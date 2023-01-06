Guy Thinks His Girlfriend’s “Exception” Celebrity Is A Joke, But Then She Actually Sleeps With Him

Trust is an essential component of any romantic relationship. It allows partners to feel secure and confident in their significant other’s love and commitment. Without trust, it can be difficult for them to succeed as a couple since even the smallest of breaches can lead to feelings of betrayal and hurt.

This is exemplified in a Reddit post, in which a man shares their heartbreak after discovering that their girlfriend had slept with her celebrity crush. His confession on the subreddit ‘True Off My Chest‘ serves as a reminder that even the most seemingly solid connections can be fragile, and that it is important for people to communicate openly and honestly with their better half in order to avoid misunderstandings and sorrow.

Image credits: Andrew Neel (not the actual photo)

Image source: bobby hendry (not the actual photo)

Image source: Kidawesome1134

People have been really sorry for the man and said that he should probably break up with his girlfriend