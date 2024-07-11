ADVERTISEMENT

There are times when people have to live split lives, one where they work for money, and the other where they work for passion. Because not everyone gets their dream job handed to them on a silver platter. And it’s pretty common as these jobs that people would love to do might not pay their bills.

So is the case with the original poster’s (OP) girlfriend who wanted to be a comedian and quit her daily 9-5 job so she could focus on her passion. But then, the burden of expenses fell on him, so he bluntly asked her to get a real job!

More info: Reddit

This story is about a man whose girlfriend aspired to be a comedian and quit her 9-5 job in sales to focus on comic gigs

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Even if the poster was skeptical about her decision, he didn’t say anything as he wanted to be the supportive boyfriend and she believed she’d make it big in a year

Image credits: Mean-Emphasis9495

Share icon

Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She started driving for Uber and DoorDash but barely 12 hours per week, while she made zero money from the comedy gigs, so the man had to take care of most of the expenses

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mean-Emphasis9495

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

She would also sleep in till noon due to late-night gigs, while also expecting him to attend these late shows despite him working 14 hours a day

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mean-Emphasis9495

He finally snapped and bluntly told her that she was never going to be a famous comedian and she had to grow up and find a real job

Things started going downhill for today’s couple when the girlfriend’s dreams got in the way. But let’s start from the beginning. Reddit user Mean-Emphasis9495 and his girlfriend had been in a relationship for 6 years and living together for 2 years. She had a job in sales but she was also doing some comic gigs on the side, which she really enjoyed.

But one day, she quit her job to focus on being a comedian and told OP that she felt she’d make it big by the next year. And although he was skeptical about this, he didn’t say anything as he wanted to be the supportive boyfriend. She also started driving a little for Uber and DoorDash to make some money.

But things were not going well at all since her comic gigs weren’t making any money. That’s when her boyfriend started resenting her. He gives us the reasons stating that she constantly complained about not having enough money, yet didn’t work a lot. He had to pay more for their expenses.

She would also sleep in till noon because of the late-night shows and keep scrolling TikTok and YouTube for inspiration after waking up. And to top it all off, she expected him to attend her late shows despite working long hours at the office, and if he didn’t go, she’d get moody. Well, we can relate a little to his annoyance at her. Because most of us just want to shut ourselves off after a hectic workday.

ADVERTISEMENT

And after being pushed too far with the expenses as well, he decided to confront her. And boy oh boy did things go southwards in this confrontation. He asked her to go back to a full-time job as the strain of the bills was too much for him to bear. But when she dismissed this, he lost his cool and bluntly said that she was never going to be a famous comedian.

He also went on to berate her about how it was unfair for him to work so hard while she did what she wanted. He even stressed that she had to grow up and face the real world as she was 28 years old and she had to know that being a comedian won’t support her. And even if this was the truth, his way of expressing it was sort of harsh. She ended up in tears and left to go stay with a friend.

Share icon

Image credits: nickalive.net (not the actual photo)

Being a comedian is a risky business. Psychology Today states, “Many people want to become a comedian, but very few succeed or have the endurance to overcome failures. Stand-up comedy is a very competitive field with little job security. You might be considered a great comedian today, but nothing guarantees that the audience will love you tomorrow.”

So, although we admire the woman for staying true to her passion and chasing after a dream that can be quite difficult, her dependence on her boyfriend was not the right thing to do. She was well aware of how little money she had. And instead of working more for it, she kept on complaining about it like a teenager, as the Redditors pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

People also mentioned that she felt entitled to his money which according to them was not at all acceptable. They also commented that if the situation was reversed, the man would’ve been blamed blindly for mooching off the woman and people would’ve immediately asked the woman to end things. There’s a certain truth to this. No partner should feel entitled over the other.

As per Forbes, “Relationship entitlement refers to the belief or expectation that one deserves certain privileges or benefits from their partner. A dangerously high level of entitlement leads to the disregard for the other partner’s needs and wishes, making them feel unimportant and overlooked. Furthermore, relational entitlement can create a power imbalance, with one partner always getting their way and the other feeling helpless and unheard.”

But despite everything, netizens also pointed out that the way the poster handled things was not right. He could’ve taken a healthier approach instead of being so harsh with her. So, even if his annoyance at her was justified, his reaction definitely wasn’t.

The Working Artist mentioned, “While being a full-time artist is a worthy pursuit, a day job is often necessary for the sake of keeping a roof over your head and your bills paid on time. It even provides a liberating opportunity, if you’re willing to reframe the way you view your day job.” It looks like the girlfriend should’ve kept her day job instead of burdening her boyfriend financially.

Wouldn’t you agree? Our question goes to everyone out there, especially the struggling artists, we are eagerly awaiting your thoughts on the matter. Just scroll down and write them in the comments!

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens felt that both were wrong. While her mooching off him and demanding he attend her late shows was not reasonable, he shouldn’t have been so blunt either