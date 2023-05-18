Neighbor Is Made To Regret His Angry Outburst After Post Box Starts Overflooding With Every Kind Of Mail

We all have bad days, but that doesn’t mean we can take our frustrations out on others. In a recent Reddit post from the r/pettyrevenge community, user u/thedornisharecrazy shared an unforgettable and rather terrifying encounter with her boyfriend’s former neighbor.

The story begins innocently enough, with the man confronting them about their “slamming” apartment door. However, their apologies fell on deaf ears. The situation escalated quickly, resembling a scene from a crime movie, with verbal abuse and door pounding galore.

Eventually, the Redditor and her partner contacted the building’s security, successfully calming down the neighbor. But u/thedornisharecrazy wasn’t ready to let it go. Armed with the man’s address, she embarked on a hilarious mission, utilizing snail mail to deliver her vengeance.

Image source: thedornisharecrazy

People loved the revenge, and while some made suggestions for future deliveries, others shared their own similar stories