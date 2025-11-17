“My Dream Got Taken Away”: Glenn Powell Reveals Emotional Reason Why He Flew UPS Driver To SNL

ADVERTISEMENT

Glen Powell had a special someone by his side during his Saturday Night Live gig.

The 37-year-old actor made his SNL hosting debut, sharing a special story with his audience about a UPS driver named Mitch.

“Love Glen Powell!! Such [an] AWESOME thing to do!!!” a fan commented after the episode.

RELATED:

Glen Powell had a special someone by his side during his Saturday Night Live

Glenn Powell smiling and waving, wearing sunglasses and a denim jacket, sharing emotional reason for flying UPS driver to SNL.

Image credits: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Highlights Glen Powell made his SNL hosting debut on November 15.

The actor said he flew a UPS driver named Mitch to New York to attend the show.

Fans praised him after he shared the story of why he wanted to prove he wasn't “crazy” to Mitch.

“That seemed like a very nice thing to do!” one commented online

Glen Powell hosted SNL on November 15, delivering a monologue that went viral due to the UPS driver

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor explained that he was sitting with his family on a porch in 2021 when he first got a call to host the late-night comedy series as part of the promotion for Top Gun: Maverick.

Glenn Powell on stage at SNL, speaking emotionally about flying UPS driver and sharing his dream story.

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

“I was actually supposed to host four years ago for Top Gun: Maverick,” he said during his monologue over the weekend.

The Running Man star explained that after the phone call, the UPS driver named Mitch had just pulled up and stumbled upon the family celebrating.

The actor said he was supposed to make his SNL hosting debut four years back

Glenn Powell shares emotional reason why he flew UPS driver to SNL during heartfelt monologue on stage.

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was like, ‘What is going on?’ and I was like, ‘I’m hosting SNL.’ And he was like, ‘Are you serious?’ And I was like, ‘Yep, Christmas episode, tune in!’” he said.

Mitch even posed with him and his family for a selfie to “mark the occasion.”

However, things didn’t go as planned.

UPS driver Mitch posed with the family after Glen got the call in 2021

Glenn Powell with group smiling in front of UPS truck, celebrating flying UPS driver to SNL event outdoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Comment from Dylan Armani Longoria about the UPS driver, referencing a hidden message or story related to Glenn Powell and SNL.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My dream got taken away, Top Gun got delayed because of COVID, so SNL had to take their offer back,” the actor said.

SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels said without Top Gun, “no one will know who the F you are,” Glen recalled.

Glenn Powell shares emotional reason why he flew UPS driver to SNL during a heartfelt SNL segment.

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Comment from Jimmy Davis about UPS driver timing around holidays, highlighting emotional reason Glenn Powell flew UPS driver to SNL.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I didn’t end up hosting, which meant that for four years, this UPS driver was just going around saying, ‘Glen Powell is a liar!’” the actor continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four years later, Glen once again got a call to host SNL, and he felt it was time to prove to Mitch that he was “not crazy.”

Luckily, his sisters were ready to help him out.

The Running Man actor flew Mitch to New York so he could sit in the audience and finally see that he was “not crazy”

Glenn Powell smiling and taking a selfie with a UPS driver on stage during an emotional SNL moment.

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Comment from Annie Freres praising Glenn Powell for his heartfelt story about flying a UPS driver to SNL.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My sisters tracked him down. The women in my family are terrifying,” he said. “They found the cell number of this UPS guy. His name is Mitch.”

“So to prove to Mitch that I am not a liar, I flew him all the way to New York…He thought it was a scam, but he still came, and he’s sitting in the audience tonight,” he continued.

Glenn Powell seated in a suit, looking thoughtful, revealing emotional reason behind flying UPS driver to SNL.

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising Glenn Powell’s performance on SNL, highlighting his humor and energy in every skit

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitch then delightfully joined Glen onstage and posed for another selfie, completing the full-circle moment.

“I had to wait my entire life, plus four years, to be here,” Glen added. “But if I have learned anything, it is that the best things in life don’t happen overnight, and no one knows that better than UPS.”

The Anyone But You star previously made a cameo appearance on the show in 2024.

Fans praised the 37-year-old actor for his SNL appearance

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Fans praised Glen for flying the delivery worker to New York for the show.

“You’re my hero! The story and appearance of the UPS guy is ‘GREAT’!! NOW, I’ll remember your name, but mainly your heart,” one commented online.

Another said, “That all is a pretty great story. And fun add on to his first time hosting.”

“I loved this moment and this episode so much. What a fun sweet guy. The interviews he’s done the past week and this show really humanized him for me,” said another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glen recently made a dark confession about Hollywood during an episode of Hot Ones last week

Glenn Powell explaining emotional reason behind flying UPS driver to SNL in a casual talk setting.

Image credits: First We Feast

ADVERTISEMENT

Glen recently went viral for a chaotic moment on the Hot Ones.

During the episode last week, the actor misheard a question from the host and wound up sharing a dark confession about Hollywood.

As Glen and the host were making their way through the spicy wings, they began discussing terms associated with action movies.

Glenn Powell emotional, holding glass of milk during hot sauce challenge, revealing UPS driver story for SNL moment.

Image credits: First We Feast

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Evans asked the actor about the phrase “jerk-vest,” referencing a stunt harness that yanks performers through the air

Glen sat dumbfounded and asked, “I’m sorry, what?! … I thought you said jerk-fest!”

He burst out laughing and said, “Oh my God. I’m like, ‘That’s how you make it in Hollywood!’ Oh sh**! We don’t talk about that!”

“How much did UPS pay him to do this?” one critic asked

Glenn Powell sharing emotional reason behind flying UPS driver to SNL, highlighting dream and heartfelt story moment

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing Glenn Powell’s emotional reason for flying a UPS driver to SNL.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text screenshot showing a comment about Mitch, relating to an emotional story involving Glenn Powell and a UPS driver flown to SNL.

Text post showing a comment about UPS, mentioning everyone forgetting about Louisville.

Comment referencing UPS and aviation tragedy, linking to Glenn Powell's emotional reason for flying UPS driver to SNL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing a delivery driver's wish for a similar emotional experience as Glenn Powell flying a UPS driver to SNL.

ADVERTISEMENT

User iEatMashedPotatoes commenting on securing future bag streams amid flop films in an online discussion thread.

Glenn Powell sharing an emotional story about flying a UPS driver to SNL, revealing his lost dream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glenn Powell sharing an emotional story about flying a UPS driver to SNL, revealing his dream taken away.

Glenn Powell sharing the emotional reason he flew a UPS driver to SNL, highlighting his dream being taken away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glenn Powell and UPS driver smiling together, highlighting emotional reason behind flying driver to SNL appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about bringing someone to a church potluck, humorously noting grandmas fighting to introduce him to their granddaughter.

Glenn Powell sharing emotional reason for flying UPS driver to SNL, highlighting dream and heartfelt moment.

Comment from user Charming_Cry3472 expressing admiration for Glenn Powell’s kind gesture involving a UPS driver and SNL.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Glenn Powell sharing an emotional story about flying a UPS driver to SNL, expressing his dream being taken away.