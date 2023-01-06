Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Thinks His Girlfriend’s “Exception” Celebrity Is A Joke, But Then She Actually Sleeps With Him
27points
Relationships4 hours ago

Guy Thinks His Girlfriend’s “Exception” Celebrity Is A Joke, But Then She Actually Sleeps With Him

Kotryna Brašiškytė and
Rokas Laurinavičius

Trust is an essential component of any romantic relationship. It allows partners to feel secure and confident in their significant other’s love and commitment. Without trust, it can be difficult for them to succeed as a couple since even the smallest of breaches can lead to feelings of betrayal and hurt.

This is exemplified in a Reddit post, in which a man shares their heartbreak after discovering that their girlfriend had slept with her celebrity crush. His confession on the subreddit ‘True Off My Chest‘ serves as a reminder that even the most seemingly solid connections can be fragile, and that it is important for people to communicate openly and honestly with their better half in order to avoid misunderstandings and sorrow.

Image credits: Andrew Neel (not the actual photo)

Image source: bobby hendry (not the actual photo)

Image source: Kidawesome1134

People have been really sorry for the man and said that he should probably break up with his girlfriend

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Damon
Damon
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, I would dump her. Not because she cheated, but because she wanted to f**k a YouTuber.

0
0points
reply
Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree with OP - cheating isn't cool -- but "she tainted my memory of her" comes off as an odd way of expressing themselves.

0
0points
reply
Javel!
Javel!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What does it mean when they call her "groupie" in the comments? (Honest question, not a native speaker.)

0
0points
reply
Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's basically a fan of someone, but has connotations of fans that are willing (and want) to sleep with the celebrity.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
