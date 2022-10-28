Here is a collection of 13 ghosts I have made for Halloween - each one is a combination of collaged playing cards and acrylic paint mounted on a wooden board.

#1

Hannibal Lecter - Elmo Hood

#2

Financial Crash - Elmo Hood

#3

Darth Vader - Elmo Hood

#4

Michael Myers - Elmo Hood

#5

Voldemort - Elmo Hood

#6

Casper - Elmo Hood

#7

Nosferatu - Elmo Hood

#8

Chucky - Elmo Hood

#9

Terminator - Elmo Hood

#10

Freddy Krueger - Elmo Hood

#11

Pennywise - Elmo Hood

#12

Thanos - Elmo Hood

#13

Sauron - Elmo Hood

