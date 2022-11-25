Man Asks The Internet If He Was Wrong To Disapprove Of His Girlfriend Modifying Recipes In The Kitchen

Different cooking philosophies can lead to some spicy and fiery arguments in the kitchen. Some prefer structure, order, and following recipes to the letter. Others embrace the chaos and like to jazz things up. There’s beauty in both of these approaches. But it might be a tad difficult to work together.

The thing is that if you or your partner suddenly try to impose your cooking ideas as the only possible way of doing things, you might just have a falling out. And some arguments are so big, they even end up on the internet. Case in point, one redditor turned to the AITA community for some advice on whether or not he messed up.

The man explained how he’d called his girlfriend out for adjusting and modifying professional cooking recipes on the fly. Members of the subreddit shared their open and honest opinions on the situation, and it looks like the boyfriend was actually open to learning from his mistakes. Read on for the full story.

People draw inspiration from recipes in different ways. Some follow them to the letter. Others modify things as they see fit

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

A guy turned asked the internet if he was wrong to call out his girlfriend for changing some recipes while she was cooking

Image credits: zapCulture (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/throwaway1243127

Something you don’t see all that often is the AITA community overwhelmingly telling someone that, oh my, they are incredibly wrong. Rarer still is a redditor who gets called out for their actions and actually shows that they’re open to correcting their behavior. There’s some hope for humanity after all, it seems.

Most internet users pointed out that the guy was overly strict and really approached things the wrong way when he criticized his girlfriend for modifying the pro recipes they were using. One of the main points that some people made was that cooking was supposed to be fun and that recipes were guidelines rather than ‘contracts.’

Others noted that this was a very weird fight to pick. Especially since the guy appears to enjoy the dishes. It’s the unstructured approach to cooking that irks him.

Nobody really enjoys getting into arguments with their loved ones. The so-called post-argument ‘hangover’ is absolutely awful. Pretty much everyone has said things they didn’t mean in the heat of the moment.

As we’ve discussed in a previous article on Bored Panda, navigating the entire post-argument situation can be uncomfortable. But it is possible.

In short, being in physical contact with your partner can help you move past the situation. A hug or a kiss helps you get back in-sync with each other.

And the argument becomes a lesson, something that strengthens your relationship, rather than a reason for things to eventually fall apart.

This is how the internet reacted to the man’s incredibly strict approach to following recipes