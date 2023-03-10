I'm a French artist, and my name is Dimitri "Jahz Design." I graduated as a graphic designer. I have always been interested in history and architectural remains. It was in 2013 that I developed my interest in the urban photography of heritage in disuse.

In this series of photos, I take you on a discovery of abandoned trains around the world. These locomotives that once roamed the rails with pride are now abandoned, leaving behind traces of the past and a ghostly atmosphere. Through my photos, I invite you to dive into the mysterious and fascinating universe of ghost trains.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram | Facebook