Meet Luna, A Girl Who Came Into This World With A Specific Birthmark Which Is Now Fully Removed From Her Face

Luna Tavares-Fenner was born on the 7th of March, 2019, and her story quickly went viral. The media around the world named her the girl with the “Batman face” because of the characteristic birthmark Luna was born with. An extensive dark mark covering most of the girl’s little face was a huge surprise for the parents and the medical team assisting during labor. As doctors soon discovered, the birthmark was an unusual facial feature and a dangerous threat to the girl’s life. It turned out to be an extremely rare skin condition called congenital melanocytic nevi.

Immediate action was necessary, leading Luna to undergo multiple surgeries to remove the mark. Since the procedure was quite innovative and unavailable in local clinics at the time, Luna’s parents, Carolina and Thiago, decided to travel all the way to Russia to start the treatment promptly. The doctors carefully planned the entire treatment for Luna, though the duration and full recovery remained uncertain. By age 2, Luna had already undergone six surgeries, with breaks given for healing and rest. The medical treatment proved successful in preventing possible skin cancer for the young toddler. However, the journey was not yet over as the last stage of treatment involved ongoing aesthetic surgeries.

More info: Instagram | ajudealuna.com.br

Meet Luna, a girl who came into this world with a distinctive facial feature

Image credits: luna.love.hope

An extensive dark mark covering the majority of the girl’s little face was a huge surprise, both for the parents and the medical team assisting during the labor

Image credits: luna.love.hope

As doctors soon discovered, the birthmark was not only an unusual facial feature but also a dangerous threat to the girl’s life

Image credits: luna.love.hope

It turned out to be an extremely rare skin condition called congenital melanocytic nevi

Image credits: luna.love.hope

The media around the world named her the girl with the “Batman face” because of the characteristic birthmark

Image credits: luna.love.hope

The procedure of removing the mark was quite innovative and none of the clinics in the USA could perform it back in 2019

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Luna’s parents, Carolina and Thiago, decided to travel all the way to Russia to start the treatment there

Image credits: luna.love.hope

The doctors carefully planned the entire treatment for Luna

Image credits: luna.love.hope

They could not estimate how long all the procedures would take or when the girl would fully recover

Image credits: luna.love.hope

By the age of 2, Luna had already undergone six surgeries

Image credits: luna.love.hope

First, all the wounds needed time to heal, and then the toddler was given a break from the surgeries she had undergone

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Carolina and Thiago created a website where anyone could make a donation for their daughter

Image credits: luna.love.hope

In addition to directly donating money, the website features a special collection of rag dolls that have similar facial features to Luna

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Image credits: luna.love.hope

This little girl is a shining example of immense strength, inspiring everyone around her

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Image credits: luna.love.hope

All the money spent on the website dedicated to Luna contributes to helping the family cover their daughter’s medical expenses

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Since the girl’s story was widely spread online and in other media, people from around the world supported the family

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Strangers sent gifts to Luna, all aimed at making the girl smile and be happy

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Recently, Luna celebrated her 4th birthday

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Thanks to the support of the community, the parents were able to organize a beautiful birthday party with all the friends that the girl had always dreamed about

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Carolina mentioned in one of her recent Instagram posts that they were preparing for the final series of surgeries in Krasnodar

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Image credits: luna.love.hope

However, due to the tense situation caused by the war Russia started against Ukraine, the parents decided to postpone their journey to the clinic

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Hopefully, the situation in the world will allow Luna to continue her treatment very soon

Image credits: luna.love.hope

Then, she will recover and fully enjoy the joys of childhood and live a beautiful life with her loved ones

Image credits: luna.love.hope