Neighbor Is Made To Regret His Angry Outburst After Post Box Starts Overflooding With Every Kind Of Mail
33points
Other5 hours ago

Neighbor Is Made To Regret His Angry Outburst After Post Box Starts Overflooding With Every Kind Of Mail

Rokas Laurinavičius
Ieva Pečiulytė

We all have bad days, but that doesn’t mean we can take our frustrations out on others. In a recent Reddit post from the r/pettyrevenge community, user u/thedornisharecrazy shared an unforgettable and rather terrifying encounter with her boyfriend’s former neighbor.

The story begins innocently enough, with the man confronting them about their “slamming” apartment door. However, their apologies fell on deaf ears. The situation escalated quickly, resembling a scene from a crime movie, with verbal abuse and door pounding galore.

Eventually, the Redditor and her partner contacted the building’s security, successfully calming down the neighbor. But u/thedornisharecrazy wasn’t ready to let it go. Armed with the man’s address, she embarked on a hilarious mission, utilizing snail mail to deliver her vengeance.

Image credits: IgorVetushko (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TarasMalyarevich (not the actual photo)

Image source: thedornisharecrazy

Image credits: Arti Kh (not the actual photo)

People loved the revenge, and while some made suggestions for future deliveries, others shared their own similar stories

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

fifi.x
fifi.x
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, usually I don't read these articles, but this one was pretty funny. Neighbor totally overreacted and threw a tantrum over one tiny thing that would be resolved on its own in a matter of hours. I would probably do the same thing if someone was an a*****e, but I'd also send Christmas carolers for an extra cherry on top!

0
0points
reply
POST
