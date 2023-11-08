Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

Share this article:

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Plans To Propose To Girlfriend, Finds Out She Had A Previous Marriage He Knew Nothing About
37points
Couples, Relationships

Man Plans To Propose To Girlfriend, Finds Out She Had A Previous Marriage He Knew Nothing About

Kornelija Viečaitė and
Ieva Pečiulytė
ADVERTISEMENT

Honesty is the main building block of a good relationship. Partners have to trust each other in order for it to work. Unfortunately, it’s common for people to keep secrets from loved ones. In some cases, it’s an obstacle couples manage to work through. In others, it can be a dealbreaker.

One guy hit a pretty big bump on the road of his relationship. Just as he was planning to propose to his girlfriend, some startling new information came to light. After the initial devastation, he went to r/relationships to ask for some advice. Read on to see what the big twist was and what guidance the internet gave the poor guy.

In a perfect relationship, there should be no secrets between you and your significant other

Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)

This guy realized he knew nothing about the last five years of his girlfriend’s life, just as he was planning to propose

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Andrew Neel (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: throw212awaay

The OP got lots of advice from the commenters on how to approach this difficult conversation with his girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP also posted an update after receiving all the advice. Warning – you might want to get your tissues ready

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: throw212awaay

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Junior Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Philology at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Read more »
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gosh. I did not expect to cry today. Poor woman. I‘ve lost a child too. Lucky for me, my daughter died shortly before birth, so I did not ever know her and did not form that bond and create memories. I always said I was lucky in that way. I cannot imagine what I would do, if I lost my kids now. They are 8 and 4. I think I could not go on for a while….. I am happy for this woman too. She found someone, who loves her. They understand each other and I am sure they will have a happy life and a beautiful family and future together. I knew she wasn‘t manipulating him the moment he mentioned that she „did not like“ the name of her deceased child. I could not imagine naming a new child the same name my other child had.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
bogdanchelariu avatar
Bogdan Chelariu
Bogdan Chelariu
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never had one, yet, but I do know that losing a child, hits pretty hard. My grandma, God rest her soul, lost 3 of her 5 kids. After the 2nd passing, my birth was the only thing keeping her sane, as it happened 3 months after the death. She never liked to talk about it, but sometimes she would tear up and tell me she was lucky I was born at that time. That always broke me down, seeing her like that. Even after my 3rd uncle passed away, she would not speak about the situations, but I tried being there for her, knowing what she had told me. I wanted her to see me by her side and remember I'm still there, as I was 30 years prior. I miss her..... and my uncle....

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
harry-t-wright avatar
Spongebob
Spongebob
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow this is a real strange, but somewhat sweet ending. Also flip that guy who said he was ‘overreacting’ when OP found out.

Vote comment up
-2
-2points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gosh. I did not expect to cry today. Poor woman. I‘ve lost a child too. Lucky for me, my daughter died shortly before birth, so I did not ever know her and did not form that bond and create memories. I always said I was lucky in that way. I cannot imagine what I would do, if I lost my kids now. They are 8 and 4. I think I could not go on for a while….. I am happy for this woman too. She found someone, who loves her. They understand each other and I am sure they will have a happy life and a beautiful family and future together. I knew she wasn‘t manipulating him the moment he mentioned that she „did not like“ the name of her deceased child. I could not imagine naming a new child the same name my other child had.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
bogdanchelariu avatar
Bogdan Chelariu
Bogdan Chelariu
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never had one, yet, but I do know that losing a child, hits pretty hard. My grandma, God rest her soul, lost 3 of her 5 kids. After the 2nd passing, my birth was the only thing keeping her sane, as it happened 3 months after the death. She never liked to talk about it, but sometimes she would tear up and tell me she was lucky I was born at that time. That always broke me down, seeing her like that. Even after my 3rd uncle passed away, she would not speak about the situations, but I tried being there for her, knowing what she had told me. I wanted her to see me by her side and remember I'm still there, as I was 30 years prior. I miss her..... and my uncle....

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
harry-t-wright avatar
Spongebob
Spongebob
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow this is a real strange, but somewhat sweet ending. Also flip that guy who said he was ‘overreacting’ when OP found out.

Vote comment up
-2
-2points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda