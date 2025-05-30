Gigi And Bella Hadid Reveal They Have A Secret Sister From Father’s Fling Over 20 Years Ago

Gigi and Bella Hadid have a half-sister, Aydan Nix, who didn’t know about her connection to the A-list family until she was a teenager.

Aydan is the daughter of the supermodel sisters’ father, Mohamed Hadid, a luxury real estate developer, and Terri Hatfield Dull.

Mohamed and Terri had a “brief romance” after he divorced Bella and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda, in 2000.

The sisters confirmed the news in a statement to The Daily Mail on Thursday (May 29), saying they “cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family.”

Bella and Gigi first contacted their 23-year-old sister, a Parsons School of Design graduate, in 2023.

It’s believed Mohamed “always knew” about Aydan but has not provided financial support to her mother.

“Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy,” the Hadid children began.

“Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19.”

Aydan then took a genetic test “out of curiosity” that ultimately linked her to Mohamed.

“We first connected in late 2023, and from that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms,” the family statement continued.

“She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family.

The supermodels have welcomed Aydan Nix “with open arms”

“As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations— with Aydan included —about how to support and protect her.”

The Hadid children asked for “privacy” for their half-sister, who did not grow up in the spotlight, and requested that her “wish and right to her anonymity” be respected, as she hopes to continue living a normal life in New York.

Mohamed also shares a son, Anwar, from his relationship with Yolanda and two daughters, Marielle and Alana, with his first wife, Mary Butler.

Though she grew up in Florida, hundreds of miles from her famous sisters, Aydan coincidentally shares their interest in the fashion industry.

Aydan was raised by her mother, a mortgage loan originator, as per The Daily Mail.

She lived in a “comfortable home” and excelled as a student in high school, where she was also a cheerleader.

During her time at school, she took an interest in French and fashion and worked a summer job delivering pizza.

Aydan discovered she was Mohamed Hadid’s daughter after taking a DNA test following the passing of the man she had believed was her father

After high school, she moved to New York City to study at Parsons, one of the oldest art and design colleges in the city. She worked as an intern with photographers and stylists and had a job as a commissioned sales associate at a vintage clothing store.

Now, the Parsons graduate hopes to work in the fashion industry as a stylist, designer, and influencer.

The 23-year-old is a Parsons School of Design graduate and lives in New York City

Aydan has been photographed with the Hadid sisters on various occasions since 2023, including at the beach and during a night out in New York City. Still, they only confirmed their biological connection this week.

Family members stated that the sisters were “becoming closer.”

According to the outlet, Mohamed maintains a “cordial and pleasant” relationship with his youngest daughter.

The real estate tycoon reportedly has “fondness” for Aydan but so far “has not been ready” to publicly acknowledge her.

Her mother is Terri Hatfield Dull, a mortgage loan originator

“There’s mutual respect,” one source close to the family said. “But there’s also discretion.”

For Father’s Day in 2024, he wrote about his “five children,” omitting Aydan.

He was expected to attend his daughter’s college graduation on May 16 but allegedly canceled around a week before. Terri attended Aydan’s graduation and posted pictures of her daughter in a red robe.

Mohamed allegedly “always knew” about Aydan but has not provided financial support to her mother

All the Hadid children are involved in the fashion world. Marielle, the eldest, co-founded the sunglasses brand Hadid Eyewear with her younger sister Alana, a model and designer.

Alana made her fashion show debut in 2023 at Saks Potts’ spring show during Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.

Bella and Gigi also have a brother, Anwar, and two half-sisters, Marielle and Alana

Bella and Gigi are both signed to IMG models and have worked with luxury labels such as Chanel, Versace, Miu Miu, Balmain, and Fendi.

Their 25-year-old brother, Anwar, began modeling when he was 16 and has worked with Hugo Boss, Valentino, and Ralph Lauren, in addition to releasing music.

“She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family,” the Hadid children wrote

In a 2019 interview with Grazia, Alana discussed her relationship with her siblings, stating that her sisters’ global fame never affected their bond.

“We are really protective and supportive of each other,” she said. “We love each other, we want to be close, and we’ve never thought anything of each other apart from that we’re brothers and sisters — that’s why we remain so close.”

Alana added: “Regardless of Gigi and Bella’s fame and how hard they’ve worked, we really are just sisters. We go shopping, we do a little cooking, we have a group chat. We do all the things that sisters do.”

Netizens reacted to the unexpected news of the supermodels having another sister

