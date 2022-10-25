A Twitter User Shared Her Story Of Adopting And Taking Care Of An Abandoned Newborn Mouse (16 Pics)

A Russian-speaking Twitter user with the nickname @virilvi, who lives in Germany, found a half-alive newborn rodent on the road in early October. The girl assumed it was a baby field mouse, and seeing that it was still moving, she decided to house the little animal.

She wrote: “The universe certainly has a great sense of humor. I was very angry with myself because, as you can imagine, it was the mouse that I lacked for complete happiness. I thought he wasn’t alive anymore, and I wanted to move him out of the way, but he moved his paw, and that’s it, I couldn’t go further.”

On her Twitter, the girl tells how she is taking care of such a sweet little creature and shows the mouse’s development in photos, leaving her followers in love.

Meet the little mouse that was thought to be half-alive

A Russian-speaking Twitter user shared how she took care of this little mouse she found

“It refuses to explain its smallness because it fell asleep after drinking formula. The mouse has grown teeth, whiskers, and character, and indignantly pushes itself away from hygiene procedures with a cotton swab. It eats well, goes to the toilet, and scratches and taps amusingly. Hasn’t opened its eyes yet. Survived the first day.”

She shared: “On the second day, the mouse managed to eat, sleep, and swear at me terribly when I washed it”

“The mouse started to open its eyes a bit overnight. Grew fur and a tummy. It won’t tell me which species it is, so I still don’t know for sure whether it’s a mouse or a rat. It appears to be satisfied.”

“Day three: covered in decent hair, opened up its eyes and looked somberly at what was happening”

On day four, Virilvi updated: “the mouse has become very talkative, squeaking, clicking, and tapping”

“It loves to sit in my hands, discovered yesterday that it can fall asleep in my shirt pocket after meals and now regularly takes advantage of this opportunity.”

“Day five: It seems they still don’t suspect that I’m a mouse”

The user shared on Twitter: “It’s a feral animal of course, so mistakes are prone to happen while trying to determine its exact species, however, I think the secret is out!”

“The concept of self-feeding is met with little enthusiasm, learning to eat porridge and grains from formula. Cheerfully presents cheeks for scritches.”

On day six, the user shared: “it asked to take a picture so everyone could see how powerful the whiskers are!”

“The mouse changed into a luxurious fur coat, sleeps a lot, and happily walks out of the house in my arms. For the first couple of minutes, it fusses with concern and squeaks (I would like to think, from the joy of meeting). Still does not like to wash.”

“The pipette-fed mouse is not only coping, but also living (mostly in a dream) its best life. Being responsible for something very small and fragile, especially in such a dark time, helps a little to not go completely crazy. Keep going.”

“During the last few days the mouse focused all the growth into its ears and is starting to look more and more like a little forest mouse”

“Strongly dislikes the sound of flowing water and being blown on, but well, who would like that? When we find out its gender, it will get a name.”

The user continued describing the journey on Twitter: “Mouse sleeps anxiously in my pocket because it heard a magpie chirping through the window and panicked”

“Yes, the whiskers are still a mess, but well, no one is perfect. It feels like all the main primary risks have been overcome, so it will continue to grow up normally.”

One of the pictures was captioned like this: “When someone on the internet says that you’re an ordinary mouse, a stinky pest who doesn’t deserve love, ew”

“And you’re like, excuse me, can you tell me where I can chow down on some seeds?”

“Watched my tea party, saw a fallen crumb, darted like hungry lightning, and grabbed it, but could not figure out what to do with it next. Therefore, he had to just stand stupidly, spit it out and embarrassingly run into my pocket.”

“The mouse says: take a picture of me as smug as a mouse who got into the grain!”

“Had lunch, put his belly on his knees, and was satisfied. Rejects apples, respects pumpkins and walnuts, and drinks water. It seems that the mouse has begun to handle thermoregulation himself, so I plan to finally quit using the heating pad.”

The user shared her memories: “I look at the first photos and only now do I understand how little chance it had to survive”

“Many thanks to everyone for your empathy and support. It’s amazing that everything turned out this way, and I don’t regret anything!”

“An innovative invention and a fashionable accessory – a removable pocket for the mouse (a sock clipped with a stationery clip). The client is satisfied and rests after a hard day.”

Now, the little mouse is celebrating two weeks from the date of finding

“Sorry, the model slept through the deadline. All we have for today is a touching ear at sunset.”