Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Gigi And Bella Hadid Reveal They Have A Secret Sister From Father’s Fling Over 20 Years Ago
Gigi and Bella Hadid smiling together in a car, revealing secret sister from their father's fling over 20 years ago.
Celebrities, News

Gigi And Bella Hadid Reveal They Have A Secret Sister From Father’s Fling Over 20 Years Ago

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

Gigi and Bella Hadid have a half-sister, Aydan Nix, who didn’t know about her connection to the A-list family until she was a teenager.

Aydan is the daughter of the supermodel sisters’ father, Mohamed Hadid, a luxury real estate developer, and Terri Hatfield Dull.

Mohamed and Terri had a “brief romance” after he divorced Bella and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda, in 2000.

Highlights
  • Gigi and Bella Hadid have welcomed their 23-year-old half-sister “with open arms” after discovering the connection in 2023.
  • Aydan Nix, an art and design graduate, learned the identity of her biological father when she turned 19.
  • Gigi, Bella, and Aydan are three of the six children of real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid.

The sisters confirmed the news in a statement to The Daily Mail on Thursday (May 29), saying they “cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family.”

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Bella and Gigi Hadid have announced that they have a sister from their father’s “brief romance”
    Gigi and Bella Hadid in black latex outfits holding hands, revealing secret sister story from their father's past.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    Bella and Gigi first contacted their 23-year-old sister, a Parsons School of Design graduate, in 2023.

    It’s believed Mohamed “always knew” about Aydan but has not provided financial support to her mother.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy,” the Hadid children began.

    Gigi and Bella Hadid posing with family members at an event revealing secret sister from father's past.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    “Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19.”

    Aydan then took a genetic test “out of curiosity” that ultimately linked her to Mohamed.

    “We first connected in late 2023, and from that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms,” the family statement continued.

    “She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family.

    The supermodels have welcomed Aydan Nix “with open arms”

    Gigi and Bella Hadid smiling together inside a vehicle, revealing news about a secret sister from their father's past.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations— with Aydan included —about how to support and protect her.”

    The Hadid children asked for “privacy” for their half-sister, who did not grow up in the spotlight, and requested that her “wish and right to her anonymity” be respected, as she hopes to continue living a normal life in New York.

    Mohamed also shares a son, Anwar, from his relationship with Yolanda and two daughters, Marielle and Alana, with his first wife, Mary Butler.

    Young woman with tattoos wearing black outfit inside ornate room, related to Gigi and Bella Hadid secret sister news.

    Image credits: toospoiled

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Aydan was raised by her mother, a mortgage loan originator, as per The Daily Mail.

    She lived in a “comfortable home” and excelled as a student in high school, where she was also a cheerleader.

    During her time at school, she took an interest in French and fashion and worked a summer job delivering pizza.

    Aydan discovered she was Mohamed Hadid’s daughter after taking a DNA test following the passing of the man she had believed was her father

    Gigi and Bella Hadid sharing a moment backstage wearing matching robes, revealing their secret sister story.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women posing back to back on a beach, hinting at a secret sister connected to Gigi and Bella Hadid family.

    Image credits: toospoiled

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After high school, she moved to New York City to study at Parsons, one of the oldest art and design colleges in the city. She worked as an intern with photographers and stylists and had a job as a commissioned sales associate at a vintage clothing store.

    Now, the Parsons graduate hopes to work in the fashion industry as a stylist, designer, and influencer.

    The 23-year-old is a Parsons School of Design graduate and lives in New York City

    Young woman with tattoos in a black dress sitting on tiled stairs, relating to Gigi and Bella Hadid secret sister news.

    Image credits: toospoiled

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Aydan has been photographed with the Hadid sisters on various occasions since 2023, including at the beach and during a night out in New York City. Still, they only confirmed their biological connection this week.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Family members stated that the sisters were “becoming closer.”

    According to the outlet, Mohamed maintains a “cordial and pleasant” relationship with his youngest daughter.

    The real estate tycoon reportedly has “fondness” for Aydan but so far “has not been ready” to publicly acknowledge her.

    Her mother is Terri Hatfield Dull, a mortgage loan originator

    Two women smiling for a selfie outside, with one wearing a graduation cap, relating to Hadid secret sister news.

    Image credits: Terri Hatfield – Dull

    “There’s mutual respect,” one source close to the family said. “But there’s also discretion.”

    For Father’s Day in 2024, he wrote about his “five children,” omitting Aydan.

    He was expected to attend his daughter’s college graduation on May 16 but allegedly canceled around a week before. Terri attended Aydan’s graduation and posted pictures of her daughter in a red robe.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mohamed allegedly “always knew” about Aydan but has not provided financial support to her mother

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Aydan Nix (@toospoiled)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    All the Hadid children are involved in the fashion world. Marielle, the eldest, co-founded the sunglasses brand Hadid Eyewear with her younger sister Alana, a model and designer.

    Alana made her fashion show debut in 2023 at Saks Potts’ spring show during Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.

    Bella and Gigi also have a brother, Anwar, and two half-sisters, Marielle and Alana

    Gigi and Bella Hadid posing with family members at an event, highlighting secret sister revelation from their father.

    Image credits: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

    Gigi and Bella Hadid with family members at an event, revealing secret sister from father's fling over 20 years ago.

    Image credits: Mark Sagliocco/Variety/Penske Media

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bella and Gigi are both signed to IMG models and have worked with luxury labels such as Chanel, Versace, Miu Miu, Balmain, and Fendi.

    Their 25-year-old brother, Anwar, began modeling when he was 16 and has worked with Hugo Boss, Valentino, and Ralph Lauren, in addition to releasing music.

    “She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family,” the Hadid children wrote

    Gigi and Bella Hadid smiling with their secret sister, revealing family bond from their father's past relationship.

    Image credits: lanzybear

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Alana Hadid (@lanzybear)

    In a 2019 interview with Grazia, Alana discussed her relationship with her siblings, stating that her sisters’ global fame never affected their bond.

    “We are really protective and supportive of each other,” she said. “We love each other, we want to be close, and we’ve never thought anything of each other apart from that we’re brothers and sisters — that’s why we remain so close.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alana added: “Regardless of Gigi and Bella’s fame and how hard they’ve worked, we really are just sisters. We go shopping, we do a little cooking, we have a group chat. We do all the things that sisters do.”

    Netizens reacted to the unexpected news of the supermodels having another sister

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda