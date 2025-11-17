ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the pre-holiday season, that magical time of year when your brain tells you "you have plenty of time" and your calendar quietly laughs in your face. We all know how this story ends: a frantic, caffeine-fueled scramble in the final days before the holidays, where you end up buying a scented candle for everyone you know.

But not this year. This is your official intervention. We've compiled a list of genuinely great gifts for everyone on your list, so you can be the smug, finished-by-December-1st person everyone else secretly despises. This is your chance to win the holiday shopping game before it even really begins.