Someone Made A Google Translator For Linkedin And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

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LinkedIn is the place where delulu corporate dreams come true. Nowhere else will you find people communicating in unnatural and borderline ridiculous corporate jargon the way they do on LinkedIn. The platform boasts over one billion users in over 200 countries, but there's one thing that unites them all: an unhealthy obsession with buzzwords like "disruption" and "growth mindset."

Recently, someone created a tool that works just like Google Translate but can convert simple sentences like "I hate my job" or "I just got fired" into "LinkedIn speak." People online quickly fell in love with it and started sharing the most ridiculous prompts they could think of. Bored Panda collected the funniest ones here for you to enjoy!