Guy Refuses To Cook For Picky Girlfriend Anymore, She Throws A Tantrum: “Eats Like A 7-Year-Old”
Woman holding a bowl of salad pinching her nose in disgust, reflecting picky eating and food refusal frustration.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Refuses To Cook For Picky Girlfriend Anymore, She Throws A Tantrum: “Eats Like A 7-Year-Old”

Living with a partner means sharing everything from bathrooms to meals, so one learns how to adjust their daily rhythms to someone else’s pretty quickly, otherwise the relationship isn’t likely to last. That last example is, in many ways, one of the more important ones, since eating together has been an integral part of human interaction for, probably, most of human history.

A man turned to the internet for advice on how to deal with his girlfriend who was a picky eater to the fullest extent of the term. We reached out to him via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

    A partner’s food preferences should be handled with care

    Image credits: chartchaik1 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But one man had enough when his picky eater GF didn’t like anything

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ragnorag

    Managing a fussy eater can often feel like a chore

    Having a picky eater as a partner when you yourself are a foodie can be surprisingly tricky. Food is not just about eating, it’s ritual, culture, pleasure, identity, and often a means of sharing experience. With one person on a strict diet and the other who enjoys variety, spice, and experimentation, the difference can feel more significant than it might at first appear. It can impact date nights, vacations, home cooking, and even social interactions. Working through this dichotomy involves a combination of empathy, patience, communication, and an openness to redefining what “sharing” meals in a relationship looks like.

    The most important thing to begin with is that pickiness, while it tends to be made lighthearted or comedic, may have more profound causes. For some, it’s a function of strong dislikes, perhaps related to texture or odor sensitivity. For others, it might be based on behaviors they developed as a kid, on bad experiences, cultural variations, or on anxiety or sensory processing challenges. Calling it childish or maddening isn’t going to bridge the gap, it will probably make it even deeper. Effort to appreciate the existence of their reality, no matter how different it is from your own, is necessary. You’re not trying to change them, but you’re trying to coexist with their tastes in a way that leaves space for your own.

    It’s also helpful to let go of the notion that meals shared together must be precisely identical to be meaningful. Just because your partner does not want to try every single item on your plate doesn’t mean they’re not being present with you. A shared meal can be an issue of conversation, proximity, and shared time rather than identical dishes. If you’re the eater who cooks or goes out, you may need to adjust your expectations. In some cases, that means discovering restaurants with very large menus. In others, it means cooking up two somewhat different versions of a dish, or being comfortable with meals where everyone constructs their own pieces, with shared space but not shared limitation.

    Any couple in this situation has to find ways to mitigate potential conflicts about food

    Resentment can burn quietly when meals become a fight. It’s useful to acknowledge that disappointment feels authentic. You may have dreamed of cooking exotic meals together, sampling your way through new cities, or having an adventurous food buddy. Those things may not happen as you’d hoped. But relationships often need to be rebalanced. Maybe you get your fix of adventurous food through friends, solo adventures, or food activities. Maybe your partner’s consistency of palate has opened the door for you to explore other dimensions of your relationship. Life is full of food, but food isn’t the only thing. With frustration comes reality, but so does pausing and contemplating whether you can still show your love of food for what it is without violating your partner’s boundaries.

    In time, you may find things do change. Not because you intimidated them, but because trust and comfort can enable others to feel secure enough to open up and investigate further. But if radical change does not occur, the goal isn’t to change the picky eater, it’s to create a rhythm that does not rob either of you of pleasure. This might be compromise, solitude in some meals, or the creation of a larger vision for what sharing in the pleasure of food might look like.

    A relationship between a food lover and a picky eater can work. It won’t look like the romanticized food-centered partnerships often depicted in media, but it can be grounded in mutual respect, creative compromise, and emotional generosity. In a world where food is so tied to identity and emotion, the relationship can become not just about what’s on the plate, but how two people with different needs can feed a life together.

    Some folks needed more info

    Most thought he was being reasonable

    Others shared similar stories

    Some readers thought the GF had issues

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do understand where she is coming from, as I suspect I might have a bit of AFRID, as I’m really fussy with some things. But my bf and I cook a main dish, then our separate vegetables get sautéed in different pans and added at the end. Everyone’s happy, and I get to enjoy mushrooms in peace!

    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. She should grow up.

    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand why picky eaters are constantly hit with this "grow up" line. They're literally hurting nobody.

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sod that for a game of soldiers , my 24 yr old daughter is picky always has been , my younger lad eats ANYTHING lol but I taught them both to cook from scratch , so she will eat fairly decently now , I cook three times a week , n my lass cooks for her , n her bf , (they live at home ) the rest of the time, I always do a roast on a Sunday , n she won’t eat veg , bar broccoli, so that’s all I put on the plate veg wise , rest she eats , I love cooking stews in the winter so I do it now my n son n her fella like n just l put the meat n gravy on hers lol , I cook everything from scratch , but ops gf makes my daughter look normal 😂gf got issues that need help with she can’t live in a diet like this forever ! n if I was op lol I’d refuse to cook as well ,

