Guy Thinks His Girlfriend’s “Exception” Celebrity Is A Joke, But Then She Actually Sleeps With Him
Trust is an essential component of any romantic relationship. It allows partners to feel secure and confident in their significant other’s love and commitment. Without trust, it can be difficult for them to succeed as a couple since even the smallest of breaches can lead to feelings of betrayal and hurt.
This is exemplified in a Reddit post, in which a man shares their heartbreak after discovering that their girlfriend had slept with her celebrity crush. His confession on the subreddit ‘True Off My Chest‘ serves as a reminder that even the most seemingly solid connections can be fragile, and that it is important for people to communicate openly and honestly with their better half in order to avoid misunderstandings and sorrow.
Image credits: Andrew Neel (not the actual photo)
Image source: bobby hendry (not the actual photo)
Image source: Kidawesome1134
Well, I would dump her. Not because she cheated, but because she wanted to f**k a YouTuber.
I agree with OP - cheating isn't cool -- but "she tainted my memory of her" comes off as an odd way of expressing themselves.
What does it mean when they call her "groupie" in the comments? (Honest question, not a native speaker.)
It's basically a fan of someone, but has connotations of fans that are willing (and want) to sleep with the celebrity.
Well, I would dump her. Not because she cheated, but because she wanted to f**k a YouTuber.
I agree with OP - cheating isn't cool -- but "she tainted my memory of her" comes off as an odd way of expressing themselves.
What does it mean when they call her "groupie" in the comments? (Honest question, not a native speaker.)
It's basically a fan of someone, but has connotations of fans that are willing (and want) to sleep with the celebrity.