n tendencies

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    #23

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Marat Muratov Report

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    #24

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Precious Nyambo Report

    5points
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    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I upvoted this because I liked the "translation" but as for the principle behind clothes being part of causality for any of that is: 🤮

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    #25

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    todayyearsold Report

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    #26

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    todayyearsold Report

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    #27

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    todayyearsold Report

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    #28

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    todayyearsold Report

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    starlight-hd avatar
    EmbersAreOut
    EmbersAreOut
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Horizontal networking” is SENDING ME

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    #29

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    lcamtuf Report

    5points
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    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have just consumed a high impact beigel. This beigel was upscaled with sesame seeds.

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    #30

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    oxymorrrona Report

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    #31

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    bewestphal Report

    5points
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    #32

    Linkedin Translator

    Chuckingstuff Report

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    #33

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Emma Carney Report

    4points
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    #34

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Vyx Santos Report

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    #35

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Sean Tong Report

    4points
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    starlight-hd avatar
    EmbersAreOut
    EmbersAreOut
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whats the blurred word? It doesn’t seem to be any swear word that i can identify 😭

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    #36

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Stephen Costigan Report

    4points
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    #37

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    todayyearsold Report

    4points
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    #38

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Test1509631 Report

    4points
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    #39

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    TomNormanCohen Report

    4points
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    #40

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    MaeplesyrupArts Report

    4points
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    #41

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Lilly Lillium Report

    3points
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    kathybrooke avatar
    Kathy Brooke
    Kathy Brooke
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely the key takeaway is the pie?

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    #42

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Sylvia-Grace Fonfara Report

    3points
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's the corporate malaise right there: significant value to shareholders... how about concentrating on delivering value to *customers*?

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    #43

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Stephen Cheng Report

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    #44

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Brenton Rucker Report

    3points
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    #45

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    Danny Callahan Report

    3points
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    #46

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    MrJasonMason Report

    3points
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    #47

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    todayyearsold Report

    3points
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    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "support network" (parents), "strategic partner"... Seeing personal relationships purely as assets is the most terrifying aspect of all the questionable wordings here! 😕

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    #48

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    ola_tuliof Report

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    #49

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    craigbob99 Report

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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shorter translation: Full'o'sh*t, therefore ideal candidate for management.

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    #50

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    juice0x Report

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    #51

    Google-Translator-Linkedin-Funny

    craigbob99 Report

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    #52

    Nobody Asked But Found On Twitter Someone Made Google Translate For Linkedin Speak, I Ran One Of Clom’s Most Famous Lines Through It

    Coolve Report

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