Volunteering to host the holiday gathering is less of a party and more of a psychological endurance test involving burnt turkeys and relatives with strong political opinions. While you get to inhale three plates of stuffing and leave before the scrubbing begins, your brave host is left staring at a dish pile that rivals Mount Everest.

Showing up without a tribute is practically a declaration of war, so we found the perfect offerings to soothe their frazzled nerves. These gifts guarantee you get the best leftovers and definitely ensure you don’t get relegated to the folding chair in the hallway next year.