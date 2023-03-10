I'm a French artist, and my name is Dimitri "Jahz Design." I graduated as a graphic designer. I have always been interested in history and architectural remains. It was in 2013 that I developed my interest in the urban photography of heritage in disuse.

In this series of photos, I take you on a discovery of abandoned trains around the world. These locomotives that once roamed the rails with pride are now abandoned, leaving behind traces of the past and a ghostly atmosphere. Through my photos, I invite you to dive into the mysterious and fascinating universe of ghost trains.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Jahz Design
#2

Jahz Design
#3

Jahz Design
#4

Jahz Design
#5

Jahz Design
#6

Jahz Design
#7

Jahz Design
#8

Jahz Design
#9

Jahz Design
#10

Jahz Design
#11

Jahz Design
#12

Jahz Design
#13

Jahz Design
#14

Jahz Design
#15

Jahz Design
