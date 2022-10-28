Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)
Here is a collection of 13 ghosts I have made for Halloween - each one is a combination of collaged playing cards and acrylic paint mounted on a wooden board.
More info: elmohood.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Neat! Do you have packs of cards in many colours, or do you paint the cards themselves before putting them in the collage?
Neat! Do you have packs of cards in many colours, or do you paint the cards themselves before putting them in the collage?